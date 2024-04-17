    Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion So Far This Year

    1. On the French language:

    The image shows a social media screenshot with two comment exchanges joking about the French language
    Instagram

    2. On mums:

    Screenshot of social media comments discussing the correct spelling of &#x27;mother&#x27;
    TikTok

    3. On Texas:

    Text messages debating Texas&#x27; location with green, pink, and blue speech bubbles, with translation options
    reddit.com

    4. On country size:

    Screenshot of two social media comments debating European geographical knowledge and perception of the US size
    reddit.com

    5. On temperature:

    Two blurred social media comments, one about Fahrenheit and freedom, the other calling it the dumbest comment, with heart and reply count
    Instagram

    6. On New Zealand:

    Photo of Baldwin Street in Dunedin, NZ, known as the steepest street, with two people walking
    Getty Images / Via Facebook

    7. On ambulances:

    Meme: Blurry ambulance with text &quot;Quick post pictures of stuff the Americans are asleep isn&#x27;t expensive,&quot; with comments jesting about healthcare costs
    Getty Images / Via Facebook

    8. On rugby:

    The image shows two social media comments joking about American soccer teams compared to the NFL
    Instagram

    9. On sourdough bread:

    The image shows a screenshot of three social media comments debating whether sourdough bread originated from America, with differing opinions
    reddit.com

    10. On fridges:

    Screenshot of a social media comment exchange with misconceptions about Germans and a retort questioning the commenter&#x27;s intelligence
    Instagram

    11. On Portugal:

    Summarized text: A Q&amp;amp;A discussion satirizes typical online expert responses by suggesting drinking wine instead of water, reflecting a stereotype about Portugal
    Facebook

    12. On Euros:

    Question about currency use in Ireland, Scotland, France, and England, asking if US money is accepted or if Euros are needed
    Facebook

    13. On gold and diamonds:

    The image shows a screenshot of a social media post asking for tips on how to buy gold in Dubai and whether the price is fixed. There are comments below, one asking what &quot;AED&quot; means
    Facebook

    14. On the dictionary:

    Comment thread on a post discussing the most used dictionaries, with someone mentioning the Oxford English Dictionary&#x27;s prominence and history
    Instagram

    15. On walkable cities:

    The image shows a social media comment exchange with one user stating &quot;europe chose their little walkable cities, we chose to go to the moon&quot; and another replying &quot;please stay there next time&quot;
    reddit.com

    16. On AC:

    A screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing Europeans&#x27; use of modern technology like microwaves in homes
    reddit.com

    17. On months:

    Ultrasound image with a circled section resembling a figure, compared to a real figure on the right. Text and social media interface elements present
    Twitter

    18. On Australia:

    A close-up of a melted container of lip balm due to high heat. Comments on the post debate seasonal differences between hemispheres
    reddit.com

    19. On tipping:

    The image shows a smartphone screen displaying a social media post with the title &quot;POV: TOO FRENCH TO TIP&quot; and comments debating tipping culture
    reddit.com

    20. On Polish:

    Reddit post seeking advice on learning Polish and a user&#x27;s encouraging response
    reddit.com

    21. On those lovable rubber circles:

    A screenshot of a social media conversation with multiple users discussing the origin of the tyre
    reddit.com

    22. On tradition:

    Screenshot of an online discussion about engagement rings, with mixed opinions on whether it&#x27;s an American tradition
    reddit.com

    23. On toilets:

    Image contains a social media conversation about toilets in America versus Europe and a comment on education and plumbing systems
    Instagram

    24. On Texas, again:

    Top comment claims Texas is twice the size of Europe; bottom comment corrects it
    Instagram

    25. On NASA:

    Commentary on a social media post about temperature systems with flags representing countries
    reddit.com

    26. On passports:

    Social media screenshot of a conversation expressing frustration about travel rights post-Brexit, with a reply poking fun at the situation
    reddit.com

    27. On World War II:

    Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing a World War 2 history book
    YouTube

    28. On dollars:

    Screen capture of a social media exchange where one user incorrectly states that only the USA uses the dollar currency, and another corrects them with a list of countries using it
    reddit.com

    29. And on fridges, again:

    Reddit post asking about refrigerators in American and English homes, with a humorous reply about storing perishables in a hole
    reddit.com

