20 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

It's been a tough week.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had an absolutely terrible week, just remember...

1. The person who better grab themselves a mop:

u/pitiful_loquat4090 / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose jeans just got a fresh, new make-over:

u/rastroboy / Via reddit.com

3. The person whose fallen lasagna is a testament to man's folly:

u/gelfingx / Via reddit.com

4. The person whose package will be in their mailbox until the end of time:

u/butterybearcheeks / Via reddit.com

5. The person who spilled black paint tastefully up and down their carpeted stairs:

u/guyonabuffalo88 / Via reddit.com

6. The person whose rear-end is about to be experiencing sub-zero temperatures:

reddit.com

7. The person who tried the oldest excuse in the book:

u/fungi_man / Via reddit.com

8. The person who better get a-workin' on a shelter:

u/kent416 / Via reddit.com

9. The person whose mirror is looking minty fresh:

u/sackadelic / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose car, much like the great Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance, is trapped in ice:

u/avogadrosarmy / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose once pristine baseboards are now forever sullied by the stew they loved the most:

u/codec3 / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose washing machine is crying out for help:

u/pleasentice / Via reddit.com

13. The person whose tire looks absolutely gorgeous:

u/anamazingredditor / Via reddit.com

14. The person who's going to have to get creative about leaving their house real soon:

u/contriv / Via reddit.com

15. The person who visited an old friend inside a pepper today:

u/teamwhatcatswild / Via reddit.com

16. The person who was kind enough to share their skewer with some tiny little critters:

u/zeja- / Via reddit.com

17. The person whose bathtub water is meddling in some dark-sided stuff:

reddit.com

18. The person who's blasted with intense sunlight every single day:

u/stumblefish25 / Via reddit.com

19. The person whose space heater went absolutely nuclear:

u/palmetto20 / Via reddit.com

20. And the person who is going to have to Flintstones their way home:

u/wootybooty / Via reddit.com

Yabba dabba dang...