    15 TV Shows That Would Be A Bit More Bearable If The Characters Weren't Insufferable

    "I was able to pinpoint the moment in every episode where I began to despise each main character."

    Look, while we may love watching a TV show, sometimes the cast are just a *tad* annoying.

    So, when u/Collective1985 asked "which television show has the most insufferable characters?" I decided to list some of my favourite answers ASAP...

    1. Glee

    "Rachel Berry was the reason I stopped watching the show."

    – u/Plus-Relationship393

    "At the end of three seasons, I was able to pinpoint the moment in every episode where I began to despise each main character."

    – u/crazy-diam0nd

    2. Girls

    "They were all supposed to be annoying, it just seemed a little too real."

    – u/Radiant_Target_9458

    "When the show started I thought a lot of the criticism of the characters was misplaced. I was like 'they’re supposed to be annoying and entitled. The whole point of the show is so they have an arc and grow up and become better people.' I was wrong. They stay insufferable." 

    – u/freedraw

    3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    "Are they insufferable? Yes. Do I love it? Yes." 

    – u/mommawolf2

    "Great show to watch but you sure wouldn’t want to actually know any of them." 


    – u/wholewheatscythe 

    4. Emily In Paris

    – u/chonkybilai

    "I watched someone review the series on YouTube a while ago and having never seen it, I hated every character after about ten minutes into the video."

    – u/stickerbush-symphony

    "The problem I found is that the characters didn't evolve. After one or two seasons usually the characters learn from their mistakes and change themselves. But Emily is still the same in season three." 

    – u/chonkybilai

    5. Succession

    "None of them are serious people." 

    – u/puckit

    "I liked Succession until someone pointed out it was basically a more serious Arrested Development and then I just couldn’t get back into it for whatever reason."  

    – u/PimpnPropane

    6. The Big Bang Theory

    – u/icecreamterror

    "Yep, I'm an academic and I really hate the awful stereotypes."  

    – u/probablyurprofessor

    "It always rubbed me the wrong way that it was Leonard who was the biggest a-hole. He was supposed to be the most self aware and normal character of the main group and he was always so arrogant towards Penny."  

    – u/Korrin

    7. Sex and the City

    – u/SetReal1429

    "I re-watched it recently and holy shit those women were a-holes. The only decent one was Samantha."  

    – u/CantHandleTheThrow

    8. Shameless (US)

    "Everyone is shit, it’s like an examination of people trying to find out how they aren’t shit." 

    – u/CuckooKakamora

    "As a fan, I've accepted this fact and I like to watch the train wreck."

    – u/FoxIcy4554 

    9. How I Met Your Mother

    – u/_-_-XXX-_-_

    "Ted is in a way a masterpiece. We said it couldn't be done, we said they were mad, but they did it: they made Ross from Friends worse."  

    – u/ipakookapi

    10. Gilmore Girls

    "I said what I said." 

    – u/Laurienty

    "Rory was the definition of insufferable."  

    – u/Catsushigo

    11. Yellowstone

    "I watched a couple of seasons but then realised that I really didn’t like any of the main characters. Everyone at work was watching so I thought I would get caught up and join in the conversations. But I didn’t care what happened or what tragedy was going to befall them."

    – u/maybeCheri

    "I watched a few episodes and then I decided I didn’t want to watch a family of mostly terrible people be terrible to each other anymore."  

    – u/HomeDefenceZ3

    12. Euphoria

    "I had to stop watching, they were all terrible."

    – u/GirlyScientist

    13. Friends

    "They all suck. I can't believe it's having a revival and everyone loves it all over again. I mean, the people on Seinfeld all sucked, too, but that was kind of the point of the show. Friends, on the other hand, presented the characters as quirky and fun." 

    – u/ScepticOfEverything

    14. Ozark

    – u/niakbtc

    "I got about half a season in and then I said to myself 'why am I watching this? I hate all the characters'."

    – u/Just-Try-2533

    15. Superstore

    "It has got to be the most rehashed bs from other okay shows. None of the cast are well fleshed out and they all seem like they're trying too hard." 

    – u/spikeflare

