20 Poor Souls Who Just Had A Week That Was Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Than Yours

If your week is going absolutely horribly, just remember...
The person who picked the absolute worst place to park that day:
The person who made a terrible, terrible mistake:
The person whose package got nice and smooshed:
The person who got trapped in a prison of their own making:
The person who just invented caffeinated yogurt:
The person faced with this impossible task:
The person who might want to buff out that scratch on their phone:
The person who will apparently live out the rest of their days in the interview room:
The person who experienced true Crocs devastation:
The person who saved their beloved succulent...but at what cost:
The person who learned a lesson humans have been learning since time immemorial:
The person who came home to a little, fun surprise:
The person who might want to watch their sodium intake after this one:
The person who will now always quadruple-bag their trash:
The person who will never park all willy-nilly again:
The person who will always, ALWAYS check the freezer from now on:
The person who will be finding little grains of rice until the cows come home:
The person who had a little friend say hello during some hair drying:
The person who's gonna be eating good for lunch today:
And the person who had the unthinkable happen: