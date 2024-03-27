If you're throwing an Easter party, or looking for fun Easter and spring-themed jokes to add to cards or decor, look no further. We've rounded up a long list of the cutest and cheesiest jokes for the holiday.
1.I've got a great Easter joke — someone lent it to me.
2.How do you figure out how old an Easter Bunny is? Check him for gray hares.
3.What's the best thing to say to a sad rabbit? "Cheer up! Be hoppy!"
4.What do you call an egg who's trying to catch some Z's? Egg-zhausted!
5.What is the funniest candy to find in your Easter basket? A LOL-ipop!
6.What kind of beans never grow in a garden? Jelly beans!
7.Why did the Easter egg take a nap? It was eggs-austed.
8.What did one Easter egg say to the other during the hunt? "I'm totally egg-static to see you!"
9.Why did the Easter egg refuse to fight? It didn't want to get beaten!
10.What do you get if you cross a bee and a rabbit? A honey bunny!
11.What did the Easter Bunny say to the carrot? "It's been nice gnawing you!"
12.I was gonna tell you an Easter egg joke. But as it turns out, it's not all that it was cracked up to be!
13.Where does the bunny go to fix its tail? The re-tail shop.
14.What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny!
15.How do you make an egg roll? Just push it!
16.Why was the rabbit studying? To pass his eggs-ams.
17.How does the Easter Bunny stay in shape? Hare-robics!
18.Why did the Easter egg go to school? To get egg-ucated!
19.Why did the Easter Bunny have to fire the duck? Because he kept quacking all the eggs!
20.What did one rabbit say to the other overdressed rabbit? "You're so eggs-tra!"
21.What did one egg say to the other during a race? "You can't beat me!"
22.How do you fix a broken carrot? With a carrot patch!
23.What do you call a silly Easter rabbit? A funny bunny!
24.What did the bunny say about Easter dinner? "That was egg-cellent!"
25.What do you call 10 rabbits marching backwards? A receding hareline!
26.Why did the rose break up with the daffodil? It needed space to grow!
27.What's the Easter Bunny's favorite type of music? Hip-hop!
28.Why couldn't the egg watch TV? Its cable was scrambled!
29.What did the DJ yell at the Easter party? "Every bunny dance now!"
30.Why was the Easter egg so good at hide-and-seek? It was egg-sperienced!
31.What's a bee's favorite book? The Great Gats-bee!
32.Why did the Easter egg hide? Because it was a little chicken!
33.How does a flower feel when it's complimented? Positively blooming with joy!
34.How does the Easter Bunny keep his fur looking good? Hare spray!
35.What did the carrot say to the celery? "Quit stalking me!"
36.What's the Easter Bunny's favorite restaurant? IHOP!
37.What did the rabbit say when its friend wanted to vent? "I'm all ears!"
38.What do you get when you cross a bunny with an onion? A bunion!
39.What did one Easter egg say to the other? Heard any good yolks lately?
40.What happened after the two rabbits got married? They lived hoppily every after!
41.Why did the Easter Bunny cross the road? To prove he wasn't chicken!
42.How does the Easter Bunny stay fit? Eggs-ercise!
43.What do you call a flower that runs on electricity? A "power plant"!
44.Why was the rabbit so upset? He was having a bad hare day!
45.What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker!
46.Why shouldn't you tell an Easter egg a joke? Because it might crack up!
47.What's the Easter Bunny's favorite sport? Basket-ball!
48.How do rabbits keep their fur neat? They use a hare brush!
49.What's a rabbit's favorite movie? The Hare-ry Potter series!
50.How does the Easter Bunny avoid traffic? He takes the eggs-press lane!
51.How do rabbits travel? By hare-plane!
52.How did the chocolate bar apologize? It said, "I'm sorry for being a little nutty!"
53.What did one egg say to the other? "You tell too many yolks!"
54.What did the shocked bee say to the beekeeper? "I can't bee-lieve my eyes!"
55.What do you call an amazing Easter dinner? "Eggs-travagant!"
56.What do you call two rabbits wearing glasses? A pair of bunn-oculars!
57.Why did the bee get married? Because it finally found its honey!
58.What did one bee say to the rude bee? "Bee-hive yourself!"
59.What did the flower say to the late bee? "Where have you been? I've pollen all over for you!"
60.What do you call a rabbit who saves the day? A hare-o!
61.Why did the flower call the doctor? It had a stem-ache!
62.Where did the two bunnies go after getting married? Their bunny-moon.
63.Why did the flower go to school late? It was a "late bloom-er"!
64.Why is everyone always so sleepy in April? Because they just finished a March.
65.Why did the rabbit sit on the clock? Because he wanted to be on time!
66.What did the lonely rabbit say? "I need some bunny to love!"
67.How do you make gold soup? Put 24 carrots in it!
68.What did one flower say to the other flower during a race? "Put the petal to the metal!"
69.What kind of jewelry does the Easter Bunny wear? Fourteen-carrot gold!
70.What season is it when you're on a trampoline? Spring-time!
71.How does a bee brush its hair? With a honeycomb!
72.Why don't carrots ever get lost? Because they always "root" themselves in place!
73.Why do we paint Easter eggs? Because it's easier than trying to wallpaper them!