I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 50 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You

If you just had yourself an absolutely terrible, no-good, bad-bad-bad month, just remember....
1.
The person whose cheesecake just got well-acquainted with the ground:
2.
The person who had the best seat in the house:
3.
The person who might have made a tiny error at work:
4.
The person who said a little too much at the Christmas party:
5.
The person whose phone is now one with the car:
6.
The person whose clothes got a little extra grit:
7.
The person whose egg yolk will be trapped for all eternity beneath their stove:
8.
The person who totally blew the surprise on mom's new present:
9.
The person who was lucky enough to have a fellow movie-goer look out for everyone afraid of the dark:
10.
The person who will never, ever get to use this microwave:
11.
The person who made the VERY COMMON mistake every single one of us is guilty of making at some point:
12.
The person whose wall now looks like the world's worst piece of modern art:
13.
The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:
14.
The person who should no longer handle any machinery:
15.
The person who better hope that floor is over 21:
16.
The person who might just want to avoid ever going outside again:
17.
The person who is literally living a nightmare:
18.
The person who made the one mistake you should never make:
19.
The person who made a new friend last week:
20.
The person who paid a fortune for nothing but foam:
21.
The person who is most certainly NOT enjoying some fresh hummus tonight:
22.
The person whose tragedy sent chills down the backs of mall goths everywhere:
23.
The person whose chair can only be described as "gently used":
24.
The person who might as well just skip the holiday season:
25.
The person whose car tire is almost comically destroyed:
26.
The person whose dumb mistake will forever be immortalized on their street:
27.
The person whose Christmas dinner just got extra salty:
28.
The person whose partner was kind enough to let them have some of their lipstick:
29.
The person who will now be celebrating the Feast of the Seven Pizzas We Have To Order:
30.
The person who got a little after dinner treat with their delivery:
31.
The person who might want to keep a pair of sunglasses handy next time they hit the open road:
32.
The person whose pizza had the faint taste of scissor:
33.
The person whose new pot is juuuuust a bit squished:
34.
The person who better get a-shovelin':
35.
The person whose blinds shall blind no more:
36.
The person whose bowl of soup went sky diving:
37.
The person who will now, once and for all, put the five second rule to the test:
38.
The person whose car is now 90% dough:
39.
The person who will be picking out little pieces of TP until the cows come home:
40.
The person whose tire might have a little bit of a problem:
41.
The person who is going to want to turn the heat on ASAP:
42.
The person who might as well slap some graham crackers on those Ultraboosts:
43.
The person who decided to think a bit greener that morning:
44.
The person who just made a friend for life:
45.
The person who will never, ever haphazardly step out of bed again:
46.
The person who will be haunted by this glitter until the end of all time:
47.
The person whose deviled eggs were smote by the lord above:
48.
The person who will never trust technology ever again:
49.
The person whose noodles shall noodle no more:
50.
And the person who texted their boss some stuff they probably wish they didn't text their boss: