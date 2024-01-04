Skip To Content
    I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 50 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You

    They say that some days are diamonds and some days are stone. These are the stone days.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you just had yourself an absolutely terrible, no-good, bad-bad-bad month, just remember....

    1. The person whose cheesecake just got well-acquainted with the ground:

    2. The person who had the best seat in the house:

    3. The person who might have made a tiny error at work:

    &quot;I messed up.&quot;
    4. The person who said a little too much at the Christmas party:

    beans spilled on a porch
    5. The person whose phone is now one with the car:

    &quot;My phone is perfectly stuck.&quot;
    6. The person whose clothes got a little extra grit:

    Laundry all over the ground
    7. The person whose egg yolk will be trapped for all eternity beneath their stove:

    an egg yolk under someone&#x27;s stove
    8. The person who totally blew the surprise on mom's new present:

    9. The person who was lucky enough to have a fellow movie-goer look out for everyone afraid of the dark:

    a person looking at their bright phone in a dark movie theater
    10. The person who will never, ever get to use this microwave:

    closeup of a microwave
    11. The person who made the VERY COMMON mistake every single one of us is guilty of making at some point:

    food left on the oven rack
    12. The person whose wall now looks like the world's worst piece of modern art:

    a badly painted wall
    13. The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:

    &quot;My cat ate the top of the cake I baked&quot;
    14. The person who should no longer handle any machinery:

    15. The person who better hope that floor is over 21:

    &quot;Yes, it was my fault.&quot;
    16. The person who might just want to avoid ever going outside again:

    a person&#x27;s swollen hand
    17. The person who is literally living a nightmare:

    baby spiders on someone&#x27;s leg
    18. The person who made the one mistake you should never make:

    uncooked eggs in a pot
    19. The person who made a new friend last week:

    a tiny bug on the tip of someone&#x27;s finger
    20. The person who paid a fortune for nothing but foam:

    &quot;My $4 beer&quot;
    21. The person who is most certainly NOT enjoying some fresh hummus tonight:

    a can of chickpeas with barely any chickpeas
    22. The person whose tragedy sent chills down the backs of mall goths everywhere:

    &quot;Ouch&quot;
    23. The person whose chair can only be described as "gently used":

    a chair with stains on it
    24. The person who might as well just skip the holiday season:

    a Christmas tree with half the lights out
    25. The person whose car tire is almost comically destroyed:

    a completely ruined tire
    26. The person whose dumb mistake will forever be immortalized on their street:

    tire marks on a street
    27. The person whose Christmas dinner just got extra salty:

    28. The person whose partner was kind enough to let them have some of their lipstick:

    &quot;My girlfriend had a sip of my drink&quot;
    29. The person who will now be celebrating the Feast of the Seven Pizzas We Have To Order:

    30. The person who got a little after dinner treat with their delivery:

    &quot;My food was delivered with a lit cigarette&quot;
    31. The person who might want to keep a pair of sunglasses handy next time they hit the open road:

    &quot;they followed us for 20 minutes&quot;
    32. The person whose pizza had the faint taste of scissor:

    33. The person whose new pot is juuuuust a bit squished:

    &quot;This is how my new pot was delivered&quot;
    34. The person who better get a-shovelin':

    a car buried in snow
    35. The person whose blinds shall blind no more:

    &quot;I just wanted to open the blinds&quot;
    36. The person whose bowl of soup went sky diving:

    a bowl with a hole in it and spilled soup on the floor
    37. The person who will now, once and for all, put the five second rule to the test:

    spilled food on the floor
    38. The person whose car is now 90% dough:

    dough in a trunk
    39. The person who will be picking out little pieces of TP until the cows come home:

    lint all over clothes in the dryer
    40. The person whose tire might have a little bit of a problem:

    a wrench in a tire
    41. The person who is going to want to turn the heat on ASAP:

    snow all over the interior of a car
    42. The person who might as well slap some graham crackers on those Ultraboosts:

    s&#x27;mores on someone&#x27;s shoe
    43. The person who decided to think a bit greener that morning:

    a potted plant on a bed
    44. The person who just made a friend for life:

    a turkey in someone&#x27;s house
    45. The person who will never, ever haphazardly step out of bed again:

    broken glasses
    46. The person who will be haunted by this glitter until the end of all time:

    glitter all over the floor
    47. The person whose deviled eggs were smote by the lord above:

    48. The person who will never trust technology ever again:

    49. The person whose noodles shall noodle no more:

    50. And the person who texted their boss some stuff they probably wish they didn't text their boss:

    &quot;Well that escalated quickly.&quot;
