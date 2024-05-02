60 Poor, Miserable People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Month Than You

If you just had the absolute worst month, just remember...
The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:
The person who has their couch riiiiight where they want it:
The person who straight up got goop all over their car:
The person with the sweetest car around:
The person who went Kool Aid Man-mode on their door:
The person who will never, ever forgive the birds who did this:
The person whose dad is very happy with them, I'm sure:
The person who experienced true tragedy:
The person who has to hope that little scratch will buff out:
The person who shall never leave their home:
The person who must immediately vacate the premises:
The person who will be cleaning up detergent until the dang cows come home:
The person whose trash committed some, frankly, trash behavior:
The person who got a little extra iron in their soup:
The person whose sandwich went on the ride of a lifetime:
The person who, thankfully, found that lost cooler with the front of their car:
The person who straight up fell through a suburban trap door:
The person whose phone will permanently be taking pictures from Candy Land:
The person who experienced the joys of the great North:
The person who watched their dreams get smashed right before their eyes:
The person who's going to have to do that intense lean forward reserved only for 4th quarters of close basketball games the entire movie:
The person whose headphones just got squeaky clean:
The person who loves their dentist very much, I'm sure:
The person who is going to be finding pillow residue until the end of time:
The person who is now stranded in the desert and lost to time:
The person whose pizza has SEEN some things... terrible, terrible things:
The person who whacked their window wildly with a warlike weed whacker:
The person who might want to try to buff that out:
The person whose Mickey Mouse pancakes just solved the Lament Configuration:
The person whose egg looks extra hole-y:
The person who gets to unwrap their tomato like a present:
The person who got a free little treat with their ice cream:
The person who got a Pulitzer quality photo from their mother:
The person whose beans blew up:
The person who got the greatest gift of all — a dirty bathtub:
The person whose vision might be a little blurry for a little while:
The person who is currently in the midst of a haircut emergency:
The person who got a little extra CRONCH in their soup:
The person who AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA:
The person who has a stinky goop on their doorknob, dear Liza, dear Liza:
The person who will be cleaning glass out of their oven for weeks:
The person who will not be having that drink anytime soon:
The person whose pillow went kaboom in the dryer:
The person who got a cup of Hot:
The person who paid a barber to mess up their entire world:
The person who got a very, very rude awakening:
The person who lost the avocado lottery:
The person who went the wrong way... the very, very wrong way:
The person who's having impromptu dessert for dinner:
The person whose sandwich went absolutely NUCLEAR:
The person who's eating fried spatula for supper, just like ma used to make:
The person with Schrödinger's iPhone:
The person whose foot has seen things... terrible things:
The person who found a mysterious entity in their waffle:
The person who's going their insides a fresh coat of paint:
The person who lives near some avian super fans of Jackson Pollock:
The person who sandwich is now in the great beyond:
There person who REALLY needed to get inside their house:
And the person who will never share their dreams every again: