    60 Poor, Miserable People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Month Than You

    See, it could always be worse.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    If you just had the absolute worst month, just remember...

    1. The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:

    Melted plastic container inside a microwave
    u/abbreviationshot6039 / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who has their couch riiiiight where they want it:

    Large flat-screen TV leaning against a wall supported by a couch, caption asking for ideas to remove it safely
    u/burgerhotdogcat / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who straight up got goop all over their car:

    Person&#x27;s lap and car interior with spilled sauce and a jar.
    u/IrresponsibleSuccess / Via reddit.com

    4. The person with the sweetest car around:

    Spilled white beads covering a car floor and streaming out onto pavement from an opened vehicle door with boxes inside
    u/socalstratrider / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who went Kool Aid Man-mode on their door:

    Bathroom door with a large, irregular hole revealing towels and shower curtain inside
    u/cardans1328 / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who will never, ever forgive the birds who did this:

    Car covered in bird droppings parked in front of a building with a tree nearby
    reddit.com

    7. The person whose dad is very happy with them, I'm sure:

    Person in a plaid shirt seen from behind with a unique circular hair pattern on the head
    u/dry_big_1914 / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who experienced true tragedy:

    Backseat of a car with spilled party supplies, including a turquoise number 6 balloon, and a purple plush toy
    u/oneandonlyattic / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who has to hope that little scratch will buff out:

    Burnt-out RV remains near a building, evidence of a severe fire incident
    u/larryobvious / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who shall never leave their home:

    Freshly poured concrete on a residential doorway step
    u/status-blueberry3690 / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who must immediately vacate the premises:

    A fluffy black and white cat lying on a carpeted floor, blending in with its surroundings
    u/mirabellae / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who will be cleaning up detergent until the dang cows come home:

    Washing machine leaks on floor in a utility room; laundry items and detergent nearby
    u/massive_wash9528 / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose trash committed some, frankly, trash behavior:

    Melted siding on a house next to a burned trash bin with debris
    reddit.com

    14. The person who got a little extra iron in their soup:

    Hand holding a small object over a bowl of noodle soup with chopsticks and a spoon
    u/wilkoman / Via reddit.com

    15. The person whose sandwich went on the ride of a lifetime:

    Person stares at trash bin where their sandwich has fallen off the plate. Text expresses dismay at the mishap
    u/lilygaming / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who, thankfully, found that lost cooler with the front of their car:

    A damaged car with its front tire stuck in a pothole, causing the bumper to partially detach from the vehicle
    u/livinsfloridalife / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:

    Text on image: &quot;I have discovered the longest length of board I can fit in my car... apparently a hair shy of 10 feet!&quot; Image shows a board through a car windshield
    u/maghull / Via reddit.com

    18. The person who straight up fell through a suburban trap door:

    A damaged wooden deck with a sizable hole and a red chair visible below through the opening
    u/simpletonbuddhist / Via reddit.com

    19. The person whose phone will permanently be taking pictures from Candy Land:

    Chocolate in the shape of a bitten heart next to a smartphone
    u/furryyurry / Via reddit.com

    20. The person who experienced the joys of the great North:

    Car with a large wooden log stuck in its grille after an accident in the snow
    u/rogalikyt / Via reddit.com

    21. The person who watched their dreams get smashed right before their eyes:

    Man with a plaid shirt looking at a puddle under a white truck with the door open
    u/elting44 / Via reddit.com

    22. The person who's going to have to do that intense lean forward reserved only for 4th quarters of close basketball games the entire movie:

    Person in a theater with feet on railing, &quot;COMING SOON&quot; on screen
    u/neighborhoodlow8413 / Via reddit.com

    23. The person whose headphones just got squeaky clean:

    An AirPod rests inside a washing machine, next to the drum&#x27;s rib - a common laundry mishap
    u/verbosewraith / Via reddit.com

    24. The person who loves their dentist very much, I'm sure:

    A person&#x27;s palm holding a small extracted tooth with visible roots
    u/otteranarchist / Via reddit.com

    25. The person who is going to be finding pillow residue until the end of time:

    Washing machine overloaded with detergent, spilling over with suds and foam onto the floor
    u/morganamp / Via reddit.com

    26. The person who is now stranded in the desert and lost to time:

    Person wearing a sports watch, red and yellow gloves, and a glimpse of a bicycle handlebar
    u/luketheproto / Via reddit.com

    27. The person whose pizza has SEEN some things... terrible, terrible things:

    A hand is lifting a slice from a cheese pizza inside a box, with one slice already removed
    u/freshrizz / Via reddit.com

    28. The person who whacked their window wildly with a warlike weed whacker:

    Child&#x27;s silhouette seen through a textured glass window with a draped curtain
    u/biggun79 / Via reddit.com

    29. The person who might want to try to buff that out:

    SUV partially collapsed into a sinkhole near a muddy embankment, tow truck on site
    u/essiara / Via reddit.com

    30. The person whose Mickey Mouse pancakes just solved the Lament Configuration:

    Pancake with smiley face design and embedded strawberries, partially eaten, on a plate with a fork
    u/tuscondog / Via reddit.com

    31. The person whose egg looks extra hole-y:

    Person holding a half-eaten boiled egg over a laptop keyboard
    u/vjenkinsgo / Via reddit.com

    32. The person who gets to unwrap their tomato like a present:

    Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and a sticker accidentally left on the cheese
    u/doubledecked / Via reddit.com

    33. The person who got a free little treat with their ice cream:

    Hand holding an ice cream cone filled with scoops of ice cream
    u/crapefruit / Via reddit.com

    I'm so, so sorry.

    34. The person who got a Pulitzer quality photo from their mother:

    Person in distance framed between two fingers in a pinching gesture, focus on the fingers with blurry background
    u/yami90199 / Via reddit.com

    35. The person whose beans blew up:

    Pot and cooked food spilled over stove top
    u/rigatonicat / Via reddit.com

    36. The person who got the greatest gift of all — a dirty bathtub:

    Text message conversation about someone mistakenly using charcoal bath bombs. A bathtub is stained with black residue
    u/eldergild / Via reddit.com

    37. The person whose vision might be a little blurry for a little while:

    Close-up of dirty glasses lying on a laptop keyboard, reflecting light
    u/defight556 / Via reddit.com

    38. The person who is currently in the midst of a haircut emergency:

    Person with uneven haircut looking for advice to fix it before a date
    reddit.com

    39. The person who got a little extra CRONCH in their soup:

    A wooden spoon held over a pot of boiling soup on a stove
    u/heyimglen / Via reddit.com

    40. The person who AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA:

    A spider is visible on the surface of coffee in a mug, with a text conversation expressing alarm above and below the photo
    tiktok.com

    41. The person who has a stinky goop on their doorknob, dear Liza, dear Liza:

    A doorknob with a sticky green substance on it
    u/xxcatwingxx / Via reddit.com

    42. The person who will be cleaning glass out of their oven for weeks:

    Chicken and vegetables in an oven with broken glass dish
    u/ardan66 / Via reddit.com

    43. The person who will not be having that drink anytime soon:

    Blender on a kitchen counter with an overflowed smoothie mess, next to an unplugged blender jug
    u/skunkyreggae / Via reddit.com

    44. The person whose pillow went kaboom in the dryer:

    A washing machine drum filled with lint and a few pieces of fabric
    u/ellacod / Via reddit.com

    45. The person who got a cup of Hot:

    Person holding a styrofoam cup filled with a white liquid, possibly milk, indoors
    u/unionizedrats / Via reddit.com

    46. The person who paid a barber to mess up their entire world:

    Man in a vehicle looking out of the front windshield with a short haircut
    u/puzzleheadedturn6868 / Via reddit.com

    47. The person who got a very, very rude awakening:

    A single screw lies in the center of an empty round stool with a wooden background
    u/dense-asumption1988 / Via reddit.com

    48. The person who lost the avocado lottery:

    Person holding a ripe avocado cut in half, showcasing the seed and green flesh
    u/jaddyndmenny / Via reddit.com

    49. The person who went the wrong way... the very, very wrong way:

    Person standing in muddy terrain with mud-covered boots and lower legs
    u/countdankula19 / Via reddit.com

    50. The person who's having impromptu dessert for dinner:

    person mixing up vanilla extract and soy sauce while cooking rice
    reddit.com

    51. The person whose sandwich went absolutely NUCLEAR:

    Person in a green shirt with a spilled condiment on it
    u/thecamilocano / Via reddit.com

    52. The person who's eating fried spatula for supper, just like ma used to make:

    melted spatula on a stove
    Twitter

    53. The person with Schrödinger's iPhone:

    Person holding a smartphone with a damaged charging port
    reddit.com

    54. The person whose foot has seen things... terrible things:

    Person holding their pruney foot after it has been soaked in water
    u/some_zealot / Via reddit.com

    AHHHHH!!!!

    55. The person who found a mysterious entity in their waffle:

    Hand holding a half-eaten waffle with a single visible chocolate chip
    u/flossyourmolars / Via reddit.com

    56. The person who's going their insides a fresh coat of paint:

    person who drank paint water instead of coffee
    reddit.com

    57. The person who lives near some avian super fans of Jackson Pollock:

    A white outdoor table with leaf shadows and small debris scattered on the surface
    u/doctorbeers / Via reddit.com

    58. The person who sandwich is now in the great beyond:

    A messy floor with a fallen sandwich, scattered cucumber slices, a cat litter box, and pink slippers
    u/erifwodahs / Via reddit.com

    59. There person who REALLY needed to get inside their house:

    Hand holding a brass door knob and keys, with a door in the background
    u/aylabadayla / Via reddit.com

    60. And the person who will never share their dreams every again:

    Text message conversation where one person expresses a desire for a pet and the other clarifies they have no romantic feelings
    u/caddy77040 / Via reddit.com

    Oooooooooof.