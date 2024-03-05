Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

50 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You

Oof. That is not good.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had the absolute worst month, just remember...

1. The person whose car just got a stake through the heart:

A parked car with a large tree branch through the front window
u/Dizzy-Heart7232 / Via reddit.com

2. The person who probably should have taken those muffins out a few seconds earlier:

Burnt cupcakes in a pan, with caption, &quot;No, these aren&#x27;t chocolate cupcakes&quot;
u/patrichia / Via reddit.com

3. The person whose TV was no match for their Winter Candy Apple–scented candle:

Close-up of a burned-out area of a TV screen in the shape of a flame, with caption, &quot;Someone lit a candle right under the TV&quot;
u/hypebst / Via reddit.com

4. The person who gambled and lost:

A person in a car in the middle of a body of water
u/several-position2154 / Via reddit.com

5. The person who's about to make three new friends:

Three pairs of animal eyes peering from the shadows between attic beams among insulation
u/ocrohonan / Via reddit.com

6. The person who might wanna grab some paper towels:

A spilled stew or sauce all over a restaurant kitchen floor
u/chefadamski / Via reddit.com

7. The person who will never, ever forget what this bird did to them:

A bird&#x27;s footprints all across a freshly painted porch, with caption, &quot;I hate birds&quot;
u/comedygold24 / Via reddit.com

8. The person who has a slight leak in their home:

Ceiling light fixture on, illuminating a room with visible door at the end and a severely sagging ceiling
u/dusken01 / Via reddit.com

9. The person who just got a brand-new 65-inch Flysung OLED:

&quot;There&#x27;s a dead fly inside my TV&quot; showing an insect inside a TV screen
u/calibrah / Via reddit.com

10. The person who might want to get the heat turned on:

Heaped snow on a car&#x27;s passenger seat, with caption, &quot;I left the sunroof open&quot;
u/electronic_ratio7357 / Via reddit.com

11. The person who had the unthinkable happen to them:

Person reaching for a long, unraveling toilet paper roll in a bathroom
u/-vink- / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose musical taste spans the coasts:

A map in Find My app shows the location of their AirPods Pro at various places around the country
u/orphanblud / Via reddit.com

13. The person who had the worst kind of surprise:

A sofa with uneven paint on walls behind it, where previous owners painted around decor, leaving patches
u/situationno4566 / Via reddit.com

14. The person whose drinks shall never be warm again:

Refrigerator with an overstuffed ice dispenser, ice spilling out into interior, because person didn&#x27;t put a tray in
u/totallymako / Via reddit.com

15. The person who will never sit down again without looking for a sweet piece of delicious fruit:

Underwear with a red stain with caption, &quot;I sat on a strawberry&quot;
u/immediatetale / Via reddit.com

16. The person whose mirror is absolutely perfectly placed:

A hotel bathroom mirror that cuts off the image of a short person
u/kellyhitchcock / Via reddit.com

17. The person who'd better be driving a bulldozer:

A road completely blocked by excavated dirt, with caption, &quot;The directions did not mention this&quot;
u/wambamwombat / Via reddit.com

18. The person who knows that nothing but despair lies beyond this door:

A shut door with water gushing out through the bottom and sides
u/bruceinc / Via reddit.com

19. The person who left the noddles in juuuuust a tad too long:

A pan of burnt noodles that look like wiggly black worms, with caption, &quot;So, I&#x27;m a terrible cook&quot;
u/bwang29 / Via reddit.com

20. The person whose strand of hair is now ready to enter the afterlife:

A tiled floor with a finish that went over a long, thick strand of hair
u/isthis1okay / Via reddit.com

21. The person who experienced a true soy sauce disaster:

A broken bottle of soy sauce and its contents all over a kitchen floor
u/0254am / Via reddit.com

22. The person whose sandwich is, quite simply, an affront to God:

A $14 sandwich that consists of a bun, scant small pieces of meat, and two sad pickle slices
u/komac02 / Via reddit.com

23. The person who was betrayed by the deodorant they loved the most:

The ball of a roll-on deodorant stuck in the sink hole
u/_isnan / Via reddit.com

24. The person whose lamp is evidently possessed:

A lamp with a translucent shade that shows a bunch of liquid and maybe weird creatures in it
u/navbot518 / Via reddit.com

25. The person whose wrist shall never be itched:

A person whose itchy wrist is covered in bandages
u/taluleisa2 / Via reddit.com

Sad state of affairs.

26. The person who just made an enemy for life:

A pan of baked brownies near a window with a missing section, with caption, &quot;A squirrel broke through my window screen and ate some brownies&quot;
u/diamondsealtd / Via reddit.com

27. The person who created a casual death beam in their car:

Car dashboard with peeling, charred area and caption, &quot;I left a mirror in my car and almost burned down the neighborhood&quot;
u/drk1ll / Via reddit.com

28. The person who took a wrong turn. A very, very wrong turn:

Overturned car in a snowy creek with trees in the background
u/blatcatshat / Via reddit.com

29. The person whose soup just got a whole lot more cronchy after a glass broke:

Pot with cooked mixed vegetables on a stovetop with small pieces of glass in it
u/sparkl3butt / Via reddit.com

30. The person whose cake met an untimely end:

Overturned cake pan with cake scattered on a patterned floor, next to an open refrigerator with items inside
u/thorisdog / Via reddit.com

31. The person whose house got the Nosferatu stake-through-the-heart treatment:

A tree branch piercing through a ceiling above a gray sofa, near a window with blinds
u/zafferous / Via reddit.com

32. The person whose cash savings are now experiencing exponential growth (of mold):

Moldy cash, including $20 and $100 bills, and a passport in a safe
u/statuschecka / Via reddit.com

33. The person who played way too fast and loose with precious goods:

Pack of cupcakes with multicolored frosting in a clear container on their sides, with the frosting stuck to the top of the container and caption, &quot;I turned too sharply&quot;
u/mtcarmelunited / Via reddit.com

34. The person whose dad definitely got that little spot out for them:

Front view of a car with a faded-looking hood, parked in a garage, with caption, &quot;My dad sanded the hood of my car to get rid of rust&quot;
u/cheapraviolies / Via reddit.com

35. The person who was kind enough to give the gift of dental care to a friendly roach:

A large cockroach inside an open, heart-shaped plastic container on top of a retainer
u/makeawishkiddied / Via reddit.com

36. The person who experienced true devastation:

Hand holding a half-eaten muffin with a single blueberry inside, with caption, &quot;I guess that&#x27;s why they call it a blueberry muffin and not a blueberries muffin&quot;
u/menotfollowrules / Via reddit.com

I'm so sorry.

37. The person who should have brought a pair of Wayfarers onto that plane:

Passenger in an airplane seat in a dimly lit airplane with another very bright screen visible ahead with movie playing
u/performative_pretzel / Via reddit.com

38. The person whose child's bite is honestly impressive:

Close-up view of a washing machine&#x27;s open door, focusing on the rubber seal with a piece torn/bitten out of it, with caption, &quot;My kid bit my washing machine, and now it leaks&quot;
u/spliffany / Via reddit.com

39. The person who found out a fun fact about themself today:

Social media message: &quot;Anyone ever wonder why silence has a sound? It&#x27;s a quiet wind blowing/high-pitch sound&quot;; response: &quot;OP you have tinnitus&quot;
reddit.com

40. The person whose coat got a hot, new coat of paint:

A person&#x27;s new jacket splattered with white paint against a metal fence backdrop
u/elisabethjulie / Via reddit.com

41. The person who'd better start telling people Jackson Pollock used to live in their building:

Paint splattered on a wooden staircase next to a metal railing
u/lieutenantchonkster / Via reddit.com

42. The person with perhaps the world's heaviest candle:

A candle on top of a shattered glass-top stove
u/nndyah / Via reddit.com

43. The person whose dinner is, quite frankly, all screwed up:

Close-up of a slice of pizza with a screw emerging from it
u/killersloth123 / Via reddit.com

44. The person whose chocolate breakfast will now fortunately ward off any and all vampires:

Sliced buttered chocolate muffin with a stick of garlic butter on a white plate next to it
u/lawbrilliant5716 / Via reddit.com

45. The person whose clothes shall go unwashed:

Water heater toppled over onto a washing machine in a narrow laundry room, with dislodged shelves
u/admirableflow / Via reddit.com

46. The person who needs to never, ever try to make bread again:

A vey dense loaf of bread with a thick, cracked crust, dusted with flour, on a wire cooling rack
u/beepbooptheincredible / Via reddit.com

47. The person whose melon was harboring a terrible, terrible secret:

A halved melon with brownish-green liquid and seeds overflowing onto a countertop
u/_don_julio_ / Via reddit.com

48. The person who experienced this shattering reality:

Stovetop with a pan containing chicken cacciatore, covered by a shattered lid
u/theslopes / Via reddit.com

49. The person who has to play limbo with some fallen power lines every time they leave their house:

Fallen power lines running slightly above a rural path parallel to a road with grassy areas and bare trees
u/hector_ceremus / Via reddit.com

50. And the person who must leave their house and never return upon finding this:

Stick of butter on a kitchen counter with a huge bite taken out of it
u/baroqueenjoyer / Via reddit.com

Run.