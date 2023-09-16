    18 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

    You really hate to see it.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you, my friend, just had an absolutely terrible week, just remember...

    1. The person whose beanbag chair went absolutely nuclear:

    u/demonpixed / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who will be picking rice out of their keyboard until the cows come home:

    u/kyanita / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who had the unthinkable happen to them:

    u/Busy_Obligation_9711 / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who may just be the sweatiest man on Earth:

    u/bobathehut / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who made an enemy for life with a woodland creature today:

    reddit.com

    6. The person who was nice enough to let their little buddy get a quick brush in:

    u/billservo86 / Via reddit.com

    7. The person whose entire home office is now well caffeinated:

    u/supergush / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who made a few wrong turns in life:

    reddit.com

    9. The person whose brisket came out juuuuuust right:

    u/unholypuppetboy / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who also made an enemy for life with a different woodland creature:

    u/13inhiding / Via reddit.com

    11. The person whose computer took a tumble:

    u/pm_me_your_circuit / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who will rue the day he bought those tongs:

    u/roboloco51 / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who found their AirPods safe and sound at the dump:

    reddit.com

    14. The person whose sneezes probably register on the Richter scale:

    reddit.com / Via u/Lluka_Bazuuka

    15. The person who will replay this moment over and over in their head:

    u/cearvee_008 / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who was kind enough to leave their leftovers to some friendly ants:

    reddit.com

    17. The person who just got a wasp absolutely plastered:

    u/240in316is10-8to7-11 / Via reddit.com

    18. And the person whose water...uhhhh...yeah:

    reddit.com

    No comment.