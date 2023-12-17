19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

1.
The person whose car tire is almost comically destroyed:
2.
The person whose dumb mistake will forever be immortalized on their street:
3.
The person whose partner was kind enough to let them have some of their lipstick:
4.
The person who got a little after dinner treat with their delivery:
5.
The person who might want to keep a pair of sunglasses handy next time they hit the open road:
6.
The person whose new pot is juuuuust a bit squished:
7.
The person who better get a-shovelin':
8.
The person whose blinds shall blind no more:
9.
The person whose bowl of soup went sky diving:
10.
The person who will now, once and for all, put the five second rule to the test:
11.
The person whose car is now 90% dough:
12.
The person who will be picking out little pieces of TP until the cows come home:
13.
The person whose tire might have a little bit of a problem:
14.
The person who is going to want to turn the heat on ASAP:
15.
The person who might as well slap some graham crackers on those Ultraboosts:
16.
The person who decided to think a bit greener that morning:
17.
The person who just made a friend for life:
18.
The person who will never, ever haphazardly step out of bed again:
19.
The person who will be haunted by this glitter until the end of all time: