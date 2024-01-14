Skip To Content
18 Poor, Miserable Humans Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Not the best way to start off the new year.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had a terrible, awful, no-good week, just remember...

1. The person whose passenger seat might be ruined, but at least it smells amazing:

&quot;I spilled Chicken Tinga all over my car&quot;
u/stupidsexysnoo / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose headphone is so close, yet so far:

a headphone on a train track
u/lostinthesauceband / Via reddit.com

3. The person whose screwdriver antics really screwed up their day:

a screwdriver in a floorboard
u/hecticspaghett / Via reddit.com

4. The person who experienced a tragic kitchen avalanche:

&quot;My ENTIRE kitchen fell&quot;
reddit.com

5. The person who created either the most disappointing tray of cookies ever or the ultimate cookie:

&quot;Aw, shucks&quot;
u/iwantschnacks / Via reddit.com

6. The person who made sure no one will ever be comfortable again:

A cushion with a melted portion
u/roamingtorchwick / Via reddit.com

7. The person whose sandwich is an affront to all things good and tasty:

&quot;This is ridiculous.&quot;
u/drunkthrowawaylife / Via reddit.com

8. The person who might want to throw on the heat right quick:

a car with snow inside of it
u/justconfusedinco / Via reddit.com

9. The person who hasn't unlocked the path to their home yet:

&quot;This is, well, was, the road to my house&quot;
u/silv3rnite / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose vacation is about to get seriously derailed:

a piece of luggage on the tarmac
u/weblockholmes / Via reddit.com

11. The person who now must live out the rest of their days in the basement:

polished stairs
u/iamtaka_vg / Via reddit.com

12. The person who committed the cardinal sin of slow cooking:

&quot;Can you tell what&#x27;s wrong with this picture?&quot;
u/curiousbar348 / Via reddit.com

13. The person whose car is doing the dang stanky leg:

&quot;I hate winter&quot;
u/-just_q- / Via reddit.com

14. The person with the cleanest car this side of the mighty Mississipp':

&quot;I left my window open in the car wash.&quot;
u/shankmyflank / Via reddit.com

15. The person who is witnessing incredible acts of body contortion on their plane ride:

&quot;How do you ever think this is a good idea?&quot;
u/i-got-some-problems / Via reddit.com

16. The person whose potatoes had a little extra cronch:

&quot;There was a rock in my frozen potatoes&quot;
u/tmcster / Via reddit.com

17. The person whose sink shall sink no longer:

a broken sink
u/eeveemosby / Via reddit.com

18. The person who, I hope, learned a very important milkshake lesson:

&quot;Yes, I dropped it.&quot;
reddit.com