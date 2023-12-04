Skip To Content
    33 Video Games We Played And Loved In 2023 That We Wish We Could Experience For The Very First Time Again

    2023 might just have been the best year for video games, like, ever.

    by
    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Andrew Ziegler
    by Andrew Ziegler

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Spider-Man 2

    screengrab from the spider man 2 ps5 game
    Sony

    The original Spider-Man game from 2018 is one of my favorite games I've played in the past ten years and probably the only game I 100%'d since, like, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 so suffice to say my expectations were high for the sequel and, well, Sony absolutely delivered. It's better in every single aspect, from gameplay to graphics to story. It's truly incredible what they were able to accomplish in this here game. I'm savoring every moment like a key lime pie. A delicious, spider-y key lime pie.

    Get it for PS5 from Amazon for $69.99.

    2. Dave The Diver

    screengrab from dave the diver nintendo switch game
    Mintrocket

    "I loved every minute I spent exploring the depths in this game. It's the perfect antidote to the super intense games you'll find elsewhere on this list. Dave The Diver is the perfect game for anyone looking for a chill, yet super deep experience. And no, that pun was not intentional but I'm keeping it." —Dave

    Get it for Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo store for $19.99.

    3. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

    screengrab from the legend of zelda: tears of the kingdom game for nintendo switch
    Nintendo

    Promising review: "I've been a Zelda fan for years, and Tears of the Kingdom has truly captured my heart. The game's stunning graphics, enchanting soundtrack, and immersive storyline make it a masterpiece. Exploring the vast world of Hyrule, solving intricate puzzles, and battling formidable foes is a thrilling experience. The emotional depth and character development in the game add a new layer of connection to the series. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the franchise, Tears of the Kingdom is an unforgettable journey that will keep you spellbound from start to finish." —NP21

    Get it from Amazon for Nintendo Switch for $58.

    4. Street Fighter 6

    screen grab from the street fighter 6 game for ps5, ps4, and xbox series x
    Capcom

    "This is the first Street Fighter game I've played since Street Fighter 4 and, man, has it been a great experience. It's an excellent game for newcomers, experts, and people who absolutely stink at fighting games despite their best efforts, like yours truly. There's a ton of content included so you never find yourself at a loss for something to do. All in all, if you love fighting games or are curious to give one a try, you seriously can't go wrong with this game." —Dave

    Get it now from Amazon for $44.99 (available for PS5, PS4, and XBOX Series X).

    5. Baldur's Gate 3

    screengab from the baldur&#x27;s gate 3 game
    Larian

    Promising review: "I could give you my own promising review but I feel like I can't do a better job at expressing the game than this: 'The experience playing this game is like eating a medium-rare steak after years of eating out of dumpsters.'" —Barnie the Bull

    Get it on Steam for $59.99

    6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    screengrab of the super mario bros wonder game for nintendo switch
    Nintendo

    Promising review: "I have not had this much fun in a Mario game since Super Mario World. I do love all the 2D Mario games that I've played, but recently they had been feeling not very creative in terms of what they could do with the levels. This game is the complete opposite. I have already 100% it, but feel the need to go back and replay some of the stand-out stages. Couldn't be happier!" —Alan Champion

    Get it from Amazon for Nintendo Switch for $59.99.

    7. Robocop: Rogue City

    screengrab from the robocop rogue city game for ps5 and xbox series x
    Nacon

    "I had an absolute fantastic time just blastin' away bad guys in this game. As only a casual fan of the franchise, I never even considered how fun a Robocop game could be to play. But, boy, oh boy, is it a great time. Seriously, check it out. That's an order." —Dave

    Get it from Amazon for $59.88 (available for PS5 and XBOX Series X).

    8. Resident Evil 4

    screengrab from the resident evil 4 game for ps5
    Capcom

    Resident Evil 4 has always been one of my favorite games, so when the remake was announced it's safe to say that I was straight up jacked up. The remake absolutely delivered on staying true to the original experience while also somehow improving on an already perfect game. If you haven't ever played RE4, it's time. Stop waiting and get the game.

    Get it from Amazon for PS5 for $48.87.

    9. Alan Wake 2

    screengrab from the alan wake 2 game for ps5
    Remedy

    "Alan Wake 2 is an incredible sequel that surpasses all expectations. The stunning scenery, intense gameplay, and deep storytelling kept me on the edge of my seat until the very end. I can't stop thinking about it! I highly recommend Alan Wake 2 to any fans of thrillers and psychological horror, and well, just anyone looking for an absolutely fantastic game." —Dave

    Get it for PS5 from the Playstation store for $59.99.

    10. Final Fantasy XVI

    screengrab from the final fantasy xvi game for ps5
    Sony

    Promising review: "One of the best games I've played in a long time, let alone for a Final Fantasy game. Very engaging and rewarding. This is like an interactive movie, great story, and pulls a lot of classic lore and easter eggs from FF's prior. Couldn't be happier with this purchase. I love how they've branched out and tried different things in recent years." —Eno4G

    Get it now for PS5 from Amazon for $35.00.

    11. Hi-Fi Rush

    screengrab from the hi fi rush game
    Bethesda Softworks

    "This just might be the best rhythm game I ever played. Imagine Guitar Hero but instead of using your impeccable timing to nail down "Mississippi Queen," you're using it to beat up some bad dudes. It's a lot of fun, folks." —Dave

    Get it from the Steam store for $29.99.

    12. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

    screengrab from the star wars jedi survivor game for ps5 and xbox series x
    EA Games

    Promising review: "Really great game, combat is smooth, and the story line is entertaining. Would definitely recommend this game." —AMac

    Get it from Walmart for $34.97 (available for PS5 and XBOX Series X).

    13. Mortal Kombat 1

    screengrab from mortal kombat 1 game for ps5, xbox series x, and nintendo switch
    Warner Bros

    "Just a great all-around satisfying, gory time. As someone who's played a good amount of the previous Mortal Kombat games, I can safely say none of them felt as good to play as this one. It looks great, it plays great, and it is great. Check it out and enjoy some gratuitous violence, my friend." —Dave

    Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available on PS5, XBOX Series X, and Nintendo Switch).

    14. Dead Space

    screengrab from the dead space game
    EA Games

    "The Dead Space remake is an absolute triumph, staying true to the original game while bringing it to life in stunning new graphics and immersive gameplay. From the intense, heart-pounding horror to the strategic dismemberment of terrifying necromorphs, this game is a thrilling, adrenaline-fueled experience from start to finish. The updated visuals and sound design add a whole new level of terror, while the improved controls and game mechanics make for a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the series or a newcomer to the franchise, the Dead Space remake delivers on all fronts, creating a truly unforgettable and terrifying gaming experience." —Dave

    Get it from Gamestop for $37.99.

    15. Madden 2024

    screengrab from the madden 2024 game for ps4, ps5, and xbox series x
    EA Sports

    Promising review: "The modes they brought back are great, like superstar mode, franchise mode, and ultimate team mode! If you're a Madden fan, this year is for you!" —Joshua McLaughlin

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97 (available for PS4, PS5, and XBOX Series X).

    16. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

    screengrab from the armored core vi: fires of rubicon game for ps5, ps4, and xbox series x
    Bandai Namco/FromSoftware

    Promising review: "I love this game so freakin' much. If I was my younger teen self obsessed with Gundams or younger with Power Rangers or Zoids, I would have been so excited for this game. It’s incredibly rewarding and challenging, and so deep, with tons of replay ability. The customization of your mech is unmatched, and the gameplay is smooth, with great movement and feel. I am calling it… GOTY." —Nathan C.

    Get it from Amazon for $59.88 (available for PS5, PS4, and XBOX Series X).

    17. Dredge

    screengrab for the dredge game for nintendo switch
    Black Salt Games

    "Another water-adjacent game that has no business being as good as it is. I won't spoil anything for you, but all I'll say is I loved the time I spent with Dredge and wish I could experience it all over again." —Dave

    Get it from the Nintendo store for Nintendo Switch for $24.99.

    18. Starfield

    screengrab for the starfield game for xbox series x
    Bethesda

    Promising review: "This game is a masterpiece. I have been with Bethesda since Skyrim, gone back and played their oldies, and I have to say this is their best game ever. Let me give you the positives: Best Bethesda main story. Amazing combat. Amazing faction quests. Performance is great. This game is a masterpiece. There is nothing like it. Nothing as deep, and nothing that offers this much rich content. Do not miss this game!" —Corbin Henderson

    Get it now for XBOX Series X from Amazon for $60.99.

    19. Pizza Tower

    screengrab for the pizza tower game
    Tour De Pizza

    "Man, this game rocked. It's the perfect tribute to those old Warioland games and in and of itself its own unique, truly wild thing. I mean, look at that screenshot and tell me you aren't interested in playing this game. Do it." —Dave

    Get it from the Steam store for $19.99.

    20. Cocoon

    screengrab from the cocoon game
    Geometric Interactive

    "Absolute banger and a truly unique puzzle game that never failed to blow my mind in the time I spent with it. The level design, the ambiance, the music, and, well, everything else are all top-notch. I don't want to say too much more...just play it for yourself." —Dave 

    Get it from the Steam store for $24.99.

    21. Remnant 2

    screengrab for the remnant 2 game for ps5 and xbox series x
    Gunfire Games

    "I could go on and on about how fantastic this game is and how much it sucked me in but what if I just tell you to imagine Dark Souls but with guns? Do I need to say more? Yeah, exactly." —Dave

    Get it now from Amazon for $41.99 (available for PS5 and XBOX Series X).

    22. NBA 2K24

    screenshot from the nba 2k24 game for nintendo switch, ps4, ps5, and xbox series x
    2K Games

    Promising review: "I’ve been playing 2k since 2k7 and this is the best by far." —Chris The Sizzler

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, XBOX Series X, and more).

