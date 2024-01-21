Skip To Content
Okay, I Actually Feel Sorry For These 19 People Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Rough stuff, folks. Rough stuff.

by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had yourself an absolutely terrible week, just think about...

1. The person who learned a very valuable winter lesson:

A car covered in soda that&#x27;s exploded
u/ghrarhg / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose bathroom is completely frozen solid:

a frozen bathroom
Twitter

3. The person who likes their books extra clean, apparently:

&quot;I accidentally washed a book&quot;
u/seekingssri / Via reddit.com

4. The person whose car interior saw about 4–5 inches of snowfall:

&quot;My neighbor left his car window open&quot;
u/coffeehandler / Via reddit.com

5. The person who had the unthinkable happen:

&quot;There&#x27;s no pie in my pie&quot;
u/stealthegalactea / Via reddit.com

6. The person whose omelette just got a very special ingredient:

&quot;I hope you like glass in your omelette&quot;
u/thanksforkeepingitreal / Via reddit.com

7. The person who might want to turn up that thermostat a smidge:

frozen water in a sink
u/matamankunglecrazy / Via reddit.com

8. The person who is going to spend the rest of their earthly days organizing this box:

&quot;I opened it upside down&quot;
u/fromsky610 / Via reddit.com

9. The person who was betrayed by the pie they loved the most:

Melted plastic in an oven
u/swise1178 / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose thoughtful gift is now stuck in a tree:

a present stuck in a tree
u/impressiveapricot686 / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose heating pad got, well, too heated:

&quot;My heating pad caught on fire&quot;
u/xerxeswhytf / Via reddit.com

12. The person who just invented a new flavor of oatmeal:

&quot;The wrong one.&quot;
u/jking6765 / Via reddit.com

13. The person who did the thing:

&quot;I spilled the beans.&quot;
u/mrmdan47 / Via reddit.com

14. The person who will be avoiding any and all open flames today:

A spider hovering over a fire blanket
u/blamesociety1 / Via reddit.com

15. The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:

&quot;My cat blew chunks on my XBOX&quot;
u/skrotalrecall / Via reddit.com

16. The person who just ordered a plate of sticks:

&quot;There&#x27;s no cheese in my mozz sticks&quot;
reddit.com

17. The person whose belt shall belt no more:

a broken leather belt
u/MacbookOnFire / Via reddit.com

18. The person who got a little extra surprise with their whipped cream:

&quot;My whipped cream is moldy&quot;
reddit.com

19. And the person with the strongest serve this side of the mighty Mississipp:

&quot;A ping pong ball did THIS&quot;
reddit.com

Need to see this person at the Paris Olympics.