19 Of The Most Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...
1.
The person who learned a valuable lesson about trunk space:
2.
The person who had the best view in the house:
3.
The person who's going to have to pull a dang Sir Edmund Hillary maneuver to get that remote:
4.
The person who experienced true tragedy:
5.
The person who gave their walkie talkie a nice, fresh coat of paint:
6.
The person whose gums shall itch no more:
7.
The person whose house got a stake through its heart:
8.
The person who might have just received the most bent envelope of all time:
9.
The person with the world's saddest soup:
10.
The person whose phone shall remain forever locked:
11.
The person who pulled the old "soy sauce instead of maple syrup" switcheroo:
12.
The person whose fridge is currently spawning several new species:
13.
The person whose biscuits have been absolutely immolated:
14.
The person who had a friendly bird say hello during their work day:
15.
The person whose bacon has been to hell and back:
16.
The person whose sneeze is about to be absolutely biblical:
17.
The person whose coffee had a little extra flavor:
18.
The person whose computer experienced flight:
19.
And the person who's eating what many are calling "Italian oatmeal":