    People Are Sharing The 19 Best Cities They've Ever Visited, And I Need To Hop On A Plane ASAP

    "I visited and never left. Best place on Earth."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We are surrounded by so many beautiful places that it can be hard to decide our dream destination...

    NBC

    Luckily, u/Secretaze recently asked "what is the best city you've ever visited?" and so I've rounded up some of the best answers:

    1. Granada, Spain

    Historic Alhambra palace with background mountains at sunset
    Willselarep / Getty Images

    "The architecture, the food (which comes free with your beer at any bar) and the people are amazing." 

    u/Exotic-Initiative-79

    "The Alhambra is probably the most beautiful building I've ever visited. I lived in Madrid for a year and brought my girlfriend to Granada for a few days when she came to visit. We got tickets to visit at night and she was literally crying."

    u/_jump_yossarian

    2. Hong Kong, China

    Sunset view of Hong Kong&#x27;s skyline and Victoria Harbour
    Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost / Getty Images

    "Circa 2016 it was an absolutely wild time. You could relax on a beach, go hiking on another tropical island, party at nightclubs in LKF, take a gondola up to Victoria Peak, and meet with business associates for a Michelin star dinner in a single day. And you could spend the next day at night markets, eating amazing food at a sleepy seaside village and chilling in bookstores or exploring the under city by the subway stations. The entire city was easy to travel on the best subway system the world has ever seen."

    u/bombayblue

    3. Kyoto, Japan

    Boat glides under cherry blossoms on a calm river, a serene depiction of springtime travel in Japan
    Doctoregg / Getty Images

    "It's so beautiful and full of calm vibes and culinary delights." 

    u/gride9000

    "I love Kyoto for the zen vibe. I’m a very up and down person, but both times I visited this city I was very calm and level-headed."  

    u/JmoneyHimself

    4. Vienna, Austria

    Historic buildings line an empty European square with cobblestone streets; early morning ambiance
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    "I visited and never left. Best place on Earth."

    u/cowsnake1

    "It's been voted the best city multiple years in a row, I totally agree. World class. Super clean, beautiful, nice transit, great culture all around."  

    u/KhalniGarden

    5. Wellington, New Zealand

    Aerial view of a coastal city with dense buildings and a surrounding hilly landscape
    Oliver Strewe / Getty Images

    "Lots to do, lots to eat, and you can walk to most anywhere (or a short Uber trip with zero waiting). It's my favourite getaway, but I wouldn't want to live there." 

    u/kiwispouse

    6. Rome, Italy

    Charming narrow street with cobblestone pavement, lined with plants and café umbrella in a European city
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    "Exploring Rome at midnight was one of the best experiences I've ever had. I would love to do it again." 

    u/HotandCuteDaisy07

    7. Edinburgh, Scotland

    A panoramic view of Edinburgh with the Dugald Stewart Monument in the foreground
    Tibor Bognar / Getty Images

    u/iamminenzl

    "A very underrated city but freaking magical."

    u/Rokaia-  

    8. Prague, Czech Republic

    Old Town Square with historical buildings and clock tower in Prague, clear day
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    u/Advanced-Toe-8677

    "Great history, great food, and pretty good transit from a tourist's perspective." 

    u/Gavin2051 

    9. Lisbon, Portugal

    Historic tram on a street in Lisbon with buildings in the background, capturing the essence of local transport in the city
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    "Went there last September and fell in love with the city and its surroundings, only negative side was that we had to leave and come home!"

    u/OkMushroom364 

    10. Barcelona, Spain

    Sagrada Familia cathedral towers over Barcelona&#x27;s cityscape at sunset
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    u/flapjaxrfun

    "I've travelled a lot but nothing compares to Barcelona IMO. The people, the city design, the vibe. I love it so much."

    u/squeakysqueakysqueak  

    11. Montreal, Canada

    Row of colorful houses with external staircases, surrounded by autumn foliage
    Patrick Donovan / Getty Images

    "Super walkable, a ton to do and a very different feel for those of us nearby in the states." 

    u/MrFunktasticc

    12. Salzburg, Austria

    Telescope overlooking a scenic cityscape with historical architecture and mountains in the background
    Jorg Greuel / Getty Images

    "It was so unexpectedly awesome and friendly. The Red Bull hanger was incredible as well." 

    u/AnnaGBrady

    13. San Diego, California

    Sailboats in a harbor with a backdrop of a city skyline, depicting a travel destination
    Travis Payne / Getty Images

    u/SeabeeSeth3945

    "I prefer San Diego to LA. Much more relaxed, lower prices, nicer people, and less busy. The beaches in the surrounding area were also great enough compared to LA."

    u/obi-jawn-kenblomi

    14. Copenhagen, Denmark

    Scenic view of Nyhavn canal with boats and lined with buildings, people dining by the waterfront
    Scott E Barbour / Getty Images

    u/Final_Pomelo_2603

    "It's so clean and beautiful."

    u/wei-ohara 

    15. Krakow, Poland

    Town square with historical buildings and market stalls under a partly cloudy sky
    Paul Biris / Getty Images

    u/MR_JSQR

    "It’s just beautiful, the people are great, food is great, so walkable. If I won the lottery I would buy a little bolthole on the main square and watch the trumpeter every day." 

    u/Wild-Compote5730

    16. Ljubljana, Slovenia

    View of a historic bridge and church from under an archway, in a scenic European city
    Aldo Pavan / Getty Images

    u/Prghmbr

    "I went there randomly for a training about ten years ago, and it was one of my favourite places that I have ever been." 

    u/Careless_Silver_3037

    17. Chicago, Illinois

    Aerial view of a dense city skyline with skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in the background, likely Chicago
    Phil / Getty Images

    "It has large, grandiose vibes while still being incredibly accessible. Food is great, public transportation was amazing when I was there, had a unique culture. The cityscape was absolutely gorgeous as well. It is the quintessential 'city', like what I imagined in my head growing up."

    u/amulie

    18. Istanbul, Turkey

    Skyline of Istanbul with iconic Suleymaniye Mosque and bustling waterway with boats
    Tawatchaiprakobkit / Getty Images

    "Intoxicating."

    u/hernesson

    "One of the greatest experiences of my life was doing a full day food tour in Istanbul. My god it was absolutely amazing."  

    u/Basabose

    19. Cape Town, South Africa

    Colorful houses in the Bo-Kaap district with Signal Hill in the background
    Johannes Mann / Getty Images

    u/paintball6818

    "The vibe is just off the charts. Nothing like it. It's almost too gorgeous and amazing."  

    u/Jelly_Cleaver

    H/T to u/Secretaze and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have any thing else to add? Let us know in the comments