19 Poor, Miserable People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst week ever, just remember...
1.
The person who paid a barber to mess up their entire world:
2.
The person who got a very, very rude awakening:
3.
The person who lost the avocado lottery:
4.
The person who will be cleaning up detergent until the dang cows come home:
5.
The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:
6.
The person whose oven is about 70% plastic:
7.
The person who went the wrong way... the very, very wrong way:
8.
The person who forged a dang blade in their oven:
9.
The person who's having impromptu dessert for dinner:
10.
The person whose sandwich went absolutely NUCLEAR:
11.
The person who's eating fried spatula for supper, just like ma used to make:
12.
The person with Schrödinger's iPhone:
13.
The person who found a mysterious entity in their waffle:
14.
The person who's going their insides a fresh coat of paint:
15.
The person who lives near some avian super fans of Jackson Pollock:
16.
The person who has their heater to thank for 2024's newest style:
17.
The person who sandwich is now in the great beyond:
18.
There person who REALLY needed to get inside their house:
19.
And the person whose foot has seen things... terrible things: