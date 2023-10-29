    19 People Who I'm Absolutely Sure Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single Dang Decision They Made Last Week

    That is a less than ideal situation.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The person with the best seat in the house:

    a pole blocking someone&#x27;s view
    u/crankyjack98 / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who's about to try a fun new kind of wasp-flavored boba tea:

    a wasp in someone&#x27;s straw
    u/skifree7 / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who's going to be dodging jellyfish all afternoon:

    &quot;I just wanted to swim...&quot;
    u/hawaiiinsomniac / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who is about to make the greatest teaspoon of soup you'll ever see:

    a tiny pot
    u/gnarkelly / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who got a special surprise in their pizza:

    a nail in someone&#x27;s pizza
    u/gyrozeppeliistaken / Via reddit.com

    6. The person whose day did not go eggsactly as planned:

    &quot;Don&#x27;t ask&quot;
    u/bugminer / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who just made an enemy for life in the form of a seagull:

    &quot;I was otherwise perfect and the examiner said to come back soon. ffs&quot;
    Twitter

    8. The person whose ham looks like it came straight from the devil's behind:

    a gross ham
    u/queenhotsnakes / Via reddit.com

    9. The person whose mint plants just got a special fertilizer:

    a dog pooping in someone&#x27;s plants
    Facebook

    10. The person whose dogs, I'm sure, have been barkin' all night:

    &quot;It&#x27;s been a long night&quot;
    reddit.com

    11. The person whose headphones are experiencing all Europe has to offer:

    &quot;David&#x27;s AirPods&quot;
    u/gabberzz / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who's about to have the ride of their lifetime:

    &quot;Airplanes are hard for a tall person&quot;
    u/tehmaz80 / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who truly experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows:

    &quot;Guys I frenchkissed my girlfriend for the first time yesterday and I just learned she was tested positive for Covid&quot;
    reddit.com

    14. The person whose dish went absolutely nuclear:

    &quot;My dish exploded.&quot;
    u/chickensmackboy / Via reddit.com

    15. The person whose coffee beans have seen things...terrible things:

    Coffee beans in someone&#x27;s palm
    u/tessabrooding / Via reddit.com

    16. The person whose fan fell fiercely flat fortunately far from family:

    &quot;My fan fell.&quot;
    u/iusedtobeaplayer / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who lost a fight in the eternal battle of knife versus butter:

    a broken knife in butter
    u/pedeztrian / Via reddit.com

    18. The person whose car now belongs to the wasps:

    a wasp nest in someone&#x27;s door handle
    u/breezeblender / Via reddit.com

    19. And Kevin:

    Chili all over someone&#x27;s desk chair and floor
    u/mermaiddreams667 / Via reddit.com