I Know It Sounds Dramatic, But I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 18 Poor Souls Who Just Had The Absolute Worst Week Ever

If you just had the absolute worst week ever, just remember...
The person whose tattoo kinda sorta missed the mark:
The person who will never trust a robot again:
The person whose custom pens came out way too literal:
The person who needs a bag of toiletries to clean up their bag of toiletries:
The person with the worst luck on planet Earth:
The person who will not be opening that door anytime soon:
The person who was kind enough to share their coffee with the floor:
The person who loves their dog very much, I'm sure:
The person who gave their car a fresh, new paint job:
The person whose toaster shall toast no more:
The person who might wanna throw their phone in some rice:
The person who took a little souvenir home with them from the gas station:
The person who will be crowned king should they remove the jar from the sink:
The person whose burger is still practically breathing:
The person who pulled their dang oven apart:
The person who ain't going nowhere anytime soon:
The person who got a little extra flavor in their morning cup of tea:
And the poor, poor soul whose car got cheesed: