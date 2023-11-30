6 Actors Who Look Nothing Like The Real-Life Person They Were Portraying Vs. 7 Actors Who Could Have Been Separated At Birth

Whenever an actor is tasked with playing a real-life person they're always going to be compared with how accurate they look...
Of course, a lot of it is down to the costume and makeup department, but I've rounded up some actors who either nailed or failed looking like the person they were playing:
1.
Jonathan Price looked the spitting image of Pope Francis in The Two Popes
4.
However, Dominic West as Charles really missed the mark in The Crown
6.
But Julia Roberts didn't really resemble Erin Brokovich in Erin Brokovich
7.
Gary Oldman as Sid Vicious was perfectly cast in Sid and Nancy
8.
But Zoe Saldana never should have portrayed Nina Simone in Nina
9.
Meryl Streep nailed her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady
10.
Hugh Jackman didn't resemble P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman
11.
But Gwilym May was a great fit for Brian May in Bohemian Rhapsody
12.
Robin Williams didn't work as Patch Adams appearance-wise in Patch Adams
13.
However, Ben Kingsley really did nail his part as Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi
Can you think of any other actors who either looked like the real-life person they were portraying, or who completely missed the mark? Let us know in the comments below!