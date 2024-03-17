19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst day, just remember...
1.
The person whose mom likes her iPads super toasty:
2.
The person who drove into the one place you should never drive into:
3.
The person who just got conked on the head by nature's wrath:
4.
The person who had a very rational reaction to seeing an insect:
5.
The person who loves all their pets very much, I'm sure:
6.
The person who straight-up went William Tell mode on their cellphone:
7.
The person who quite literally laundered their money:
8.
The person who lived the Italian nightmare:
9.
The person whose car is about to be very, very sticky:
10.
The person who is going to be cleaning goop out of their oven until the cows come home:
11.
The person who just needs a break:
12.
The person whose house will, at the very least, ward off any and all vampires for the foreseeable future:
13.
The person who almost got caught by a fish beyond the grave:
14.
The person whose dinner is about to make everyone in a three-block radius sneeze:
15.
The person who spilled an absolutely comical amount of paper shreddings:
16.
The person whose garlic bread just solved the Lament Configuration:
17.
The person whose record just got extra wavy:
18.
The person who's about to go bobbing for mascara:
19.
And the person whose headphones look positively delicious: