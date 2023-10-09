My Brain Is The Size Of A Literal Peanut, So My Mind Was Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1.
This is what Antarctica looks like from the window of a plane:
2.
This is how large the biggest seed on the planet, the double coconut seed, is compared with a person:
3.
This is what a minimum security prison in Norway looks like:
4.
This is what the fossilized skin imprint of a dinosaur looks like:
5.
This is what the Oval Office looks like completely empty:
6.
And here's what it looks like with all that stuff back in it:
7.
Baby owls sleep facedown, on their stomachs:
8.
This is the death mask of Sir Isaac Newton:
9.
This is what a sunset looks like from space:
10.
This is roughly how many passenger trains there are in the USA compared with Europe:
11.
Sour Skittles in Europe don't have the iconic sour dust on them:
12.
This is a tiny, pill-size camera that you swallow so that doctors can get a...well, a very intimate look at your digestive system:
13.
This is how big a size 18 shoe is compared with a can of soda:
14.
This is what a cabinet full of uranium glass looks like under UV light:
15.
This is what the "hand" of a manatee looks like:
16.
This park has its benches on rails so you can always find shade:
17.
These are the "Stairs of Death," an extremely steep staircase located in Peru's Huayna Picchu:
18.
This is what a $100 bill looked like in 1977, 2003, and 2017:
19.
This is what the inside of a 3 million–gallon water tank looks like:
20.
And finally, this is a map of where you can find Venus flytraps in the wild: