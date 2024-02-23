Skip To Content
What Are Your Darkest, Most Provocative Pickup Lines?

The more cringe, the better.

Elena Hernandez
by Elena Hernandez

BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone loves a good dirty joke, but dirty pickup lines are fun too. Do I use them IRL? Definitely not — but if I'm flirting with a partner or want to make my friends laugh, they're perfect for the job.

Do you have a funny, dirty pickup line? Maybe someone has used one on you? I want to hear the kinkiest, wildest pickup lines you know! Here's some of mine:

One of my friends said guys/girl hate giving head. Want to prove them wrong?

Did you grow up on a farm? Cause you sure know how to raise a cock.

What did you say your name was? I want to make sure I scream it right tonight.

Think yours are kinkier? Tell me your best ones!

Share them in the comments below. Or if you want to be a little more discreet, you can use this anonymous Google Form. Our favorites may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!