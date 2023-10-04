50 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Month That Was Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Than Yours

If you just had the absolute worst month ever, just remember...
1.
The person who gave their car a new sleek, modern look:
2.
The person who will be picking rice out of their keyboard until the cows come home:
3.
The person who was nice enough to give their phone a little snack:
4.
The person whose beanbag chair went absolutely nuclear:
5.
The person who made a terrible, terrible mistake:
6.
The person whose package got nice and smooshed:
7.
The person whose brisket came out juuuuuust right:
8.
The person whose lasagna is in and of itself a testament to man's folly:
9.
The person who picked the absolute worst place to park that day:
10.
The person who will never park all willy-nilly again:
11.
The person who got trapped in a prison of their own making:
12.
The person who enjoyed a fresh bowl of Oop! All Ants:
13.
The person who's gonna be eating good for lunch today:
14.
The person who let the entire world know what was going on with their body:
15.
The person who experienced true tragedy:
16.
The person who may just be the sweatiest man on Earth:
17.
The person who made an enemy for life with a woodland creature today:
18.
The person who got betrayed by the slurp:
19.
The person who was nice enough to let their little buddy get a quick brush in:
20.
The person who also made an enemy for life with a different woodland creature:
21.
The person whose computer took a tumble:
22.
The person who found their AirPods safe and sound at the dump:
23.
The person who will replay this moment over and over in their head:
24.
The person whose soup opened a portal to the netherworld:
25.
The person whose finger looks like it's seen some...well, you know what:
26.
The person who will now always quadruple-bag their trash:
27.
The person whose cheese was evidently tampered with by some dark-sided stuff:
28.
The person who got that roach squeaky clean:
29.
The person who got, well, fleas:
30.
The person who got the world's hardest soft tortilla:
31.
The person who had quite possibly the worst thing I've ever seen happen to them:
32.
The person whose entire home office is now well caffeinated:
33.
The person who made a few wrong turns in life:
34.
The person whose college diploma got di-folda'd:
35.
The person whose soda had a little extra sting to it:
36.
The person who will rue the day he bought those tongs:
37.
The person whose sneezes probably register on the Richter scale:
38.
The person who just invented caffeinated yogurt:
39.
The person who might now be resistant to every disease known to humankind:
40.
The person faced with this impossible task:
41.
The person who might want to buff out that scratch on their phone:
42.
The person who will apparently live out the rest of their days in the interview room:
43.
The person who experienced true Crocs devastation:
44.
The person who saved their beloved succulent...but at what cost:
45.
The person who learned a lesson humans have been learning since time immemorial:
46.
The person who might want to watch their sodium intake after this one:
47.
The person who came home to a little, fun surprise:
48.
The person who will be finding little grains of rice until the cows come home yet again:
49.
The person who had a little friend say hello during some hair drying: