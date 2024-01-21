Okay, I Actually Feel Sorry For These 19 People Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had yourself an absolutely terrible week, just think about...
1.
The person who learned a very valuable winter lesson:
2.
The person whose bathroom is completely frozen solid:
3.
The person who likes their books extra clean, apparently:
4.
The person whose car interior saw about 4–5 inches of snowfall:
5.
The person who had the unthinkable happen:
6.
The person whose omelette just got a very special ingredient:
7.
The person who might want to turn up that thermostat a smidge:
8.
The person who is going to spend the rest of their earthly days organizing this box:
9.
The person who was betrayed by the pie they loved the most:
10.
The person whose thoughtful gift is now stuck in a tree:
11.
The person whose heating pad got, well, too heated:
12.
The person who just invented a new flavor of oatmeal:
13.
The person who did the thing:
14.
The person who will be avoiding any and all open flames today:
15.
The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:
16.
The person who just ordered a plate of sticks:
17.
The person whose belt shall belt no more:
18.
The person who got a little extra surprise with their whipped cream:
19.
And the person with the strongest serve this side of the mighty Mississipp: