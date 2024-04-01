50 Extremely Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Month Than You

If you just had the absolute worst month, just remember...
1.
The person whose truck lost its battle with the beach:
2.
The person who drove into the one place you should never drive into:
3.
The person whose mom likes her iPads super toasty:
4.
The person whose humidifier really put a damper on things:
5.
The person who straight-up went William Tell mode on their cellphone:
6.
The person who quite literally laundered their money:
7.
The person who is going to be cleaning goop out of their oven until the cows come home:
8.
The person who had a very rational reaction to seeing an insect:
9.
The person who loves all their pets very much, I'm sure:
10.
The person who straight-up had a Hanna-Barbera cartoon moment while fishin' down at the crick:
11.
The person whose patio table simply ceased to exist:
12.
The person who will be using a lint roller on their jeans until the cows come home:
13.
The person who is going to have to play the worst game of bobbing for apples the world has ever seen:
14.
The person whose dreams were smashed before their eyes:
15.
The person who ordered extra mold on their pizza:
16.
The person who learned time's oldest lesson:
17.
The person who will handle cumin like radioactive material from now on:
18.
The person whose package has found its eternal resting place:
19.
The person who learned that the best mornings start with a huge mess to clean up:
20.
The person whose dryer got a cool new makeover:
21.
The person who pretty much got stuck like a character in The Sims:
22.
The person who was betrayed by the pancake they loved the most:
23.
The person who just needs a break:
24.
The person who left a trail of berry:
25.
The person whose rear end is now accepting thoughts and prayers:
26.
The person who got a little extra value in their lunch today:
27.
The person whose plant is laughing at them from the Great Beyond:
28.
The person who was voted "Most Likely to Have to Get a Ring Surgically Removed":
29.
The person who was betrayed by the french fries they loved the most:
30.
The person whose ring is lost to the crevices of their bathroom:
31.
The person whose shoes just got a fresh new dye job:
32.
The person who is about to eat Schrödinger's chips:
33.
The person whose basement is now an in-ground pool:
34.
The person who gave their baby the most beautiful name:
35.
The person who got a little extra iron in their nutritious serving of hot dogs:
36.
The person who got a little extra cronch with their water:
37.
The person whose stairs will smell of beef for the rest of all time:
38.
The person who was lucky enough to find a friendly little worm in their fruit:
39.
The person who might want to turn the volume down:
40.
The person who got a fun souvenir from the dentist:
41.
The person who just got conked on the head by nature's wrath:
42.
The person whose car is about to be very, very sticky:
43.
The person whose house will, at the very least, ward off any and all vampires for the foreseeable future:
44.
The person who almost got caught by a fish beyond the grave:
45.
The person whose dinner is about to make everyone in a three-block radius sneeze:
46.
The person who spilled an absolutely comical amount of paper shreddings:
47.
The person whose garlic bread just solved the Lament Configuration:
48.
The person whose record just got extra wavy:
49.
The person whose headphones look positively delicious:
50.
And the person whose sign went more ignored than any sign has ever been ignored: