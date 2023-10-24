    My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

    I just learned so much.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    1. First off, hummingbird eggs are very, very small:

    A hand next to a hummingbird nest
    reddit.com

    And we must protect these tiny little eggs at all costs.

    2. This is what Mount Everest looks like from the window of a plane:

    Mount Everest
    u/_solon / Via reddit.com

    Grim thought: This is also a picture of the hundreds of people who never made it down Everest.

    3. This is how big an average sized human is compared to a bunch of different bears:

    A woman standing next to a measurement of bears
    u/glass-fan111 / Via reddit.com

    Note to self: Stay away from those bears you were planning on rendezvousing with.

    4. And, just for fun, this is how tall the tallest man who ever lived, Robert Wadlow, is compared to a polar bear:

    Robert Wadlow superimposed against the wall and woman with bears
    Getty / Via reddit.com

    Not quite tall enough, Bob.

    5. Thomas Edison's last breath was captured and now resides in a museum:

    &quot;Edison&#x27;s Last Breath&quot;
    u/millionairescreaming / Via reddit.com

    My friends, what do you think it smells like?

    6. Remember Nickelodeon Studios? Slime Time Live and all that jazz?

    Nickelodeon Studios
    u/captainholt43 / Via reddit.com

    7. Well, this is what it looks like today:

    A blue and white building
    Twitter: @ChelleDoggo

    You're old.

    8. This picture, taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, shows what a dying star looks like:

    a dying star
    Shutterstock

    Specifically the Ring Nebula. The star looks this way because it's "throwing off its outer layers as it runs out of fuel."

    9. Hedges can be absolutely massive:

    a giant hedge
    u/thebigchil73 / Via reddit.com

    I wish to stroke that hedge.

    10. And bolts, my boy? Bolts can be absolutely gigantic:

    a hand holding a giant bolt
    u/rhythmtech / Via reddit.com

    Imagine how cool it would be to screw one of these bad boys in.

    11. The names for "book worm" in different languages are incredible:

    Bookworm in various languages
    reddit.com

    12. There's an underwater ancient Roman city that you can dive to and explore:

    A diver on the ocean floor
    Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images

    It's the partial remains of Baiae, an ancient Roman resort town located outside of Naples.

    13. This is how big a battleship, specifically the USS Iowa, is compared to a normal-sized boat:

    A small boat next to a battleship
    San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

    Battleships: They're big.

    14. During the Battle of Britain in World War II, cows were painted with bright white paint to stop cars from hitting them during the nightly blackouts:

    A woman painting a cow white
    Imperial War Museums / Imperial War Museums via Getty Images

    Thank you for your service, cow.

    15. This is Travis Gienger and his award-winning 2,749-pound pumpkin that won the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off:

    A giant pumpkin
    China News Service / China News Service via Getty Images

    Folks, do we stan Travis Gienger's giant pumpkin?

    16. There are a whole bunch of trees on Earth that were planted with seeds that flew to the moon on Apollo 14:

    &quot;Moon Sycamore&quot;
    u/bigmallikili / Via reddit.com

    There were brought there by astronaut Stuart Roosa.

    17. This is how England's A303 road evolved over time:

    A303 road evolving
    u/innuendopl / Via reddit.com

    Brings back the giant squids, I say.

    18. Ever wonder why NASA uses pens? This is why:

    Why Nasa uses pens
    basilton.tumblr.com

    19. Pilots on commercial flights use different cups from everyone else:

    &quot;pilot cup&quot;
    u/morpheusdeathbasket / Via reddit.com

    This is because "liquid being brought into the cockpit apparently has to have a lid" and so the "cups [can be] bigger, minimizing the number of times the secure door has to be opened."

    20. This is what a tumbleweed looks like before, well, it tumbles:

    u/doctorrecommended / Via reddit.com

    Well, then.

    21. And, finally, in sad news, the world's oldest dog, 31-year-old Bobi, passed away yesterday:

    Bobi with his owner
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    RIP to Bobi the king.