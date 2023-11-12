19 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

1.
The person whose car is in very, very safe hands:
2.
The person whose cat will be forever immortalized in their kitchen:
3.
The person who caused an international eggcident:
4.
The person who should've just made cookies:
5.
The person with the stinkiest house this side of the mighty Mississipp:
6.
The person who proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that God observes our suffering on Earth with an indifferent eye:
7.
The person who should have never investigated that sound:
8.
The person whose car belongs to the road now:
9.
The person whose pizza was really screwed up:
10.
The person with the most vampire-proof house this side of, again, the mighty Mississipp:
11.
The person who is now trapped forever and ever and ever:
12.
The person who got their heart broken by a sign:
13.
The person who got the new limited-edition 3rd-grader PS5 controller:
14.
The person with the most Italian keyboard this side of the mighty Tiber-sipp:
15.
The person whose window lived out their sky-diving dream:
16.
The person whose package finally found its eternal resting place:
17.
The person who learned never to pull on that which you aren't ready to tear:
18.
The person whose bed is now the world's largest plate:
19.
And the person whose boots need to RELAX: