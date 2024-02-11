Skip To Content
19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Well, that doesn't look good.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had an absolutely awful week, just remember...

1. The person whose car just got a stake through the heart:

A parked car with a large tree branch through the front window
u/Dizzy-Heart7232 / Via reddit.com

2. The person who probably should have taken those muffins out a few seconds earlier:

Burnt cupcakes in a pan
u/patrichia / Via reddit.com

3. The person who will never sit down again without looking for a sweet piece of delicious fruit:

Underwear with a red stain
u/immediatetale / Via reddit.com

4. The person who gambled and lost:

A person in a car in the middle of a body of water
u/several-position2154 / Via reddit.com

5. The person whose mirror is absolutely perfectly placed:

A hotel bathroom mirror that cuts off the image of a short person
u/kellyhitchcock / Via reddit.com

6. The person who might wanna grab some paper towels:

A spilled stew or sauce all over a restaurant kitchen floor
u/chefadamski / Via reddit.com

7. The person who will never, ever forget what this bird did to them:

A bird&#x27;s footprints all across a freshly painted porch
u/comedygold24 / Via reddit.com

8. The person who'd better be driving a bulldozer:

A road completely blocked by excavated dirt
u/wambamwombat / Via reddit.com

9. The person who knows that nothing but despair lies beyond this door:

A shut door with water gushing out through the bottom and sides
u/bruceinc / Via reddit.com

10. The person who left the noddles in juuuuust a tad too long:

A pan of burnt noodles that look like wiggly black worms
u/bwang29 / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose strand of hair is now ready to enter the afterlife:

A tiled floor with a finish that went over a long, thick strand of hair
u/isthis1okay / Via reddit.com

12. The person who needs to bring their S.O. to the veterinarian:

A block of cheddar cheese with a chunk bitten out of it
u/panderverse / Via reddit.com

13. The person who experienced a true soy sauce disaster:

A broken bottle of soy sauce and its contents all over a kitchen floor
u/0254am / Via reddit.com

14. The person whose dinners are about to have a very special secret ingredient:

A cast-iron pan with plastic and some liquid melted into it
u/oilspillsaregood1 / Via reddit.com

15. The person whose sandwich is, quite simply, an affront to God:

A $14 sandwich that consists of a bun, scant small pieces of meat, and two sad pickle slices
u/komac02 / Via reddit.com

16. The person who flossed harder than anyone has ever flossed before:

A piece of tooth on a flosser
u/riamuriamu / Via reddit.com

17. The person who was betrayed by the deodorant they loved the most:

The ball of a roll-on deodorant stuck in the sink hole
u/_isnan / Via reddit.com

18. The person whose lamp is evidently possessed:

A lamp with a translucent shade that shows a bunch of liquid and maybe weird creatures in it
u/navbot518 / Via reddit.com

19. And the person whose wrist shall never be itched:

A person whose itchy wrist is covered in bandages
u/taluleisa2 / Via reddit.com

Sad state of affairs.