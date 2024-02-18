Okay, I Feel Sorry For These 18 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had a bad, bad, bad, bad week, just remember...
1.
The person who has a slight leak in their home:
2.
The person who just got a brand new 65 inch Flysung OLED:
3.
The person who might want to get the heat turned on:
4.
The person who had the unthinkable happen to them:
5.
The person whose musical taste spans the coasts:
6.
The person who just made an enemy for life:
7.
The person whose TV was no match for their Winter Candy Apple scented candle:
8.
The person who created a casual death beam in their car:
9.
The person who took a wrong turn. A very, very wrong turn:
10.
The person whose soup just got a whole lot more cronchy after a glass broke:
11.
The person whose cake met an untimely end:
12.
The person whose house got the Nosferatu stake through the heart treatment:
13.
The person whose cash savings is now experiencing exponential growth (of mold):
14.
The person who played way too fast and loose with precious goods:
15.
The person whose dog absolutely annihilated their papaya:
16.
The person whose dad definitely got that little spot out for them:
17.
The person who was kind enough to give the gift of dental care to a friendly roach:
18.
And the person who experienced true devastation: