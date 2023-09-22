    20 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Week That Was Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Than Yours

    Folks, I do not envy these poor souls.

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If your week is going absolutely horribly, just remember...

    1. The person who picked the absolute worst place to park that day:

    A house balcony that fell on top of a parked car
    2. The person who made a terrible, terrible mistake:

    A person confused a tube of Icy Hot pain relieving cream for toothpaste
    3. The person whose package got nice and smooshed:

    A flattened, dirty package that a delivery truck drove over
    4. The person who got trapped in a prison of their own making:

    The view of a jammed door from inside a portable toilet with caption, &quot;So, I&#x27;m trapped in a porta-potty&quot;
    5. The person who just invented caffeinated yogurt:

    A pile of coffee grounds on top of a plate of yogurt with caption &quot;I dumped my freshly ground coffee into my yogurt without thinking&quot;
    6. The person faced with this impossible task:

    A huge pill in the palm of a hand with caption &quot;This is the pill I was prescribed for my sore throat&quot;
    7. The person who might want to buff out that scratch on their phone:

    A phone broken in half with caption, &quot;Do you think rice can fix this?&quot;
    8. The person who will apparently live out the rest of their days in the interview room:

    A desk and an empty chair with caption, &quot;I&#x27;ve been waiting over two hours to be interviewed&quot;
    9. The person who experienced true Crocs devastation:

    Close-up of a foot wearing a Crocs shoe on the ground, with caption, &quot;I was walking Chico and he started taking a shit, but it got stuck coming out of his ass, and as he tried shaking to release it, it went airborne and landed directly into my crocs&quot;
    10. The person who saved their beloved succulent...but at what cost:

    Close-up of the palm of a hand with little needles emerging from it, with caption, &quot;If your cactus is falling over, do not try to catch it&quot;
    11. The person who learned a lesson humans have been learning since time immemorial:

    View of a reclining chair with the seat upended, with two legs emerging from the sides, with caption &quot;I leaned too far back, way too far&quot;
    12. The person who came home to a little, fun surprise:

    The view of a house&#x27;s hallway with a huge hole in the ceiling and tree bark, branches, and dirt on the floor, with caption &quot;Apparently a tree fell on my house&quot;
    13. The person who might want to watch their sodium intake after this one:

    A pot on a stove with a pile of salt in it, with caption &quot;The recipe called for a dash of salt&quot;
    14. The person who will now always quadruple-bag their trash:

    A torn bag with dirt, debris, and drywall scattered all over a kitchen floor, with caption &quot;I was carrying a bag of Sheetrock outside when tragedy struck&quot;
    15. The person who will never park all willy-nilly again:

    Car key fob at the bottom of a drain, as seen through a metal grate, with caption &quot;Never park over a drain&quot;
    16. The person who will always, ALWAYS check the freezer from now on:

    An exploded bottle of Coke with caption &quot;I knew I forgot something&quot;
    17. The person who will be finding little grains of rice until the cows come home:

    Rice spilled all over a tile floor, with caption, &quot;I spilled rice — ALL the rice&quot;
    18. The person who had a little friend say hello during some hair drying:

    A dead roach in a sink with a blow-dryer on the side, with caption, &quot;I was blow-drying my hair when this fella popped out&quot;
    19. The person who's gonna be eating good for lunch today:

    An open plastic container of half-used butter with caption, &quot;My stupid ass brought the real butter instead of my lunch; I&#x27;m pissed&quot;
    20. And the person who had the unthinkable happen:

    Overhead view of an open can with liquid in it, with caption &quot;There were no beans in my can of baked beans&quot;
