1.
The person who made an absolutely terrible parking choice:
2.
The person who needs a bag of toiletries to clean up their bag of toiletries:
3.
The person who gave their car a fresh, new paint job:
4.
The person with the worst luck on planet Earth:
5.
The person whose tattoo kinda, sorta missed the mark:
6.
The person who will not be opening that door anytime soon:
7.
The person who, thankfully, found their lost AirPod:
8.
The person who got the greatest gift of all while online shopping:
9.
The person with the best seat in the house:
10.
The person who loves their dog very much, I'm sure:
11.
The person who might wanna throw their phone in some rice:
12.
The person who took a little souvenir home with them from the gas station:
13.
The person whose custom pens came out way too literal:
14.
The person whom Mother Nature has cursed:
15.
The person who was kind enough to share their coffee with the floor:
16.
The person who will be crowned king should they remove the jar from the sink:
17.
The person who ain't going nowhere anytime soon:
18.
The person whose toilet was kind enough to make them a new indoor pool:
19.
The person whose toaster shall toast no more:
20.
The person who pulled their dang oven apart:
21.
The person who got a little extra flavor in their morning cup of tea:
22.
The person who just used a water fountain from the Middle Ages:
23.
The person who is stuck in highway purgatory:
24.
The person who will never trust a robot again:
25.
The person who ate peanut butter straight out of Horemheb's tomb:
26.
The person who will never, ever trust an apple again:
27.
The person whose smoke alarm became the one thing it swore not to become:
28.
The person whose car got absolutely demolished by an innocent rock:
29.
The person who got a little extra protein with their salad:
30.
The person whose pizza is ashamed and hiding in the corner:
31.
The person whose avocados have seen things...terrible things:
32.
The person who is about to lose and lose hard:
33.
The person with the mintiest bug around:
34.
The person whose pan got a little extra seasoning:
35.
The person who had this bountiful harvest:
36.
The person who might want to watch their sodium:
37.
The person who will never tamper with dark-sided stuff again:
38.
The person who is fighting and losing against the sun:
39.
The person who got their chips...but at what cost?
40.
The person who will now be enjoying a cup of marshmallows:
41.
The person who gave the neighbors a free concert:
42.
The person who likes their coffee extra vegetable-y:
43.
The person who was betrayed by the porch they love the most:
44.
The person who shared the wonders of technology with some ants:
45.
The person who got a little something extra with their heater:
46.
The person whose day is on a level we could never understand:
47.
The person who will be forever trapped in that elevator:
48.
The person who likes their coffee extra gritty:
49.
The person who's about to try a fun new kind of wasp-flavored boba tea:
50.
The person who's going to be dodging jellyfish all afternoon:
51.
The person who is about to make the greatest teaspoon of soup you'll ever see:
52.
The person who got a special surprise in their pizza:
53.
The person whose day did not go eggsactly as planned:
54.
The person who just made an enemy for life in the form of a seagull:
55.
The person who owes their firstborn to the library:
56.
The person whose ham looks as if it came straight from the devil's behind:
57.
The person whose mint plants just got a special fertilizer:
58.
The person whose dogs, I'm sure, have been barkin' all night:
59.
The person whose car now belongs to the wasps: