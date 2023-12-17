Skip To Content
19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Yikes. Just plain yikes.

by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The person whose car tire is almost comically destroyed:

a completely ruined tire
u/confusedelf6 / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose dumb mistake will forever be immortalized on their street:

tire marks on a street
u/headhighbliss / Via reddit.com

3. The person whose partner was kind enough to let them have some of their lipstick:

&quot;My girlfriend had a sip of my drink&quot;
u/dingokis / Via reddit.com

4. The person who got a little after dinner treat with their delivery:

&quot;My food was delivered with a lit cigarette&quot;
u/farwillow4088 / Via reddit.com

5. The person who might want to keep a pair of sunglasses handy next time they hit the open road:

&quot;they followed us for 20 minutes&quot;
u/cerridwen_ / Via reddit.com

6. The person whose new pot is juuuuust a bit squished:

&quot;This is how my new pot was delivered&quot;
u/Paradiddle14 / Via reddit.com

7. The person who better get a-shovelin':

a car buried in snow
u/feateng / Via reddit.com

8. The person whose blinds shall blind no more:

&quot;I just wanted to open the blinds&quot;
u/ilikeheathbars / Via reddit.com

9. The person whose bowl of soup went sky diving:

a bowl with a hole in it and spilled soup on the floor
u/blurringsleepless / Via reddit.com

10. The person who will now, once and for all, put the five second rule to the test:

spilled food on the floor
u/programmetal / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose car is now 90% dough:

dough in a trunk
Twitter: @winnersusedrugs

12. The person who will be picking out little pieces of TP until the cows come home:

lint all over clothes in the dryer
u/zorixxe / Via reddit.com

13. The person whose tire might have a little bit of a problem:

a wrench in a tire
u/gliemster14 / Via reddit.com

14. The person who is going to want to turn the heat on ASAP:

snow all over the interior of a car
u/corvette_c7r / Via reddit.com

15. The person who might as well slap some graham crackers on those Ultraboosts:

s&#x27;mores on someone&#x27;s shoe
u/-vink- / Via reddit.com

16. The person who decided to think a bit greener that morning:

a potted plant on a bed
u/meatboy89 / Via reddit.com

17. The person who just made a friend for life:

a turkey in someone&#x27;s house
u/backtomyplanet / Via reddit.com

18. The person who will never, ever haphazardly step out of bed again:

broken glasses
u/zeebaeatah / Via reddit.com

19. The person who will be haunted by this glitter until the end of all time:

glitter all over the floor
u/mistermajik2000 / Via reddit.com