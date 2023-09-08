    20 People Who I Know For A Fact — Like, An Indisputable FACT — Regret Every Single Decision They Made Last Week

    Not great...not great at all.

    If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...

    1. The person whose lasagna is in and of itself a testament to man's folly:

    A pan of lasagna spills all over the kitchen floor, with caption &quot;Made a delicious lasagna and this happened three minutes later&quot;
    u/sloubi / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who gave their car a new sleek, modern look:

    A car with white paint all over it and on the garage floor, with caption &quot;I ran over a can of paint in my garage&quot;
    u/daves-not-here- / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who was nice enough to give their phone a little snack:

    A cellphone with chocolate and candy wrappers stuck on it, with caption &quot;I put my phone in the wrong pocket&quot;
    u/birdplan / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who enjoyed a fresh bowl of Oop! All Ants:

    A bowl of cereal with small dark specks in it with the caption, &quot;Ate half the bowl before I realized that&#x27;s not chocolate&quot;
    u/valleystar / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who was breathing in the cleanest air in the world:

    An extremely dirty air conditioner filter, with caption &quot;Found out why my AC wasn&#x27;t working!&quot;
    u/thebossdaryl / Via reddit.com

    6. The person whose soup opened a portal to the netherworld:

    Soup that&#x27;s spilled all over and into a stove top burner with caption &quot;I just wanted some soup&quot;
    u/sk-3y3_HIGH / Via reddit.com

    7. The person whose finger looks like it's seen some...well, you know what:

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s fingers, one of which is stained dark, with caption &quot;My glove broke while I was dyeing my purse&quot;
    u/Zestyclose_Quote_568 / Via reddit.com

    8. The person whose soda had a little extra sting to it:

    Close-up of a soaked wasp with caption &quot;Took a swig of my soda and spit this out&quot;
    u/alexbooston / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who let the entire world know what was going on with their body:

    Close-up of an arm wearing a hospital wrist band that says &quot;Surgical site: Scrotum,&quot; with caption: &quot;I had to have surgery — guess where?&quot;
    u/taxcollection / Via reddit.com

    10. The person whose cheese was evidently tampered with by some dark-sided stuff:

    A hand holding a bloated package of cheese with caption &quot;Something terrible happened to my cheese&quot;
    u/CrystalKU / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who got that roach squeaky clean:

    A large roach in a dishwasher with caption &quot;Just washed my dishes — and a roach&quot;
    u/251cane / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who might now be resistant to every disease known to humankind:

    The moldy interior of a water bottle with caption, &quot;I&#x27;ve been drinking mold out of my water bottle for months&quot;
    u/yoinksboy / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose college diploma got di-folda'd:

    A bent large envelope, with caption &quot;Maybe next time I should put &#x27;PLEASE FOLD&#x27;&quot;
    u/thejaywesker / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who shall not eat soup:

    A flat spoon over a cup of soup with caption &quot;My spoon is FLAT&quot;
    u/nyulka2 / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who found something super fun while eating toast:

    Close-up of some mold on toast, with caption &quot;I was almost finished with my toast when I realized&quot;
    u/whereareallthebees / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who got betrayed by the slurp:

    Person who slurped their udon bowl of noodles with chile pepper powder and got the broth in their eye
    reddit.com

    17. The person who got, well, fleas:

    A bare hairy leg with fleas
    u/_humblevaudevillain_ / Via reddit.com

    18. The person who got the world's hardest soft tortilla:

    A person holds up a broken tooth above two flour tortillas
    u/kc5718 / Via reddit.com

    19. The person who had quite possibly the worst thing I've ever seen happen to them:

    Close-up of a fingernail with a large splinter deep in it, with the caption &quot;I got a splinter under my fingernail&quot;
    u/dlc741 / Via reddit.com

    20. And Curt:

    Close-up of a work jacket with a name that&#x27;s supposed to be &quot;Curt&quot; but looks like the c-word, with caption &quot;I think I should&#x27;ve chosen a different font for my work jacket&quot;
    u/1sttimetoker / Via reddit.com

    Sorry, Curt.