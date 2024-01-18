Skip To Content
"Only Book I’ve Ever Called Out Of Work To Read" — 14 Of The Best Books That People Have Ever Read

"One of the most captivating books I’ve ever fallen into."

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're also someone who enjoys reading, then you'll know how difficult it can be to decide what your all-time favourite book is...

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

So, when u/Fair-Discussion9010 asked "what's the best book you've ever read?" I decided to round up some of the most popular answers:

1. East of Eden by John Steinbeck

Penguin

"Incredible symbolism, amazing writing, and beautiful storytelling. It explores human nature and what it means to be 'good'." 

u/Sharp-mindD

Summary: It's a recreation of the Biblical story of Cain and Abel, told through two generations of brothers and their betrayal of each other. 

2. She's Come Undone by Wally Lamb

Simon & Schuster UK

u/iiiamash01i0

"It makes me happy when someone else loves this book as much as me."  

u/oneeyefox

Summary: In a coming of age novel, we follow Dolores as a troubled teenage girl up until she grows into a woman, focusing on her struggles and how she chooses to cope with them. It's a story of Dolores overcoming her trauma and facing the consequences of where it lead her.

3. Cat's Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut

Penguin Classics

"Honestly, I don't know that it's the 'best' book out there, but it's certainly my favourite." 

u/rileycolin

Summary: It's a satirical novel that uses morbid humour to explore themes of religion, science, and technology. Dr. Felix Hoenikker is left to face the aftermath of being one of the founding fathers of the atomic bomb, and writer Jonah goes on the search to find him but meets Hoenikker's three eccentric children instead.

4. The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

Penguin Classics

u/boombi17

"This is not my favourite book but it is the best book."  

u/WickedCurious

Summary: When a man is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, he assumes the identity of Count Monte Cristo once he is free, and he seeks revenge on those who were responsible.

5. White Teeth by Zadie Smith

Penguin

"I think a big part of that was because I was an immigrant kid coming to terms with how to handle loving my ethnicity but also integrating into society."

u/OpenWideBlue 

Summary: It follows the lives of two older friends living in London who met when they were soldiers in Eastern Europe. One is Samad Iqbal from Bangladesh, and the other is Archie Jones from England. The story focuses on Britain's relationship with immigration.

6. The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett

Pan

u/DrawVisible1779

"Only book I’ve ever called out of work to read. One of the most captivating books I’ve ever fallen into."  

u/mattybrad

Summary: It's a historical novel set in England during the Middle Ages, where a monk attempts to build the greatest Gothic cathedral ever seen. Every character, no matter their status, becomes entwined in this story of romance and intrigue.

7. Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry

Pan

u/hankct

"It's so good. Some of the best character development."  

u/lebron_garcia

Summary: Set in the Old West, the story follows a group of retired Texas rangers going on an adventure to herd cattle from Texas to Montana. 

8. All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

Vintage Digital

u/QuiGonFishin

"This was my best friend's favourite book. I read it because he loaned it to me. Years later he died, but I'm glad he got me to read this first."  

u/sinforosaisabitch  

Summary: The narrative follows a group of young German men who enlist in WW1 after being sold the dream through patriotism, when the reality is far more brutal and terrifying.

9. To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf

Wordsworth Editions

"It’s about nothing but it reduced me to tears. 10 years later I still think about it." 

u/Starfishsucker

Summary: The story follows the Ramsay family and their various visits to the Isle of Skye in Scotland between the years of 1910 and 1920. It includes very little dialogue, with most of the novel being thoughts and observations from the narrator, focusing on the small joys and quiet tragedies of everyday life.

10. A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving

Black Swan

u/ProtNotProt

Summary: While playing baseball with his friend, 11-year-old Owen hits a foul ball and accidentally kills his friend's mother. He doesn't believe this is an accident, and that he is instead God's instrument, and that his life is a miracle.

11. Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls

Yearling (imprint of Random House Children's Books)

u/Royal-Jacket8362

"We read this in fifth grade and the whole class was sobbing."  

u/C4Sidhu

Summary: Following the life of 10 year old Billy who lives in the Ozark mountains, his only dream is to own a pair of redbone coonhound dogs, but due to his family's lack of money he takes it upon himself to save the money. The story follows their adventures.

12. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Pan

u/Frosty-Champion7031 

Summary: It's a comedy sci-fi focusing on the adventures of the only man who survives the destruction of Earth. The story follows him as he travels and explores outer space, all while learning the truth behind Earth's existence.  

13. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Wordsworth Editions

u/grynch43

Summary: A classic amongst Gothic novels, this story follows the relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff, as well as the latter's pursuit of revenge after being forced to be kept apart from Catherine.

14. The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls

Virago

 "I've read it so many times and it never gets old!" 

u/leafygal97

Summary: It's a memoir that looks at Jeannette's dysfunctional, yet vibrant, upbringing showcasing resilience and her father's journey towards redemption.

H/T to u/Fair-Discussion9010 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Do you have any to add? Let me know in the comments below!