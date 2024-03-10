19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

If you just had a bad, bad, bad week, just remember...
1.
The person whose truck lost its battle with the beach:
2.
The person who will be using a lint roller on their jeans until the cows come home:
3.
The person who is going to have to play the worst game of bobbing for apples the world has ever seen:
4.
The person whose dreams were smashed before their eyes:
5.
The person who ordered extra mold on their pizza:
6.
The person whose patio table simply ceased to exist:
7.
The person who straight-up had a Hanna-Barbera cartoon moment while fishin' down at the crick:
8.
The person who learned time's oldest lesson:
9.
The person who will handle cumin like radioactive material from now on:
10.
The person whose package has found its eternal resting place:
11.
The person who learned that the best mornings start with a huge mess to clean up:
12.
The person whose dryer got a cool new makeover:
13.
The person who pretty much got stuck like a character in The Sims:
14.
The person who was betrayed by the pancake they loved the most:
15.
The person who left a trail of berry:
16.
The person who created this monstrosity:
17.
The person whose rear end is now accepting thoughts and prayers:
18.
The person who got a little extra value in their lunch today:
19.
And the person whose plant is laughing at them from the Great Beyond: