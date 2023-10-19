55 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee NO ONE Has Anymore

Thirty years ago, pretty much everyone you knew had...
1.
A big, giant TV that weighed about 500 pounds:
2.
This exact chair, probably in the kitchen:
3.
And a kitchen table that looked exactly like this:
4.
A set of Revere Ware cookware that you probably got as a Christmas or wedding gift:
5.
This blender that seemed to last decades:
7.
Or this big, huge tank of an alarm clock:
8.
The peak in furniture and music technology:
9.
An entire shelf built literally just for a phone book:
10.
The ultimate can opener:
12.
A room in the house with walls exactly like this...
...in a hallway that probably looked like this:
13.
A phone you'd have to come barreling down the stairs to answer in time:
And a list of every single important phone number that was probably yellowing with age:
14.
The perfect device for popping (kinda dry) popcorn:
15.
This grill that made everything taste just a little bit better:
16.
This bedspread on your mom or grandma's bed:
17.
This washing machine that absolutely destroyed fingers that got too close:
18.
The loudest alarm known to humankind, made for traveling:
19.
This exact Crock-Pot:
20.
The goofiest of cups:
21.
One of these conveniently located next to the fridge:
22.
These exact salt and pepper shakers:
23.
A jar full of candy completely stuck together that had been there for no one knew how long:
24.
The go-to lemonade jug for a picnic or camping trip:
25.
These coffee-making tools:
26.
This type of furniture in a room that probably smelled a bit like cigarette smoke:
27.
One of these chairs that always seemed to get stickier the hotter it got outside...
...which was always found not too far away from at least one of these chairs:
28.
A kitchen with this kind of floor:
29.
This gorgeous end table right in the living room:
30.
A set of these ancient coasters that you'd get yelled at for not using:
32.
A big fruit log in your freezer:
33.
This (still beautiful) piece of bedroom furniture:
34.
An iron your grandma used in the 1700s:
35.
One of these hanging on the clothesline:
36.
A literal book you'd have to bring to the bank with you:
37.
The greatest toy ever — the Moo Box:
38.
A big ol' ball of needles:
39.
A very, very fancy set of glass grapes:
40.
One of these in the bathroom:
41.
This wooden bowl that was most likely used for a crisp, cool iceberg salad:
42.
A container that could only be opened with a knife or a spoon:
43.
These things that could class up any dish served on a paper plate:
44.
One of these things that was probably not filled with what it was originally intended to be filled with:
45.
This dish that was perfect for any food:
46.
One of these right next to your phone:
47.
One of these in the bathroom:
48.
One set of these around the holidays:
49.
Two sets of keys for one single car:
50.
A sifter made out of metal:
51.
A bunch of these lying around the house:
52.
A bottle of this very, very painful stuff:
53.
One of these in your freezer:
54.
One of these to fix wear and tear:
55.
And a whole bunch of Silly Putty: