    18 Poor, Tormented Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

    Yikes, yikes, yikes.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...

    1. The person whose humidifier really put a damper on things:

    Two people on a TV screen that has a thick vertical line on it, with caption &quot;Putting the humidifier under the TV was a mistake&quot;
    u/LUT0 / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who was voted "Most Likely to Have to Get a Ring Surgically Removed":

    Close-up of a hand with a finger wearing a class ring with a large blue stone that looks very tight, with caption &quot;So, my class ring is stuck&quot;
    u/Heyo-Mayo91 / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who was betrayed by the french fries they loved the most:

    Kitchen after a fire with extensive damage to cabinets and walls; burnt cookware on the stove, with caption: &quot;I forgot I was heating frying oil&quot;
    u/fasada68 / Via reddit.com

    4. The person whose ring is lost to the crevices of their bathroom:

    Bottle of hand soap on a bathroom sink counter next to a wall, with arrow pointing to gap between wall and sink, with caption, &quot;My ring is stuck right here&quot;
    u/neddin / Via reddit.com

    5. The person whose shoes just got a fresh new dye job:

    Overturned cart with spilled red wine on a garage floor, next to a person&#x27;s foot wearing a stained sneaker, with caption: &quot;Not only did I drop a bottle of wine, I spilled it over my new white shoes&quot;
    u/--The_Cheshire_Cat-- / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who is about to eat Schrödinger's chips:

    An upside-down open bag of chips on a patterned carpet with a few chips visible at the bottom and caption, &quot;Why&quot;
    u/Time-Butterfly-5956 / Via reddit.com

    7. The person whose dinner is now one with the floor:

    A storage room with spilled soup on the floor and a dog peeking from a shelf and caption &quot;There goes dinner&quot;
    u/LKKRGrandCross / Via reddit.com

    8. The person whose basement is now an in-ground pool:

    A flooded basement with furniture partially submerged in water with caption, &quot;Someone left the garden hose on&quot;
    u/eldensage / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who gave their baby the most beautiful name:

    Birth certificate issued with the name Korn, parents express surprise and humor online
    Twitter

    10. The person who got a little extra iron in their nutritious serving of hot dogs:

    Hand holding a package of mini smoked wieners containing a thick bolt with caption &quot;There&#x27;s a BOLT in my little hot dogs&quot;
    u/supercrispcurrency / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who got a little extra cronch with their water:

    Person holding an empty stainless steel water bottle with a small indentation at the bottom and small, dark dots at the bottom, with caption, &quot;The water bottle I&#x27;ve been drinking from all week apparently had a bunch of ants in it&quot;
    u/maaalicelaaamb / Via reddit.com

    12. The person whose stairs will smell of beef for the rest of all time:

    Overturned food container with spilled meal on carpeted step with caption, &quot;There go my leftovers&quot;
    u/legendaryphoenixpet / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose egg went absolutely nuclear:

    Frying pan on a stove containing one sausage and a partially cooked, misshapen fried egg missing the yolk, which is now on the stovetop, with caption &quot;My egg yolk exploded&quot;
    u/Shitlord_Mander / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who was lucky enough to find a friendly little worm in their fruit:

    Liquid with some peach slices and a white squiggly object in a cup, with caption, &quot;Found a worm in my can of peaches after I almost finished it&quot;
    u/DontDrinkAcetone / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who might want to turn the volume down:

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s ear with an earbud deep inside, with caption &quot;My headphone is stuck in my ear&quot;
    u/hubchie / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who got a fun souvenir from the dentist:

    Person showing a piece of a tooth on a surface, with caption &quot;My root canal filling fell out&quot;
    u/katycrush / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who experienced true soup tragedy:

    A bowl of noodle soup with vegetables and shrimp on a kitchen counter, with part of the bowl shattered, with caption, &quot;My bowl exploded, and now there&#x27;s soup everywhere&quot;
    u/WizardWell / Via reddit.com

    18. And the person whose sign went more ignored than any sign has ever been ignored:

    Sign in a fridge next to a plastic container top missing the bottom that reads, &quot;DO NOT TAKE FOOD FROM THE FRIDGE THAT IS LABELLED WITH SOMEONE ELSES NAME AND NOT YOURS&quot; with caption &quot;Yep, my food got stolen&quot;
    u/smeggleypeg / Via reddit.com

    Hate to see it, folks. You really do.