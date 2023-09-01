20 People Who I Know For A Fact — Like, An Absolute FACT — Regret Every Single Decision They Made Last Week

If you just had the absolute worst week ever, just think about...
1.
The person who gave their stairs a nice, decorative layer of garbage:
2.
The person who might have made a tiny mistake:
3.
The person who I hope likes their corn well done:
4.
The person who got a nice mouthful of delicious soap:
5.
The person who's going to get well acquainted with the back of the seat in front of them:
6.
The person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:
7.
The person who'll be enjoying some dessert fried rice tonight:
8.
The person who is experiencing some pretty heavy sfortuna right now:
9.
The person who had a little trouble with the creatures of the deep:
10.
The person whose grapes no longer belong to them:
11.
The person whose TV is running on pure sugar:
12.
The person who will be enjoyin' some good old-fashioned grilled spatula tonight:
13.
The person who just turned the most disrespected age there is:
14.
The person whose plate found a new home:
15.
The person who got an extra-special gift with their new car:
16.
The person who experienced a true fruit tragedy:
17.
The person who got a fun souvenir from the dentist:
18.
The person whose car was straight chomped on:
19.
The person whose eggs are possessed by some malevolent spirits:
20.
And the person whose rice served a purpose no one ever wants their rice to serve: