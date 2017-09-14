 back to top
Selena Gomez's Fans Are Tweeting Messages Of Support After Her Kidney Transplant

"You're amazing, you warrior."

Ellie Bate
BuzzFeed Staff

Fans are rallying in support of Selena Gomez after she revealed she is in recovery after receiving a kidney transplant as part of her treatment for lupus.

Two years ago, Selena revealed she had undergone chemotherapy treatment while people thought she was in rehab. She then decided to take a break from work to focus on bettering her health.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you," Selena wrote in an Instagram post regarding the surgery.

Since she shared the post, Selena's fans have inundated the comments with messages of love, support, and heart emojis.

And they're also sharing their messages of support via Twitter, using the hashtag #WeAreProudOfYouSelena.

you are stronger than lupus @selenagomez #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
beezus @supriselly

you are stronger than lupus @selenagomez #WeAreProudOfYouSelena

You are the strongest human in the world and i love you endlessly #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
rach @gomezmysaver

You are the strongest human in the world and i love you endlessly #WeAreProudOfYouSelena

A warrior. A fighter. A strong woman. ❤️ #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
Selena Gomez News @Selenator

A warrior. A fighter. A strong woman. ❤️ #WeAreProudOfYouSelena

One fan called Selena a "warrior", saying she was the "definition of strength".

Definition of strength. This inspires me so much. You're amazing, you warrior. #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
ray @toyoubutera

Definition of strength. This inspires me so much. You're amazing, you warrior. #WeAreProudOfYouSelena

People are also praising Selena's friend, actress Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney in what Selena called "the ultimate gift and sacrifice".

"It was a noble thing and we love you," one fan wrote to Francia.

We need to thank @therealfrancia, she is a real friend, everything she's done, it was a noble thing and we love you… https://t.co/mknjy2xDsC
JE$U$ @cumwithariana

We need to thank @therealfrancia, she is a real friend, everything she's done, it was a noble thing and we love you… https://t.co/mknjy2xDsC

"This is true friendship," another person said.

im crying this is true friendship ♡ #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
Thea @theyariana_

im crying this is true friendship ♡ #WeAreProudOfYouSelena

And thank you, Francia! We can not thank you enough for this! You are our inspiration. 💜 #ThankYouFrancia… https://t.co/TVAq1oCfS7
Portal Selena Brasil @PortalSelenaBR

And thank you, Francia! We can not thank you enough for this! You are our inspiration. 💜 #ThankYouFrancia… https://t.co/TVAq1oCfS7

Get well soon, Selena. 💖

Hollywood Records

