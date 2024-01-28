20 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had an absolutely terrible week, just remember...
1.
The person who better grab themselves a mop:
2.
The person whose jeans just got a fresh, new make-over:
3.
The person whose fallen lasagna is a testament to man's folly:
4.
The person whose package will be in their mailbox until the end of time:
5.
The person who spilled black paint tastefully up and down their carpeted stairs:
6.
The person whose rear-end is about to be experiencing sub-zero temperatures:
7.
The person who tried the oldest excuse in the book:
8.
The person who better get a-workin' on a shelter:
9.
The person whose mirror is looking minty fresh:
10.
The person whose car, much like the great Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance, is trapped in ice:
11.
The person whose once pristine baseboards are now forever sullied by the stew they loved the most:
12.
The person whose washing machine is crying out for help:
13.
The person whose tire looks absolutely gorgeous:
14.
The person who's going to have to get creative about leaving their house real soon:
15.
The person who visited an old friend inside a pepper today:
16.
The person who was kind enough to share their skewer with some tiny little critters:
17.
The person whose bathtub water is meddling in some dark-sided stuff:
18.
The person who's blasted with intense sunlight every single day:
19.
The person whose space heater went absolutely nuclear:
20.
And the person who is going to have to Flintstones their way home: