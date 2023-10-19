55 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee NO ONE Has Anymore

I seriously doubt anyone on Earth has these in their home anymore.

by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Thirty years ago, pretty much everyone you knew had...

1. A big, giant TV that weighed about 500 pounds:

A large TV with a tuner knob and encased in a wood cabinet
offerup.com

2. This exact chair, probably in the kitchen:

A metal armless chair with a footrest
etsy.com

3. And a kitchen table that looked exactly like this:

A small rectangular metal table with four armless metal chairs
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

4. A set of Revere Ware cookware that you probably got as a Christmas or wedding gift:

A stainless steel pot with a copper bottom and handle with cover
amazon.com

5. This blender that seemed to last decades:

Old-school Osterizer blender
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

6. This alarm clock:

A GE digital clock radio with AM/FM radio
Twitter: @SheDatWeDat

7. Or this big, huge tank of an alarm clock:

A boxy GE AM/FM clock radio
en.wikipedia.org

8. The peak in furniture and music technology:

A turntable in a wooden cabinet with a rotary phone on it
Facebook: 633990726702433

9. An entire shelf built literally just for a phone book:

Antique all-wood wall recessed mount shelf for the telephone and telephone book in several coats of chippy paint
instagram.com

10. The ultimate can opener:

A Sunbeam automatic can opener and sharpener
Facebook: 1980skidsrule

11. This EXACT blanket:

Old orange-and-brown zigzag-pattern blanket
pinterest.com

12. A room in the house with walls exactly like this...

A wood-paneled wall
Facebook: photo

...in a hallway that probably looked like this:

A carpeted, narrow hallway with wood-paneled walls
Facebook: photo

13. A phone you'd have to come barreling down the stairs to answer in time:

A corded rotary phone
ebay.com

And a list of every single important phone number that was probably yellowing with age:

A long handwritten list of names and phone numbers
Twitter

14. The perfect device for popping (kinda dry) popcorn:

An old-school plug-in popcorn-maker
Twitter: @robbyburns

15. This grill that made everything taste just a little bit better:

A Sunbeam rectangular grill
etsy.com

16. This bedspread on your mom or grandma's bed:

Antique jacquard bedspread
walmart.com

17. This washing machine that absolutely destroyed fingers that got too close:

An old-school small tub washing machine
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

18. The loudest alarm known to humankind, made for traveling:

A vintage folding flat, rectangular travel clock
Twitter: @il0venostalgia

19. This exact Crock-Pot:

A vintage Rival Crock-Pot slow cooker
ebay.com

20. The goofiest of cups:

A set of Pillsbury Funny Face cups
Facebook: photo

21. One of these conveniently located next to the fridge:

A can opener hanging on a wall by a fridge
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

22. These exact salt and pepper shakers:

Long, plain, plastic &quot;S&quot; and &quot;P&quot; shakers
reddit.com

23. A jar full of candy completely stuck together that had been there for no one knew how long:

A bowl of colorful Christmas candy
walmart.com

24. The go-to lemonade jug for a picnic or camping trip:

Coleman gallon thermos/insulated jug
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

25. These coffee-making tools:

Aluminum coffee filter and kettle
ebay.com

26. This type of furniture in a room that probably smelled a bit like cigarette smoke:

Old futon-style dark-wood couch and chairs with floral pattern
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

27. One of these chairs that always seemed to get stickier the hotter it got outside...

A plastic lawn chair
etsy.com

...which was always found not too far away from at least one of these chairs:

Two webbed folding patio chairs
etsy.com

28. A kitchen with this kind of floor:

Detailed image of a linoleum tile background from the 1970s
Dwleindecker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. This gorgeous end table right in the living room:

Antique octagonal wood table with doors and handles
chairish.com

30. A set of these ancient coasters that you'd get yelled at for not using:

A wood holder containing cork coasters
ebay.com

31. This exact carpet:

Avocado green sculptured carpet
u/misointhekitchen / Via reddit.com

32. A big fruit log in your freezer:

Frozen concentrate roll used to make orange juice
reddit.com

33. This (still beautiful) piece of bedroom furniture:

A wood vanity with large oval mirror
Facebook: marketplace

34. An iron your grandma used in the 1700s:

An antique cast-iron iron with large handle to be heated over fire
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

35. One of these hanging on the clothesline:

A homey, floral garment holder hanging from a clothesline
Facebook: 90sOn943

36. A literal book you'd have to bring to the bank with you:

A bank passbook
Facebook: seniorsavingslist

37. The greatest toy ever — the Moo Box:

Vintage pocket noise-maker mooing-cow tin toy in the shape of a can
popscreen.com

38. A big ol' ball of needles:

Sewing pin cushion
Michael Burrell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. A very, very fancy set of glass grapes:

Vintage Lucite glass grape cluster
Facebook: DoYouRememberWhen1

40. One of these in the bathroom:

A vintage lighted flip makeup mirror with four settings: day, office, home, and evening
ebay.com

41. This wooden bowl that was most likely used for a crisp, cool iceberg salad:

Large patchwork/woven wooden bowl
amazon.com

42. A container that could only be opened with a knife or a spoon:

A tin container of Nestlé&#x27;s Quik mix
Facebook: photo

43. These things that could class up any dish served on a paper plate:

Woven round plate baskets
etsy.com

44. One of these things that was probably not filled with what it was originally intended to be filled with:

Plastic camera-film canister
reddit.com

45. This dish that was perfect for any food:

Old-school quart casserole dish with glass cover
replacements.com

46. One of these right next to your phone:

A vintage flip-open address index/Rolodex that looks like a device with letters on it
Getty Images

47. One of these in the bathroom:

A toilet paper doll with a knit dress to cover the roll
etsy.com

48. One set of these around the holidays:

Nutcracker with picks in a flat box
pinterest.com

49. Two sets of keys for one single car:

Two ancient-looking car keys
reddit.com

50. A sifter made out of metal:

A vintage metal flour sifter with measures (2–5 cups) and hand crank on the outside
Facebook: PopularGadgetsAndMiscOfThe60s70s80s

51. A bunch of these lying around the house:

A View-Master with slide/reel
Twitter: @TheRetroHunter

52. A bottle of this very, very painful stuff:

A bottle of Mercurochrome antiseptic (2% solution, 30% alcohol)  from Johnson &amp;amp; Johnson
pinterest.com

53. One of these in your freezer:

An old metal, rigid ice tray with hand lever
ebay.com

54. One of these to fix wear and tear:

An old sewing machine in its case
Twitter: @fras99

55. And a whole bunch of Silly Putty:

Silly Putty copying type from a newspaper page of movie listings
youtu.be

What happened to all that putty?