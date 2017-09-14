Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Fans are rallying in support of Selena Gomez after she revealed she is in recovery after receiving a kidney transplant as part of her treatment for lupus. View this photo on Instagram @selenagomez / Instagram / Via Instagram: @selenagomez Two years ago, Selena revealed she had undergone chemotherapy treatment while people thought she was in rehab. She then decided to take a break from work to focus on bettering her health. "I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you," Selena wrote in an Instagram post regarding the surgery. View this photo on Instagram @selenagomez / Instagram / Via instagram.com Since she shared the post, Selena's fans have inundated the comments with messages of love, support, and heart emojis. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @selenagomez / Instagram / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @selenagomez / Instagram / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin And they're also sharing their messages of support via Twitter, using the hashtag #WeAreProudOfYouSelena. beezus @supriselly you are stronger than lupus @selenagomez #WeAreProudOfYouSelena 10:27 AM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite rach @gomezmysaver You are the strongest human in the world and i love you endlessly #WeAreProudOfYouSelena 10:26 AM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Selena Gomez News @Selenator A warrior. A fighter. A strong woman. ❤️ #WeAreProudOfYouSelena 10:36 AM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite One fan called Selena a "warrior", saying she was the "definition of strength". ray @toyoubutera Definition of strength. This inspires me so much. You're amazing, you warrior. #WeAreProudOfYouSelena 11:14 AM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite People are also praising Selena's friend, actress Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney in what Selena called "the ultimate gift and sacrifice". View this photo on Instagram @franciaraisa / Instagram / Via Instagram: @franciaraisa "It was a noble thing and we love you," one fan wrote to Francia. JE$U$ @cumwithariana We need to thank @therealfrancia, she is a real friend, everything she's done, it was a noble thing and we love you… https://t.co/mknjy2xDsC 10:53 AM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite "This is true friendship," another person said. Thea @theyariana_ im crying this is true friendship ♡ #WeAreProudOfYouSelena 11:16 AM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Portal Selena Brasil @PortalSelenaBR And thank you, Francia! We can not thank you enough for this! You are our inspiration. 💜 #ThankYouFrancia… https://t.co/TVAq1oCfS7 11:10 AM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Get well soon, Selena. 💖 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Hollywood Records Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by View Comments