    23. MLB The Show 23

    screengrab for the mlb the show 23 game for ps5
    San Diego Studio

    "This game, once again, was absolutely my most played this year. Even if you don't consider yourself a big baseball fan, I promise there's something for you here. And if you do consider yourself a baseball fan, well, then what are you waiting for?" —Dave

    Get it from Amazon for PS5 for $39.95.

    24. Assassin's Creed Mirage

    screengrab from the assassin&#x27;s creed mirage game for ps5, ps4, and xbox series x
    Ubisoft

    Promising review: "I have played all of the titles from Assassin's Creed. I have never had as much fun is I am in this latest version. The gameplay is so smooth and there are so many new ways to run wild and have fun!" —Byron

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available for PS5, PS4, and XBOX Series X).

    25. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

    screengrab from the call of duty: modern warfare III game for ps5, ps5, xbox series x, and xbox one
    Activision

    Promising review: "Best Call of Duty of all time. Launching missions is a little different, only a small issue. Great story, 2009 graphics, and excellent sound. Must buy." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available for PS5, PS4, XBOX Series X, and XBOX One).

    26. Hogwarts Legacy

    screengrab from the hogwarts legacy game  for nintendo switch, ps5, and xbox series x game
    Portkey Games

    Promising review: "If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to become a Hogwarts student and explore beyond the walls, this is your chance. I am six hours into play time and although the tutorials take a bit of time, once you start learning more spells, earn wizard clothing, make friends, and begin exploring, you’ll see this game has endless possibilities. My only thought was, 'I am going to spend A LOT of time playing this game.' Highly recommend for anyone who loves the Harry Potter WIZARDING World and also for those who love open-world play. Also, I felt it important to mention I am from the OG Harry Potter era in my early 30s. 5/5 stars!" —Chelsey Mueller

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and XBOX Series X).

    Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.

    27. Sea Of Stars

    screengrab from the sea of stars game for nintendo switch
    Sabotage Studio

    Sea Of Stars perfectly scratched my itch for that old-school, SNES JRPG experience. Even if you have no idea what those acronyms mean, I'd still recommend Sea Of Stars for its unique blend of old-school RPG mechanics and modern game design. 

    Get it from the Nintendo store for Nintendo Switch for $34.99.

    28. Vampire Survivors

    screengrab from the vampire survivors game for nintendo switch
    Poncle

    "One of my most played games of the year. Despite its simplicity, I promise that you will become absolutely consumed by the gameplay of this game. It's so, so good." —Dave

    Get it from the Nintendo store for Nintendo Switch for $4.99.

    29. Pikmin 4

    a screengrab for the pikmin 4 game for nintendo switch
    Nintendo

    Promising review: "Game is fantastic as a long-time fan, but I imagine it will be equally fantastic for newcomers. Story is charming but it's a reboot, so no need to know the previous games' plots to understand it. Gameplay is like a more digestible version of the second game, with plenty of quality of life features that make controls feel wonderful on the Switch. There's also a *lot* of content. Nearly half the game is post-credits content, it's amazing how much they packed in here." —Trevor Martin

    Get it from Amazon for Nintendo Switch for $55.

    30. Like A Dragon: Ishin!

    screengrab from the like a dragon: ishin game for ps5
    Sega

    "Fun story, fun combat, fun setting — what else do you want? If you haven't played any of the Yakuza games, I suggest you start today." —Dave

    Get it now for PS5 from Amazon for $29.99.

    31. Lies Of P

    screengrab of the lies of p game for ps5
    NEOWIZ

    Promising review: "Been recently starved for video game content, and have had my eye on this game since I saw the teaser trailer. This game is great! It is very similar in gameplay to Bloodborne and the Souls game series, with a focus on combat challenge. The same looks and plays great, for those who have been waiting for years for another Bloodborne-style game with a steampunk aesthetic, give this game a shot." —Joshua Montgomery

    Get it from Amazon for PS5 for $56.99.

    32. Diablo IV

    screengrab of the diablo iv game for ps5, ps4, and xbox series x
    Blizzard Entertainment

    Promising review: "Diablo 4 is an absolute masterpiece that has captivated my gaming heart. Its awe-inspiring visuals, gameplay, immersive storytelling, and robust multiplayer elements combine to create a gaming experience that is nothing short of legendary. If you seek an adventure that will leave you spellbound and craving for more, Diablo 4 is an absolute must-have. Prepare yourself, brave adventurer, for a journey that will forever be etched in your gaming memories." —DealBuddy

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available for PS5, PS4, and XBOX Series X).

    33. Fire Emblem Engage

    screengrab for the fire emblem engage game for nintendo switch
    Nintendo

    Promising review: "I haven't experienced FE gameplay on this level since Fates Conquest. It's truly the pinnacle of the franchise. I adore the cast of characters in this game and the animations are GORGEOUS too. The bold colors remind me of the GBA entries. Absolute banger. A true must play, and possibly the best strategy game of all time, IMO." —JaxonH

    Get it from Amazon for Nintendo Switch for $37.42.

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.