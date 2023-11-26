Skip To Content
20 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Rouuuuugh stuff.

Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

1. The person whose oven is doubled over in pain:

instagram.com

2. The person whose ham has seen things... terrible things:

u/ggt3416 / Via reddit.com

3. The person whose pair of glasses is now one with the forest:

u/balerion77 / Via reddit.com

4. The person who decided to really stir things up with this recipe:

u/axeusefry / Via reddit.com

5. The person whose turkey was evidently cooked by Satan himself:

u/izoodlez / Via reddit.com

6. The person whose phone was destroyed to an almost comical level:

u/gateminute9893 / Via reddit.com

7. The person who was kind enough to let their cat tenderize their pie with their feet:

u/verlonica / Via reddit.com

8. The person whose pie turned out just a bit too goopy:

u/texshields / Via reddit.com

9. The person whose cooking is absolutely fire:

u/dredpirateluffy / Via old.reddit.com

10. The person who gazed into the abyss and the abyss looked back:

u/detestify / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose package is hanging out with Pennywise now:

u/jackd099 / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose oven had to give up:

u/tree_hair / Via reddit.com

13. The person who had to use military technology to see how much of a ding-dong they are:

u/gone_mads / Via reddit.com

14. The person who added a touch too many sesame seeds to their pie:

u/trued003 / Via reddit.com

15. The person who will never have to worry about eyewax now:

u/lyndsay0413 / Via reddit.com

16. The person whose pie shall pie no more:

u/new_fry / Via reddit.com

17. The person who loves their bird very much, I'm sure:

u/dukeofthawn / Via reddit.com

18. The person whose shower needs a shower:

u/Slolearner66 / Via reddit.com

19. The person who had some nice, chickeny coffee:

u/bmumm / Via reddit.com

20. The person who will for sure be patient zero for a brand new illness:

u/theinward07 / Via reddit.com

So the next time you get sick, thank them.