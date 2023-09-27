People Who Moved From A Major US City To A Small Midwestern Town Are Opening Up About What Gave Them Culture Shock

6. "I lived in NYC and moved to a suburb of Minneapolis. As an organizer and activist, it was definitely challenging to have to be far more guarded about my politics. If we drove 10 minutes east, we'd be in a very progressive part of Minneapolis, but 10 minutes west were 'Trump won' signs... yes, in 2023."

"You also have to work a lot harder to build community around you. A lot of people there had never lived further away than Chicago and had their set friend groups. You have to really put yourself out there because few people will invite you into their groups. On the flip side, when you do find your community, like I did, it's the best. People care about close friends here the same way most people reserve for family members."

—AsMK192123