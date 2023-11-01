    60 People Who Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single Dang Decision They Made Last Month

    That is a less-than-ideal situation.

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The person who made an absolutely terrible parking choice:

    &quot;I picked the wrong place to park,&quot; with SUV covered in bird crap
    u/lazymusahi / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who needs a bag of toiletries to clean up their bag of toiletries:

    A toiletry bag that leaked
    u/bootyfista / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who gave their car a fresh, new paint job:

    Person ran over a tube of yellow paint, and it got all over the back of their car
    u/mrfujisaki / Via reddit.com

    4. The person with the worst luck on planet Earth:

    Gatorade bottles stacked in a vending machine so that they can&#x27;t be released
    u/luckstruck2077 / Via reddit.com

    5. The person whose tattoo kinda, sorta missed the mark:

    &quot;just breath&quot; chest tattoo with a flower, with comment: &quot;Isn&#x27;t it spelled breathe?&quot;
    u/ultimatezebra19 / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who will not be opening that door anytime soon:

    A flooded yard seen through the glass of a front door
    Twitter: @kurt

    7. The person who, thankfully, found their lost AirPod:

    The right bud is in Europe and the left is in the US
    u/that_man_stole_toast / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who got the greatest gift of all while online shopping:

    A box with a piece of stone instead of a tablet
    u/junker66 / Via reddit.com

    9. The person with the best seat in the house:

    A pole blocking someone&#x27;s view in a theater
    u/crankyjack98 / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who loves their dog very much, I'm sure:

    A straw in a cup right below a dog&#x27;s butt
    u/vjenkinsgo / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who might wanna throw their phone in some rice:

    A destroyed phone
    u/melvsbda / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who took a little souvenir home with them from the gas station:

    A gas station gas hose dangling out of a car on the road
    u/kailswhales / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose custom pens came out way too literal:

    Pens with inscription that consists of instructions for what they&#x27;re supposed to say: &quot;Please add .ca&quot; after the logo so it reads: MyProfessionals.ca&quot;
    u/i_luv_coffee14 / Via reddit.com

    14. The person whom Mother Nature has cursed:

    A car crushed by a tree, with caption &quot;Why me?&quot;
    u/masakonbu / Via reddit.com

    Sorry, bub.

    15. The person who was kind enough to share their coffee with the floor:

    Mug in a dispenser with the coffee everywhere but the cup, with caption, &quot;Good morning to me!&quot;
    u/mohasz / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who will be crowned king should they remove the jar from the sink:

    A jar stuck in a sink with a pair of pliers next to it, with caption, &quot;I can&#x27;t get this jar out of my sink&quot;
    u/apothecaryfire / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who ain't going nowhere anytime soon:

    A key stuck in a car ignition
    u/abrectant / Via reddit.com

    18. The person whose toilet was kind enough to make them a new indoor pool:

    A flooded bathroom with brown water up to the toilet seat
    u/endersgame_reviewer / Via reddit.com

    19. The person whose toaster shall toast no more:

    A toaster on fire on the grass
    u/wessel-p / Via reddit.com

    20. The person who pulled their dang oven apart:

    An oven with a shattered front door, with caption, &quot;I didn&#x27;t realize ovens could lock, so I kept pulling&quot;
    u/mrmackz / Via reddit.com

    21. The person who got a little extra flavor in their morning cup of tea:

    A cup with just a bit of liquid and clumps at the bottom, with caption, &quot;I almost finished the whole thing before I noticed the milk had turned&quot;
    u/Beautiful_Speed_1979 / Via reddit.com

    22. The person who just used a water fountain from the Middle Ages:

    A moldy water fountain, with caption, &quot;Took a big, long sip and immediately saw this&quot;
    u/mr_lunt / Via reddit.com

    23. The person who is stuck in highway purgatory:

    Two parallel trucks on a two-lane road as seen from the driver&#x27;s seat of a car behind them, with caption, &quot;It&#x27;s been like this for the past 20 miles&quot;
    u/andrewlampart / Via reddit.com

    24. The person who will never trust a robot again:

    A car stuck in the grass, with caption, &quot;I followed my outdated GPS and this happened&quot;
    u/emoryofgraham / Via reddit.com

    25. The person who ate peanut butter straight out of Horemheb's tomb:

    An arrow pointing to an expiration date of October 2018 on a jar of peanut butter, with caption, &quot;I was wondering why I was running to the bathroom every 10 minutes&quot;
    u/Glittering_Fig6468 / Via reddit.com

    26. The person who will never, ever trust an apple again:

    An apple with a rotten center, with caption, &quot;I wasn&#x27;t paying attention while eating an apple when I saw this&quot;
    u/--Icarusfalls-- / Via reddit.com

    27. The person whose smoke alarm became the one thing it swore not to become:

    A burnt smoke detector
    u/deliciousgorilla / Via reddit.com

    28. The person whose car got absolutely demolished by an innocent rock:

    &quot;I hit a rock&quot; caption with a shattered car&#x27;s front window
    u/redfoxdance / Via reddit.com

    29. The person who got a little extra protein with their salad:

    A dead cockroach amid the dregs of someone&#x27;s salad
    u/vintagepop / Via reddit.com

    30. The person whose pizza is ashamed and hiding in the corner:

    Pizza on the floor in front of an oven, with caption, &quot;My pizza slid right off the pan&quot;
    u/snakes_on_a_plate / Via reddit.com

    31. The person whose avocados have seen things...terrible things:

    A plastic bag filled with extremely moldy avocados
    u/AwarenessPrudent2689 / Via reddit.com

    32. The person who is about to lose and lose hard:

    A person playing Scrabble with these letters: &quot;IIEIEIE,&quot; each worth 1 point
    u/nutaroo / Via reddit.com

    33. The person with the mintiest bug around:

    A dead bug in someone&#x27;s toothbrush, with caption, &quot;Yes, it ruined my day&quot;
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    34. The person whose pan got a little extra seasoning:

    A melted Target bag on a pan, with caption, &quot;Always check if something is in your oven&quot;
    u/Kitty_Katty_Kit / Via reddit.com

    35. The person who had this bountiful harvest:

    Someone&#x27;s jalapeño harvest in their palm, consisting of three tiny peppers
    u/johnson7853 / Via reddit.com

    36. The person who might want to watch their sodium:

    A pile of salt (and a lid) on someone&#x27;s pasta, with caption, &quot;The salt lid fell off&quot;
    u/slimedewnautica / Via reddit.com

    37. The person who will never tamper with dark-sided stuff again:

    A post about a &quot;grown ass man&quot; in his mid-20s who said &quot;Bloody Mary&quot; in the mirror in a dark room, like the urban legend, and his timed air freshener  that has a red glow went off, and the &quot;room lit up like the entrance to hell,&quot; and he pissed himself
    Facebook

    38. The person who is fighting and losing against the sun:

    Arrow pointing to a sun spot on a pillow on a bed, with caption, &quot;This hits me directly in the eye every single morning&quot;
    u/Casual_Tourettes / Via reddit.com

    39. The person who got their chips...but at what cost?

    A person who kept banging on the vending machine to get their stuck chips until the glass broke
    u/spookster122 / Via reddit.com

    40. The person who will now be enjoying a cup of marshmallows:

    A small mug of cocoa with a mountain of mini marshmallows and the caption, &quot;They just all came out&quot;
    u/deadeagle63 / Via reddit.com

    41. The person who gave the neighbors a free concert:

    &quot;I was watching porn one summer day after a home party; after many attempts to troubleshoot why I had no volume, I heard faint sounds from downstairs and realized I was blasting pornographic audio out of my apartment, windows open, at 7am&quot;
    reddit.com

    42. The person who likes their coffee extra vegetable-y:

    &quot;Mistakes were made this morning&quot; caption with view of two identical-looking containers in the fridge, one of organic almond milk and another of vegetable stock
    u/jethronu11 / Via reddit.com

    43. The person who was betrayed by the porch they love the most:

    &quot;I hit my head every single time I leave my porch,&quot; showing a man who&#x27;s too tall for the ceiling of his porch
    u/cwajgapls / Via reddit.com

    44. The person who shared the wonders of technology with some ants:

    &quot;There are ANTS in my ROUTER,&quot; showing a router with tiny ants all over it
    u/thalsit / Via reddit.com

    45. The person who got a little something extra with their heater:

    Snakes of different sizes on the floor, with caption, &quot;I bought a heater from someone on Marketplace and all these guys came out when I turned it on&quot;
    u/185four / Via reddit.com

    46. The person whose day is on a level we could never understand:

    &quot;Someone is having a very rough day,&quot; with a set of false teeth and a car key on a pole in the grass
    u/-crowley_ / Via reddit.com

    47. The person who will be forever trapped in that elevator:

    English lit professor&#x27;s text: &quot;I&#x27;ve been stuck in an elevator for the last half hour in University Hall — and no sign of getting out in time for lecture; therefore, today&#x27;s lecture is canceled&quot;
    u/keithimgay / Via reddit.com

    48. The person who likes their coffee extra gritty:

    A store-bought cup of coffee that&#x27;s been drunk and has a bunch of coffee grinds in it
    u/cmag_79 / Via reddit.com

    49. The person who's about to try a fun new kind of wasp-flavored boba tea:

    A wasp in someone&#x27;s straw sticking out of the lid of a cup
    u/skifree7 / Via reddit.com

    50. The person who's going to be dodging jellyfish all afternoon:

    &quot;I just wanted to swim&quot; caption with a &quot;Portuguese man-of-war&quot; sign sticking out of the sand on a beach
    u/hawaiiinsomniac / Via reddit.com

    51. The person who is about to make the greatest teaspoon of soup you'll ever see:

    A person holding a tiny pot, with caption, &quot;Always double-check whatever you&#x27;re buying online&quot;
    u/gnarkelly / Via reddit.com

    52. The person who got a special surprise in their pizza:

    A nail in someone&#x27;s pizza, with caption, &quot;So that&#x27;s what hurt my tooth&quot;
    u/gyrozeppeliistaken / Via reddit.com

    53. The person whose day did not go eggsactly as planned:

    &quot;Don&#x27;t ask&quot; caption, with scores of egg yolks scattered on a kitchen floor
    u/bugminer / Via reddit.com

    54. The person who just made an enemy for life in the form of a seagull:

    Person failed driving test because a seagull &quot;did a massive shit on the windscreen&quot; just as they were coming to a junction; the windscreen wiper made a paste and they took too long &#x27;cause they couldn&#x27;t see, but examiner said they were &quot;otherwise perfect&quot;
    Twitter

    55. The person who owes their firstborn to the library:

    &quot;Public Library Update&quot; shows fines and fees of $922
    u/TheTrueChickenKing / Via reddit.com

    56. The person whose ham looks as if it came straight from the devil's behind:

    A gross, charred ham in pieces
    u/queenhotsnakes / Via reddit.com

    57. The person whose mint plants just got a special fertilizer:

    A dog pooping in their owner&#x27;s garden plants, with caption, &quot;I love him, feed him, give him extra treats, make sure he gets enough exercise — and he shits in my mint&quot;
    Facebook

    58. The person whose dogs, I'm sure, have been barkin' all night:

    &quot;It&#x27;s been a long night&quot; caption, showing bare feet with deep indentations across the front, next to a pair of uncomfortable boots with rows of thin straps
    u/XxXtrikshot42069XxX / Via reddit.com

    59. The person whose car now belongs to the wasps:

    A wasp nest in someone&#x27;s car door handle
    u/breezeblender / Via reddit.com

    60. And Randall:

    Sign: &quot;Please do not put anything except garbage and recycle items down the chutes; someone put a vacuum cleaner down the recycle and it almost hit Randall on the head; this is dangerous — please stop!!!&quot;
    u/eightsevenfox / Via reddit.com