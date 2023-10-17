My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

I'm still in awe at these pictures.

1. This is what North Sentinel Island, home to one of the world's last uncontacted peoples, looks like from above:

Aerial view of North Sentinel Island
u/desibwoy / Via reddit.com

That means the people who live there have little to no contact with the rest of the world. If you want to read more about the Sentinelese, read all about 'em here.

2. This is the last meal Richard Nixon ate in the White House before he resigned. Pineapple, cottage cheese, and a glass of milk:

Pineapple, cottage cheese, and milk
Everett Collection

Honestly, he should've resigned just for eating this wild meal.

3. The original plan for Mount Rushmore included the bodies of the four presidents:

Model of Mount Rushmore
Vintage Images / Getty Images

Money ran out before the rest of the president's rocky bodies could be carved.

4. This exhibit shows what happens to marble over time if people are allowed to stick their grubby little paws all over it:

&quot;Please don&#x27;t touch the vase&quot;
u/frituurgarnituur / Via reddit.com

The untouched marble being on the left and the touched marble on the right.

5. This is what the "American section" to a Polish grocery store looks like:

&quot;This is America&quot;
u/no-strawberry7 / Via reddit.com

Oreos...Nerds...hot sauce...Reese's...I'll allow it.

6. This is the first picture ever taken of an image broadcast on television:

a pixelated image
Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

It's from 1926. Can we get a petition for Netflix to pick up "Man's Blurry Head"?

7. This picture, from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, shows a number of performers making a human torch:

A large human torch
Ncaa Photos / NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Ain't that just the neatest.

8. This picture, from 1930, shows a plane flying over the old city of Baghdad, Iraq:

Aerial view of a city
Getty Images

Again, I just think it's neat.

9. This is Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, enjoying his invention:

Lonnie Johnson spraying a Super Soaker
Thomas S England / Getty Images

Bless this man.

10. This map, from 1507, is the first map to ever label America as "America":

An old map
Heritage Images / Heritage Images/Getty Images

As you probably now, it was named in honor of Amerigo Vespucci and was "the first map to depict clearly a separate Western Hemisphere, with the Pacific as a separate ocean."

11. Speaking of maps of the Americas, here's a German one from 1550 that shows South America as the "New World":

An old map
Buyenlarge / Getty Images

Where we dropping, gang?

12. This is the check for $7,200,000 that the USA sent to Russia to purchase Alaska in 1867:

An old check
Three Lions / Getty Images

Would love to personally receive seven million from the US government one day.

13. Stoplights but for u-turns exist:

A red u-turn stoplight
u/the-legged-man / Via reddit.com

I'm in awe.

14. This is what the REST of a fire hydrant looks like:

a turned-over fire hydrant
u/zenerat / Via reddit.com

Long fellah.

15. This the Brewster armor suit, one of the first fully functional suits of body armor designed for World War I combat:

&quot;Brewster body armor&quot;
u/baronvonbroccoli / Via reddit.com

All I'll say is you better not let Gru see you wearing that.

16. Before the pin-setting machine was invented, bowling alleys would have teens and children set up bowling pins after each frame:

Children setting up bowling pins
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Seems...tedious.

17. You can move an entire house with a truck:

a house on a truck
u/billyshears / Via reddit.com

Talk about a mobile home...sheesh!

18. This is what the first Corvettes ever produced looked like:

Old Corvettes in a factory
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Back in 1953, these bad boys cost $3,250.

19. One panel of glass survived the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. This is it:

A panel of glass from 9/11
reddit.com

Wow.

20. The Capitol lawn was mowed by a steam-powered lawnmower way back in 1903:

A man mowing the Capitol lawn
Library Of Congress / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Yet another thing I just find neat.

21. This is a plane window that lets you adjust and tint the window to your liking:

An adjustable plane window
u/ermagrd27 / Via reddit.com

So you can get even more angry at your seat neighbor.

22. And, finally, Vietnamese toilet paper rolls do not have cardboard tubes in the middle:

A toilet paper roll
u/emrerlin / Via reddit.com

Mind-blowing.