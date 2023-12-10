Skip To Content
20 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

Just be glad it didn't happen to you.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The person who might have made a tiny error at work:

&quot;I messed up.&quot;
u/gratefuldad3 / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose phone is now one with the car:

&quot;My phone is perfectly stuck.&quot;
u/d7ooommm / Via reddit.com

3. The person whose clothes got a little extra grit:

Laundry all over the ground
reddit.com

4. The person whose egg yolk will be trapped for all eternity beneath their stove:

an egg yolk under someone&#x27;s stove
u/mindfulwanderer_ / Via reddit.com

5. The person who was lucky enough to have a fellow movie-goer look out for everyone afraid of the dark:

a person looking at their bright phone in a dark movie theater
u/xxmad_mamad / Via reddit.com

6. The person who will never, ever get to use this microwave:

closeup of a microwave
u/fakeaccount572 / Via reddit.com

7. The person who made the VERY COMMON mistake every single one of us is guilty of making at some point:

food left on the oven rack
u/cguiopmnrew / Via reddit.com

8. The person whose wall now looks like the world's worst piece of modern art:

a badly painted wall
u/titustesla117 / Via reddit.com

9. The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:

&quot;My cat ate the top of the cake I baked&quot;
u/plasmid_ / Via reddit.com

10. The person who better hope that floor is over 21:

&quot;Yes, it was my fault.&quot;
u/overthemoon84 / Via reddit.com

11. The person who might just want to avoid ever going outside again:

a person&#x27;s swollen hand
reddit.com

12. The person who is literally living a nightmare:

baby spiders on someone&#x27;s leg
u/bjustice13 / Via reddit.com

13. The person who made the one mistake you should never make:

uncooked eggs in a pot
u/GoetyLybree / Via reddit.com

14. The person who made a new friend last week:

a tiny bug on the tip of someone&#x27;s finger
incabeeh / Via reddit.com

15. The person who paid a fortune for nothing but foam:

&quot;My $4 beer&quot;
u/boniot / Via reddit.com

16. The person who is most certainly NOT enjoying some fresh hummus tonight:

a can of chickpeas with barely any chickpeas
u/richsandchezc-614 / Via reddit.com

17. The person whose tragedy sent chills down the backs of mall goths everywhere:

&quot;Ouch&quot;
u/artsywanderer / Via reddit.com

18. The person whose chair can only be described as "gently used":

a chair with stains on it
u/kindly_interview_651 / Via reddit.com

19. The person who might as well just skip the holiday season:

a Christmas tree with half the lights out
u/alman54 / Via reddit.com

20. And the person who texted their boss some stuff they probably wish they didn't text their boss:

&quot;Well that escalated quickly.&quot;
u/iamananimal28 / Via reddit.com