18 Poor, Miserable Humans Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had a terrible, awful, no-good week, just remember...
The person whose passenger seat might be ruined, but at least it smells amazing:
The person whose headphone is so close, yet so far:
The person whose screwdriver antics really screwed up their day:
The person who experienced a tragic kitchen avalanche:
The person who created either the most disappointing tray of cookies ever or the ultimate cookie:
The person who made sure no one will ever be comfortable again:
The person whose sandwich is an affront to all things good and tasty:
The person who might want to throw on the heat right quick:
The person who hasn't unlocked the path to their home yet:
The person whose vacation is about to get seriously derailed:
The person who now must live out the rest of their days in the basement:
The person who committed the cardinal sin of slow cooking:
The person whose car is doing the dang stanky leg:
The person with the cleanest car this side of the mighty Mississipp':
The person who is witnessing incredible acts of body contortion on their plane ride:
The person whose potatoes had a little extra cronch:
The person whose sink shall sink no longer:
The person who, I hope, learned a very important milkshake lesson: