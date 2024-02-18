Skip To Content
Okay, I Feel Sorry For These 18 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Ooof. That's not great.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had a bad, bad, bad, bad week, just remember...

1. The person who has a slight leak in their home:

Ceiling light fixture on, illuminating a room with visible door at the end. Decor includes wall items and a photo
u/dusken01 / Via reddit.com

2. The person who just got a brand new 65 inch Flysung OLED:

A distant view of a single bird flying over water, with a blurred foreground resembling a barrier
u/calibrah / Via reddit.com

3. The person who might want to get the heat turned on:

Heaped snow on a car&#x27;s passenger seat, suggesting the window was left open
u/electronic_ratio7357 / Via reddit.com

4. The person who had the unthinkable happen to them:

Person holding a long, unraveling paper towel roll in a tiled room
u/-vink- / Via reddit.com

5. The person whose musical taste spans the coasts:

A map in Find My app shows the location of &#x27;Case&#x27;s AirPods Pro&#x27; with icons indicating other devices
u/orphanblud / Via reddit.com

6. The person who just made an enemy for life:

A pan of baked brownies with a missing piece and a small, novelty spider decoration next to it on a windowsill
u/diamondsealtd / Via reddit.com

7. The person whose TV was no match for their Winter Candy Apple scented candle:

Close-up of a &#x27;BRITAIN&#x27;S FUTURE&#x27; sign on a lectern, partially obscured by a blurry foreground
u/hypebst / Via reddit.com

8. The person who created a casual death beam in their car:

Car dashboard with peeling trim and vent, sunlight visible
u/drk1ll / Via reddit.com

9. The person who took a wrong turn. A very, very wrong turn:

Overturned car in a snowy creek with trees in the background
u/blatcatshat / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose soup just got a whole lot more cronchy after a glass broke:

Pot with cooked mixed vegetables on a stovetop
u/sparkl3butt / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose cake met an untimely end:

Overturned plant pot with soil scattered on a patterned floor, next to an open cabinet with items inside
u/thorisdog / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose house got the Nosferatu stake through the heart treatment:

A branch piercing through a ceiling above a grey sofa, near a window with blinds
u/zafferous / Via reddit.com

13. The person whose cash savings is now experiencing exponential growth (of mold):

Burnt cash on a stovetop, next to a charred wallet and ashes
u/statuschecka / Via reddit.com

14. The person who played way too fast and loose with precious goods:

Pack of cupcakes with multicolored frosting in a clear container
u/mtcarmelunited / Via reddit.com

15. The person whose dog absolutely annihilated their papaya:

Person holding a partially eaten piece of papaya, indoors
u/available_standard55 / Via reddit.com

16. The person whose dad definitely got that little spot out for them:

Front view of a car with a dusty and unwashed hood, parked in a garage
u/cheapraviolies / Via reddit.com

17. The person who was kind enough to give the gift of dental care to a friendly roach:

A cockroach inside an open, heart-shaped plastic container
u/makeawishkiddied / Via reddit.com

18. And the person who experienced true devastation:

Hand holding a half-eaten muffin with a chocolate chip center
u/menotfollowrules / Via reddit.com

I'm so sorry.