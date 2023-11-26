20 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

1.
The person whose oven is doubled over in pain:
2.
The person whose ham has seen things... terrible things:
3.
The person whose pair of glasses is now one with the forest:
4.
The person who decided to really stir things up with this recipe:
5.
The person whose turkey was evidently cooked by Satan himself:
6.
The person whose phone was destroyed to an almost comical level:
7.
The person who was kind enough to let their cat tenderize their pie with their feet:
8.
The person whose pie turned out just a bit too goopy:
9.
The person whose cooking is absolutely fire:
10.
The person who gazed into the abyss and the abyss looked back:
11.
The person whose package is hanging out with Pennywise now:
12.
The person whose oven had to give up:
13.
The person who had to use military technology to see how much of a ding-dong they are:
14.
The person who added a touch too many sesame seeds to their pie:
15.
The person who will never have to worry about eyewax now:
16.
The person whose pie shall pie no more:
17.
The person who loves their bird very much, I'm sure:
18.
The person whose shower needs a shower:
19.
The person who had some nice, chickeny coffee:
20.
The person who will for sure be patient zero for a brand new illness: