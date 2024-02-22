35 Things About "American Schools" That Are Completely Normal To Americans And Incredibly Weird To Non-Americans

Browse links
"Do American schools actually have those yellow buses or is that just made up for movies and TV shows?"
Why do American students eat lunch at 10:30? Whose idea was that?— Ben Gillespie (@SaysBen) September 21, 2021
WHY DO AMERICAN SCHOOLS SKIP "E" AS A LETTER GRADE— sophie 🍉 (@cargoshorty) November 10, 2021
Do American schools genuinely have morning announcements?? Like their own fucking news looking shit— Isa / Cheerio ✈️🦔 (@Cheeriiisa) August 12, 2023
Do American schools actually have a bus that drives to every kids house and picks them up/drops them off or is it just a movie thing— ᴍᴀɴ (@DeviIMan84) October 20, 2022
Do american schools really have nurses? If I hurt myself or was sick we just get delt with by the receptionists— alex (@ItsNotNotAlex) October 6, 2022
why do american schools do dances. like genuinely what is all that about i couldnt think of anything worse— ollie (@fanofthefens) April 17, 2022
Do schools in america really have extra credit or is that just in movies?— Sleelin 🦥 (@Sleelin_) May 27, 2022
AMERICAN SCHOOLS GIVE FHEIR KIDS MILK IN A BAG? pic.twitter.com/9K6ebpxuwX— ncanezzi (@__ladies_man217) December 14, 2022
I still don’t fully believe that American high schools actually have pools and it’s not just a prank they’re playing on us— 🐝🐝🐝🇵🇸 (@Many_Bees) June 13, 2021
Do American students really get certificates for perfect attendance and other seemingly "useless" accomplishments 🧍— ria 🍉 (@ria_arts_) February 4, 2024
do american schools actually make students carry around baby dolls that cry or does that just happen in kids tv shows— fecko stinko (@ladwife) February 6, 2022
is it true that in american schools the students are the ones going from one class to another. cause here we just stay and the diff teachers come to us— tsunami (@evilmoneysniper) November 14, 2023