    I Know It Sounds Dramatic, But I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 18 Poor Souls Who Just Had The Absolute Worst Week Ever

    Condolences to these folks.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you just had the absolute worst week ever, just remember...

    1. The person whose tattoo kinda sorta missed the mark:

    &quot;just breath&quot;
    u/ultimatezebra19 / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who will never trust a robot again:

    A car stuck in the grass
    u/emoryofgraham / Via reddit.com

    3. The person whose custom pens came out way too literal:

    Pens with instructions for what they&#x27;re supposed to say
    reddit.com

    4. The person who needs a bag of toiletries to clean up their bag of toiletries:

    A toiletry bag that leaked
    u/bootyfista / Via reddit.com

    5. The person with the worst luck on planet Earth:

    Gatorade stacked in a vending machine
    u/luckstruck2077 / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who will not be opening that door anytime soon:

    A flooded yard outside a front door
    Twitter: @kurt

    7. The person who was kind enough to share their coffee with the floor:

    spilled coffee
    u/mohasz / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who loves their dog very much, I'm sure:

    A straw next to a dog&#x27;s butt
    u/vjenkinsgo / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who gave their car a fresh, new paint job:

    reddit.com

    10. The person whose toaster shall toast no more:

    A toaster on fire
    u/wessel-p / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who might wanna throw their phone in some rice:

    A destroyed phone
    u/melvsbda / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who took a little souvenir home with them from the gas station:

    u/kailswhales / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who will be crowned king should they remove the jar from the sink:

    A jar stuck in a sink
    u/apothecaryfire / Via reddit.com

    14. The person whose burger is still practically breathing:

    A very rare burger
    reddit.com

    15. The person who pulled their dang oven apart:

    A shattered oven
    u/mrmackz / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who ain't going nowhere anytime soon:

    A key stuck in a car ignition
    u/abrectant / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who got a little extra flavor in their morning cup of tea:

    Bad milk in a cup of tea
    reddit.com

    18. And the poor, poor soul whose car got cheesed:

    reddit.com