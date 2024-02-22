Skip To Content
35 Things About "American Schools" That Are Completely Normal To Americans And Incredibly Weird To Non-Americans

"Do American schools actually have those yellow buses or is that just made up for movies and TV shows?"

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The time school starts:

lia⁷ jimtober ✨ @storyofpjm

why do americans go to school at 7 am ??? that should be illegal

Twitter: @storyofpjm

2. And the lunch times:

Twitter: @SaysBen

3. Cafeterias as a concept:

rowlfie @almostvomited

do american schools actually have most students sit in the cafeteria during lunch

Twitter: @almostvomited

4. And lunch tables:

ajax 🌤 @otometohoten

actually u know what baffles me. that american schools have like. places to sit at lunch. like lunch tables

Twitter: @otometohoten

5. Lockers for stuff:

fen @ShadyFennec

wait do american schools actually have these weird-ass lockers where you put your stuff in??? like it's not just in the movies??

6. Saying The Pledge:

amoura @amouraals

is it true that in American schools students stare at the flag and recite the pledge of allegiance?? That is sooooo wild to me

7. And just all the flags in general:

Frost @OneRandomFrost

Do American schools really have the flag hung in like every class

Twitter: @OneRandomFrost

8. The grading scale:

Twitter: @cargoshorty

9. Morning announcements:

Twitter: @Cheeriiisa

10. The entire concept of school buses:

🤎 @_emmawatt

do American schools actually have those yellow buses or is that just made up shit for the movies and tv shows

Twitter: @_emmawatt

11. And bus stops:

Twitter: @DeviIMan84

12. Nurses on the premises:

Twitter: @ItsNotNotAlex

13. Using hall passes:

sezza @Sarah22684186

Do schools in America actually use hall passes? Like you can’t go to the bathroom without a pass?? What?!? I though that was just in movies

Twitter: @Sarah22684186

14. School dances:

Twitter: @fanofthefens

15. The concept of extra credit:

Twitter: @Sleelin_

16. Vending machines:

Vending machine filled with various snacks like chips and candies, with a reflection of a person on the glass
Twitter: @owlbeeeee

17. The abundance of milk:

Twitter: @__ladies_man217

18. Snow days:

jay. @argentdols

why tf do american schools get cancelled when theres snow. every january in sweden there is a meter of snow and NOT ONCE have our school cancelled the day. DO IT THE AMERICAN WAY SCHOOL

19. Desks???:

20. School starting in September:

Renns (ALBUM-A-MONTH MODE ENGAGED) @JohnJRennsII

what the fuck? American schools start in September? what kinda logic is that, just in the middle of the mf year

Twitter: @JohnJRennsII

Or in August:

Hilary Agro 🍄 @hilaryagro

Ok but why do American schools start in August anyway. It's still summer, this is madness

21. The slop:

Twitter: @barbiemins

22. Cheerleaders existing:

justin @bieberexhale

do american schools actually have cheerleaders? And are those cheerleaders stuck up? I NEED TO KNOW

23. Water fountains:

carmen @tallgnf

do american schools really have water fountains, that is absolutely disgusting

Twitter: @tallgnf

24. Detention:

Andrej @andrej_ngmi

Is detention actually a real thing in american schools or Hollywood just invented it for subplots in teen comedies?

Twitter: @andrej_ngmi

25. The way they look:

Mark Bollobas @bollobas

Why do American schools look like prison blocks? And what's with the lack of windows?

Reply Retweet Favorite

26. Mascots:

lain 👻 @for1977wolfstar

american schools really have mascots??? i thought it was a big inside joke https://t.co/aTFgokohxE

Twitter: @for1977wolfstar

27. Wrestling as a sport:

Liv @o_liviawatson

It amazes me that American schools do wrestling. Like can you imagine the absolute carnage if that happened in England?!

Twitter: @o_liviawatson

28. Drama club:

hannah🕊 @balletquartet

do american schools really have drama clubs that put on shows all the time ?

29. And clubs in general:

kirsty @kirstyclyne

why do american schools have clubs for like everything though?? imagine your school having a fishing club aye no thanks x

30. Pools:

Twitter: @Many_Bees

31. Perfect attendance:

Twitter: @ria_arts_

32. Pep rallies:

s u r 🏹 @Suryanithapa

Wtf is a pep rally Do they actually happen in American schools? I genuinely want to know

Twitter: @Suryanithapa

33. Carrying around a baby doll:

Twitter: @ladwife

34. Moving throughout the hallways:

Twitter: @evilmoneysniper

35. And, just like, lacrosse:

Snowlax ☃️☃️❄️ @UnamusedSnorlax

Do American schools really have lacrosse teams?

Crazy, I know.