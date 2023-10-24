1.
First off, hummingbird eggs are very, very small:
2.
This is what Mount Everest looks like from the window of a plane:
3.
This is how big an average sized human is compared to a bunch of different bears:
4.
And, just for fun, this is how tall the tallest man who ever lived, Robert Wadlow, is compared to a polar bear:
5.
Thomas Edison's last breath was captured and now resides in a museum:
6.
Remember Nickelodeon Studios? Slime Time Live and all that jazz?
7.
Well, this is what it looks like today:
8.
This picture, taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, shows what a dying star looks like:
9.
Hedges can be absolutely massive:
10.
And bolts, my boy? Bolts can be absolutely gigantic:
11.
The names for "book worm" in different languages are incredible:
12.
There's an underwater ancient Roman city that you can dive to and explore:
13.
This is how big a battleship, specifically the USS Iowa, is compared to a normal-sized boat:
14.
During the Battle of Britain in World War II, cows were painted with bright white paint to stop cars from hitting them during the nightly blackouts:
15.
This is Travis Gienger and his award-winning 2,749-pound pumpkin that won the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off:
16.
There are a whole bunch of trees on Earth that were planted with seeds that flew to the moon on Apollo 14:
17.
This is how England's A303 road evolved over time:
18.
Ever wonder why NASA uses pens? This is why:
19.
Pilots on commercial flights use different cups from everyone else:
20.
This is what a tumbleweed looks like before, well, it tumbles:
21.
And, finally, in sad news, the world's oldest dog, 31-year-old Bobi, passed away yesterday: