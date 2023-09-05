    60 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You

    Rough stuff, indeed.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you had a rough month, just remember...

    1. The person who, but for a brief moment, was the king of the world:

    A fake 1-million dollar bill
    reddit.com

    2. The person who took the biggest, fakest bite you'll ever see:

    A fake apple with a bite taken out
    u/iteaserego / Via reddit.com

    3. The person whose wedding ring was squeezing the life out of them:

    An indention in someone&#x27;s finger
    u/g00zerther / Via reddit.com

    4. The person whose sink shall sunk no more:

    A cutting board stuck in a sink
    u/s_aintjerome / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who added a liiiittle bit too much salt:

    Salt in a pan
    u/deathberryx / Via reddit.com

    6. The person whose partner is absolutely toxic:

    A very hot bathroom
    reddit.com

    7. The person whose burrito might just be the saddest burrito my eyes have ever seen:

    A thin burrito
    u/tiddydefender / Via reddit.com

    8. The person whose grill can't believe what they've done to those poor burgers:

    A grill on fire
    u/bloodycrabs / Via old.reddit.com

    9. The person who got a beautiful view of some rando's umbrella at the function:

    A person whose umbrella is blocking a crowd from seeing a show
    u/akajokerplays / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who's going to play a rousing game of "This Little Piggy Went to the Market" with a new friend:

    bare feet on the plane
    reddit.com

    11. The person whose pizza place is running a very interesting new promotion:

    pepperoni pizza
    u/boppedemindeesmoof / Via reddit.com

    12. The person whose pizza had a little more bounce to the ounce:

    A spring in a bite of pizza
    u/chiffer178 / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who is going to have the opposite of a stress-free vacation:

    Luggage in the middle of a tarmac
    u/vasodys / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who will be picking out peppercorns until the end of time:

    Spilled peppercorns
    u/spirit_chimes / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who learned a valuable lesson in the kitchen today:

    A melted dish
    u/barenakedsole / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who will be enjoying approximately one refreshing sip:

    A cup of foam
    u/miriotogata5 / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who is about to have a very rude awakening at the airport:

    A suitcase left in the parking lot
    reddit.com

    18. The person who ended up living a live-action Tom & Jerry episode:

    A fly swatter stuck in the skylight
    u/thegreatbugle / Via reddit.com

    19. The person who needs to get their dang ears checked:

    &quot;she said Female problems..&quot;
    reddit.com

    20. The person who, but for a brief moment, thought their cheese defied all known laws of nature:

    American cheese on mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese
    u/myselfphobia / Via reddit.com

    21. The person who had the unthinkable happen:

    A cheese-less cheese stick
    u/winterchalice / Via reddit.com

    22. The person who made a very specific problem for future them:

    A broken closet shelf
    u/_dudewhat / Via reddit.com

    23. The person who burned their toast more than any toast has been burned before:

    Burnt toast
    u/empatheticartist / Via reddit.com

    24. The person who will now be forever trapped in a block of wood:

    A block of wood on someone&#x27;s finger
    u/attackhelicter / Via reddit.com

    25. My man Ceemen:

    &quot;Ceemen&quot;
    u/camskii / Via reddit.com

    26. The person who found a new friend in their chocolate:

    &quot;No candy for me today!&quot;
    u/eldridgephotography / Via reddit.com

    27. The person who was denied by the very thing they trusted the most:

    A broken fridge handle
    u/deeerlea / Via reddit.com

    28. The person whose coffee got a fun new flavor:

    A box of beef stock next to coffee
    u/flashmanmrp / Via reddit.com

    29. The person who had a great start to their day at the beach:

    A man with bird poop on his chest
    u/Brianp713 / Via reddit.com

    30. The person whose pinky is screaming out for help:

    A bruised nail
    u/tinytherapist / Via reddit.com

    31. The person whose house got straight up cheesed:

    &quot;My house got cheesed.&quot;
    u/bettertodoit / Via reddit.com

    Not the worst thing, obviously, but it's the principle of the thing.

