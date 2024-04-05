    19 Extremely Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Month Than You

    Noooot great. Not great at all.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you just had yourself the absolute worst week, just remember...

    1. The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:

    Melted plastic container inside a microwave
    u/abbreviationshot6039 / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who has to hope that little scratch will buff out:

    Burnt-out RV remains near a building, evidence of a severe fire incident
    u/larryobvious / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who will never, ever forgive the birds who did this:

    Car covered in bird droppings parked in front of a building with a tree nearby
    reddit.com

    4. The person whose dad is very happy with them, I'm sure:

    Person in a plaid shirt seen from behind with a unique circular hair pattern on the head
    u/dry_big_1914 / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who straight up got goop all over their car:

    Person&#x27;s lap and car interior with spilled sauce and a jar.
    u/IrresponsibleSuccess / Via reddit.com

    6. The person whose master plan was bested by a squirrel:

    A squirrel holds an Easter egg in its mouth while standing in mulch
    u/j1002s / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who's about to find out just how barefoot a vacation can be:

    Person standing by mismatched sandals; one embellished, one plain. An amusing but relatable fashion faux pas
    u/dank_edicts / Via reddit.com

    8. The person whose sandwich went on the ride of a lifetime:

    Person stares at trash bin where their sandwich has fallen off the plate. Text expresses dismay at the mishap
    u/lilygaming / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who shall never leave their home:

    Freshly poured concrete on a residential doorway step
    u/status-blueberry3690 / Via reddit.com

    10. The person whose phone will permanently be taking pictures from Candy Land:

    Chocolate in the shape of a bitten heart next to a smartphone
    u/furryyurry / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who must immediately vacate the premises:

    A fluffy black and white cat lying on a carpeted floor, blending in with its surroundings
    u/mirabellae / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who watched their dreams get smashed right before their eyes:

    Man with a plaid shirt looking at a puddle under a white truck with the door open
    u/elting44 / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose trash committed some, frankly, trash behavior:

    Melted siding on a house next to a burned trash bin with debris
    reddit.com

    14. The person who's going to have to do that intense lean forward reserved only for 4th quarters of close basketball games the entire movie:

    Person in a theater with feet on railing, &quot;COMING SOON&quot; on screen
    u/neighborhoodlow8413 / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who got a little extra iron in their soup:

    Hand holding a small object over a bowl of noodle soup with chopsticks and a spoon
    u/wilkoman / Via reddit.com

    16. The person whose headphones just got squeaky clean:

    An AirPod rests inside a washing machine, next to the drum&#x27;s rib - a common laundry mishap
    u/verbosewraith / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who loves their dentist very much, I'm sure:

    A person&#x27;s palm holding a small extracted tooth with visible roots
    u/otteranarchist / Via reddit.com

    18. The person who experienced true noodle tragedy:

    Person with spilled popcorn on a suitcase beside a cushion and chair, capturing a casual indoor moment
    u/jillknowsnothing / Via reddit.com

    19. And the person with the hardest ice cream this side of the mighty Missipp:

    Person scooping from a large tub of Mayfield Creamery ice cream with a kitchen scoop
    u/randomflyer643 / Via reddit.com

    Hate to see it, folks.