19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had an absolutely awful week, just remember...
The person whose car just got a stake through the heart:
The person who probably should have taken those muffins out a few seconds earlier:
The person who will never sit down again without looking for a sweet piece of delicious fruit:
The person who gambled and lost:
The person whose mirror is absolutely perfectly placed:
The person who might wanna grab some paper towels:
The person who will never, ever forget what this bird did to them:
The person who'd better be driving a bulldozer:
The person who knows that nothing but despair lies beyond this door:
The person who left the noddles in juuuuust a tad too long:
The person whose strand of hair is now ready to enter the afterlife:
The person who needs to bring their S.O. to the veterinarian:
The person who experienced a true soy sauce disaster:
The person whose dinners are about to have a very special secret ingredient:
The person whose sandwich is, quite simply, an affront to God:
The person who flossed harder than anyone has ever flossed before:
The person who was betrayed by the deodorant they loved the most:
The person whose lamp is evidently possessed:
And the person whose wrist shall never be itched: