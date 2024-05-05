    19 Of The Most Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

    Dave Stopera
    If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...

    1. The person who learned a valuable lesson about trunk space:

    Rear view of a Kia vehicle on the road with brake lights on, other vehicles and traffic lights in the background
    2. The person who had the best view in the house:

    Audience view from balcony seats at a live theater performance, with focus on stage and silhouettes of attendees
    u/alejandrocatalinado / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who's going to have to pull a dang Sir Edmund Hillary maneuver to get that remote:

    View from a high vantage point overlooking a path and grassy area with a remote control on the walkway
    u/gtheci / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who experienced true tragedy:

    Exploded cupcakes on an oven floor with a metal tray and intact cupcakes above
    u/peatrick39 / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who gave their walkie talkie a nice, fresh coat of paint:

    A person wearing a glove refills a small, transparent soap dispenser from a large can of liquid soap
    6. The person whose gums shall itch no more:

    Hand holding a squeezed tube of Cortizone-10 cream above a sink with a toothbrush to the side
    u/788tiger / Via reddit.com

    7. The person whose house got a stake through its heart:

    A tree branch has fallen through a ceiling, damaging it and hanging above a cluttered clothes rack
    u/crysis501 / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who might have just received the most bent envelope of all time:

    A cardboard envelope with a &quot;DO NOT BEND&quot; label rests on a table
    u/moosecovite / Via reddit.com

    9. The person with the world's saddest soup:

    Bowl of soup with a spoon, slices of bread on a green tray, on a wooden table
    u/averageblud / Via reddit.com

    10. The person whose phone shall remain forever locked:

    iPhone screen displaying &quot;iPhone is disabled, try again in 61,509 minutes&quot; with emergency call slider
    u/deviantghost / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who pulled the old "soy sauce instead of maple syrup" switcheroo:

    person who mixed up soy sauce and syrup
    12. The person whose fridge is currently spawning several new species:

    A gallon of frozen milk expanding inside a fridge
    u/bulamae / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose biscuits have been absolutely immolated:

    Burnt round cake on a granite countertop
    u/lukalover42069 / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who had a friendly bird say hello during their work day:

    Laptop screen displaying a variety of Pinterest pins with images and overlaid text
    u/anonymoushorsey / Via reddit.com

    15. The person whose bacon has been to hell and back:

    A tray of burnt bacon strips on a kitchen counter
    u/coolcoolnewell / Via reddit.com

    16. The person whose sneeze is about to be absolutely biblical:

    Cooking pot on stove with broccoli and spices, next to a carton of cooking cream
    u/smalltownpickle / Via reddit.com

    17. The person whose coffee had a little extra flavor:

    A partially full coffee mug with a used teabag inside it, placed on a desk
    u/randombitfry / Via reddit.com

    18. The person whose computer experienced flight:

    Damaged laptop with bent screen and keyboard, resting on a person&#x27;s lap
    u/franhoqx / Via reddit.com

    19. And the person who's eating what many are calling "Italian oatmeal":

    person who cooked breadcrumbs instead of oatmeal
    Mama mia.