18 Poor, Tormented Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...
1.
The person whose humidifier really put a damper on things:
2.
The person who was voted "Most Likely to Have to Get a Ring Surgically Removed":
3.
The person who was betrayed by the french fries they loved the most:
4.
The person whose ring is lost to the crevices of their bathroom:
5.
The person whose shoes just got a fresh new dye job:
6.
The person who is about to eat Schrödinger's chips:
7.
The person whose dinner is now one with the floor:
8.
The person whose basement is now an in-ground pool:
9.
The person who gave their baby the most beautiful name:
10.
The person who got a little extra iron in their nutritious serving of hot dogs:
11.
The person who got a little extra cronch with their water:
12.
The person whose stairs will smell of beef for the rest of all time:
13.
The person whose egg went absolutely nuclear:
14.
The person who was lucky enough to find a friendly little worm in their fruit:
15.
The person who might want to turn the volume down:
16.
The person who got a fun souvenir from the dentist:
17.
The person who experienced true soup tragedy:
18.
And the person whose sign went more ignored than any sign has ever been ignored: