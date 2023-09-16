18 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you, my friend, just had an absolutely terrible week, just remember...
The person whose beanbag chair went absolutely nuclear:
The person who will be picking rice out of their keyboard until the cows come home:
The person who had the unthinkable happen to them:
The person who may just be the sweatiest man on Earth:
The person who made an enemy for life with a woodland creature today:
The person who was nice enough to let their little buddy get a quick brush in:
The person whose entire home office is now well caffeinated:
The person who made a few wrong turns in life:
The person whose brisket came out juuuuuust right:
The person who also made an enemy for life with a different woodland creature:
The person whose computer took a tumble:
The person who will rue the day he bought those tongs:
The person who found their AirPods safe and sound at the dump:
The person whose sneezes probably register on the Richter scale:
The person who will replay this moment over and over in their head:
The person who was kind enough to leave their leftovers to some friendly ants:
The person who just got a wasp absolutely plastered:
And the person whose water...uhhhh...yeah: