"Only Book I’ve Ever Called Out Of Work To Read" — 14 Of The Best Books That People Have Ever Read

If you're also someone who enjoys reading, then you'll know how difficult it can be to decide what your all-time favourite book is...
So, when u/Fair-Discussion9010 asked "what's the best book you've ever read?" I decided to round up some of the most popular answers:
1. East of Eden by John Steinbeck
2. She's Come Undone by Wally Lamb
3. Cat's Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut
4. The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
5. White Teeth by Zadie Smith
6. The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
7. Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry
9. To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf
10. A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
11. Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls
12. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
13. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
14. The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
H/T to u/Fair-Discussion9010 and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.