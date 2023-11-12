Skip To Content
19 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

That is unfortunate.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The person whose car is in very, very safe hands:

&quot;That&#x27;s my car.&quot;
u/aidangee / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose cat will be forever immortalized in their kitchen:

cat paws in epoxy paint
u/thebriss22 / Via reddit.com

3. The person who caused an international eggcident:

Spilled eggs on the floor
u/rafikidubs / Via reddit.com

4. The person who should've just made cookies:

Brownie batter on a mixer
u/55555 / Via reddit.com

5. The person with the stinkiest house this side of the mighty Mississipp:

Dirty diapers in a diaper pail
u/achev / Via reddit.com

6. The person who proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that God observes our suffering on Earth with an indifferent eye:

spilled chili in a car
u/thecoolamps / Via reddit.com

7. The person who should have never investigated that sound:

A broken stove
u/agni_ka / Via reddit.com

8. The person whose car belongs to the road now:

&quot;That&#x27;s not ideal.&quot;
reddit.com

9. The person whose pizza was really screwed up:

Someone holding a screw they found in their pizza
reddit.com

10. The person with the most vampire-proof house this side of, again, the mighty Mississipp:

&quot;I dropped garlic EVERYWHERE.&quot;
u/chi_bacon_bits / Via reddit.com

11. The person who is now trapped forever and ever and ever:

a person&#x27;s finger stuck in a pipette
u/abby_petty / Via reddit.com

12. The person who got their heart broken by a sign:

&quot;We are not selling anything on Facebook Marketplace.&quot;
reddit.com

13. The person who got the new limited-edition 3rd-grader PS5 controller:

&quot;My little brother drew on my PS5 controller&quot;
u/tthom86 / Via reddit.com

14. The person with the most Italian keyboard this side of the mighty Tiber-sipp:

&quot;I dropped lasagne on my keyboard.&quot;
u/soggysloth / Via reddit.com

No comment on the Tiber pun.

15. The person whose window lived out their sky-diving dream:

&quot;I just closed my window when...&quot;
u/33bees / Via reddit.com

16. The person whose package finally found its eternal resting place:

&quot;I can&#x27;t get it out.&quot;
u/fortheloveoffanfics / Via reddit.com

17. The person who learned never to pull on that which you aren't ready to tear:

Someone with a torn T-shirt
u/gingy-bredman / Via reddit.com

18. The person whose bed is now the world's largest plate:

&quot;I spilled.&quot;
u/uglypatty / Via reddit.com

19. And the person whose boots need to RELAX:

&quot;I dropped hand sanitizer on my new boots.&quot;
reddit.com

Smh.