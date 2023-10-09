    My Brain Is The Size Of A Literal Peanut, So My Mind Was Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

    I had no idea.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is what Antarctica looks like from the window of a plane:

    Flat-looking, nonverdant scene from an airplane window
    u/michaelt1991 / Via reddit.com

    Neato.

    2. This is how large the biggest seed on the planet, the double coconut seed, is compared with a person:

    Someone holding the seed — which looks a bit like the backs of two thighs and buttocks — in front of their face
    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    That, my friends, is a big ol' seed.

    3. This is what a minimum security prison in Norway looks like:

    A person sitting in a large room with comfy chairs, sofa, TV, and wood cabinet, table, and seats, and floor
    Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images

    Looks comfier than my apartment.

    4. This is what the fossilized skin imprint of a dinosaur looks like:

    A person holding up a gray, flat block with a raised surface with crevices
    Bernard Weil / Toronto Star via Getty Images

    This imprint in particular is from a duck-billed dinosaur and is over 70 million years old. Looks like a basketball.

    5. This is what the Oval Office looks like completely empty:

    The Oval Office without any furniture or books, just the empty built-in bookcases and the wood floor with a zigzag pattern
    Getty Images

    This was in 2001 while it was being renovated.

    6. And here's what it looks like with all that stuff back in it:

    With flags, furniture, curtains, and rugs
    Alex Wong / Getty Images

    Personally, I'll vote for any politician who promises to let me roller-skate around the empty Oval Office.

    7. Baby owls sleep facedown, on their stomachs:

    Baby owl lying flat facedown on sand or dirt
    u/downriverrowing / Via reddit.com

    This is because their heads are too heavy to hold up otherwise. Been there, brother.

    8. This is the death mask of Sir Isaac Newton:

    Eyes closed, eyebrows furrowed, and thin lips
    David Cheskin — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    It was created after he died. He looks uncomfortable.

    9. This is what a sunset looks like from space:

    A vertical reddish line among the clouds against the curvature of space
    Twitter: @Astro_Alex

    Hmmm. Is this more or less impressive than the sunset your mom has as the background on her iPhone lock screen? Weigh in on this in the comments, please.

    10. This is roughly how many passenger trains there are in the USA compared with Europe:

    A map of the US with a few straight lines, with huge gaps, crisscrossing the country, and Western and Eastern Europe showing a very tangled, extremely dense network of lines, especially in England, France, Austria, and Germany
    u/flyingcatwithhorns / Via reddit.com

    Spot the difference!

    11. Sour Skittles in Europe don't have the iconic sour dust on them:

    An open bag of Sour Skittles showing candy-coated Skittles looking like M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s
    u/spacefish420 / Via reddit.com

    America stays winning.

    12. This is a tiny, pill-size camera that you swallow so that doctors can get a...well, a very intimate look at your digestive system:

    A hand holding a PillCam capsule
    u/admmack / Via reddit.com

    We are living in the future.

    13. This is how big a size 18 shoe is compared with a can of soda:

    The sneaker is at least three or four times higher than the can
    u/madman751 / Via reddit.com

    Size 18 feet are gigantic...who knew?

    14. This is what a cabinet full of uranium glass looks like under UV light:

    The cabinet&#x27;s contents look like glowing, neon-green figurines
    u/kazz9201 / Via reddit.com

    In case you were wondering, uranium glass can consist of up to 2% uranium.

    15. This is what the "hand" of a manatee looks like:

    Close-up of a manatee&#x27;s flipper, showing what look like toes and small hairs on the rough surface
    u/holyfruits / Via reddit.com

    Look at those little nails.

    16. This park has its benches on rails so you can always find shade:

    A backless bench on a thin, winding train track under trees
    u/richiethestick / Via reddit.com

    That's a big dub. Big bench dub.

    17. These are the "Stairs of Death," an extremely steep staircase located in Peru's Huayna Picchu:

    Overhead view of people walking down extremely steep, narrow cobblestone stairs alongside a cobblestone edifice
    Facebook: travl.wonders

    To be honest with you, I just think "Stairs of Death" is cool as hell.

    18. This is what a $100 bill looked like in 1977, 2003, and 2017:

    Back view of all three: 1977 has an ornate font for &quot;100,&quot; 2003 has a simpler font, 2017 has a new illustration of Independence Hall and a redesigned, large vertical &quot;100&quot; in a different font
    u/reasonable-jpeg / Via reddit.com

    Folks, do we stan the 2003 $100 bill?

    19. This is what the inside of a 3 million–gallon water tank looks like:

    An enormous, cavernous empty room with a checkered floor, long poles, and spoked roof
    u/secretfreckel / Via reddit.com

    I'm thirsty.

    20. And finally, this is a map of where you can find Venus flytraps in the wild:

    An empty showing the outlines of the US, with only a small border area between North and South Carolina highlighted
    u/jurassicpark9265 / Via reddit.com

    I'm not sure where I expected them to be native to, but this was not it.