19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

Oooooooof. Not great.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had a bad, bad, bad week, just remember...

1. The person whose truck lost its battle with the beach:

People on a vehicle standing by a car in the sand
u/planetoftheatheists / Via reddit.com

2. The person who will be using a lint roller on their jeans until the cows come home:

A pair of heavily lint-covered pants on a washing machine
u/melarlo / Via reddit.com

3. The person who is going to have to play the worst game of bobbing for apples the world has ever seen:

&quot;Whoops&quot; with a paintbrush in a paint can
u/digdilem / Via reddit.com

4. The person whose dreams were smashed before their eyes:

Overturned pan with spilled brownies on a patterned doormat, near a house door
u/tvinthebackground / Via reddit.com

5. The person who ordered extra mold on their pizza:

Hand holding slices of pepperoni with visible mold above a pizza pie
u/adamvah / Via reddit.com

6. The person whose patio table simply ceased to exist:

Shattered glass scattered around an upright structure on a brick surface, with a rake nearby
u/q2henema / Via reddit.com

7. The person who straight-up had a Hanna-Barbera cartoon moment while fishin' down at the crick:

A fishing pole hanging from a tree branch above a river with trees in the background
u/professionaldog_425 / Via reddit.com

8. The person who learned time's oldest lesson:

Person with a short back and sides haircut that was supposed to be a fade, viewed from the back
u/akopec / Via reddit.com

9. The person who will handle cumin like radioactive material from now on:

A pair of white high-top sneakers with lots of reddish stains are on a patterned floor next to a door
u/selflessstupidp3rson / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose package has found its eternal resting place:

Box completely filling a mailbox slot, visible through an open door
u/haddock420 / Via reddit.com

11. The person who learned that the best mornings start with a huge mess to clean up:

Coffee all over the car seat and the words &quot;Great start to my morning&quot;
u/squishydonkey / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose dryer got a cool new makeover:

Ink marks on the inside of a dryer and the words &quot;pen + dryer =&quot;
u/RhOnDuh3 / Via reddit.com

13. The person who pretty much got stuck like a character in The Sims:

A bicycle is stuck sideways between a fence and a wooden railing on a long, narrow porch
u/hyperius999 / Via reddit.com

14. The person who was betrayed by the pancake they loved the most:

A close-up of a beige sofa with pillows and blueberry pieces/stains all over it
u/catlay_6 / Via reddit.com

15. The person who left a trail of berry:

Carpeted floor with circled blackberry stains on it after person stepped on a berry
u/samurigimli / Via reddit.com

16. The person who created this monstrosity:

One big, charred, and crispy blob on a tray that&#x27;s supposed to be separate cookies
u/annieapple_ / Via reddit.com

17. The person whose rear end is now accepting thoughts and prayers:

Hand holding a square of very thin toilet paper with the fingers of the hand holding it visible through it
u/thefrem / Via reddit.com

18. The person who got a little extra value in their lunch today:

Cooked pasta in a container with a wormy insect visible
u/coreytreverson1 / Via reddit.com

19. And the person whose plant is laughing at them from the Great Beyond:

Overturned plant pot with soil spilled inside a laundry basket and on clothes and the floor
u/oxonia / Via reddit.com

RIP, plant.