    32. The person whose credit card fell into a place beyond what our simple human brains can comprehend:

    Closeup of an emergency brake
    u/s-archer71 / Via reddit.com

    33. The person who had a bunch of raccoons crash their precious little party:

    A destroyed bedroom with a hole in the ceiling
    u/capnpetch / Via reddit.com

    34. The person who made a million tiny new friends:

    flea bites on legs
    reddit.com

    35. The person whose perfume is one with the angels now:

    A broken bottle of perfume
    u/madtubes / Via reddit.com

    36. The person who experienced true tragedy:

    Spilled cookies
    u/reduxrocketeer / Via reddit.com

    37. The person who got a pizza I wouldn't even feed to that person who claws soap like an animal:

    &quot;This is inedible.&quot;
    reddit.com

    38. The person whose burger had a little too much bite:

    Closeup of glass in someone&#x27;s palm
    u/crayonen16 / Via reddit.com

    39. The person who was kind enough to let a bear wait out the rain in their car:

    &quot;A bear broke into my car&quot;
    u/failresorts / Via reddit.com

    40. The person whose huge accomplishment was properly documented:

    A person&#x27;s finger in the way of a photo
    reddit.com

    41. The person who is apparently living with a 9-foot grizzly bear:

    Finger marks in soap
    u/1234hotelyorba / Via reddit.com

    42. The person who just got a free wrench:

    A wrench stuck in a tire
    u/cboy237 / Via reddit.com

    43. The person who better have milkshake insurance:

    A spilled milkshake
    u/sleepyalium / Via reddit.com

    44. The person who is about to play an exciting game of seltzer Jenga:

    A drink display
    u/40ksted / Via reddit.com

    45. The person whose AirPod went for a little swim:

    An AirPod in a toilet
    u/blizard24 / Via reddit.com

    46. The person whose carpet got a cool, clean, fresh coat of paint:

    Spilled paint
    u/mrwulf360 / Via reddit.com

    47. The person whose engagement ring shall engage no more:

    A broken engagement ring
    u/potterwatch221b / Via reddit.com

    48. The person whose fun dinosaur balloon really, really let loose:

    A dinosaur balloon
    u/monkeypanda64 / Via reddit.com

    49. The person whose large is more like...a smarge:

    A small cup
    u/No_Engineering3493 / Via reddit.com

    50. The person who got a little added protein in their beans:

    A bug in someone&#x27;s green beans
    u/exhaledchloroform / Via reddit.com

    51. The person whose mirror went absolutely nuclear:

    A broken mirror
    u/lubrical / Via reddit.com

    52. The person whose banana is crying out for help:

    A black banana
    u/greenarcher808 / Via reddit.com

    "Help....... me......"

    53. The person whose home had this touching message outside it:

    A welcome sign
    u/kibeth8 / Via reddit.com

    54. The person who blue themself:

    A person&#x27;s knee covered in blue Sharpie
    u/schmango_fett / Via reddit.com

    55. The person who will never, ever be able to pee:

    A broken door knob
    u/phasekoko / Via reddit.com

    56. The person who added a special blue seasoning to their burgers:

    Melted plastic on a dish
    u/partyrooster / Via reddit.com

    57. The person whose apple pie looks absolutely scrum-diddly-umptious:

    Spilled sesame seeds on a pie
    u/trued003 / Via reddit.com

    58. The person who goes to the gym with the world's sweatiest man:

    Sweat all over a seat in the gym
    u/phazonphoenix8 / Via reddit.com

    59. The person whose dinner just got a bit more cronchy:

    Broken glass in an oven
    u/no-grapefruit7777 / Via reddit.com

    60. And the person who now has the world's stinkiest car:

    Spilled milk in a car
    u/hippy_potto / Via reddit.com

    Oooooooh NOOOOOO.