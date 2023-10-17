1.
This is what North Sentinel Island, home to one of the world's last uncontacted peoples, looks like from above:
2.
This is the last meal Richard Nixon ate in the White House before he resigned. Pineapple, cottage cheese, and a glass of milk:
3.
The original plan for Mount Rushmore included the bodies of the four presidents:
4.
This exhibit shows what happens to marble over time if people are allowed to stick their grubby little paws all over it:
5.
This is what the "American section" to a Polish grocery store looks like:
6.
This is the first picture ever taken of an image broadcast on television:
7.
This picture, from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, shows a number of performers making a human torch:
8.
This picture, from 1930, shows a plane flying over the old city of Baghdad, Iraq:
9.
This is Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, enjoying his invention:
10.
This map, from 1507, is the first map to ever label America as "America":
11.
Speaking of maps of the Americas, here's a German one from 1550 that shows South America as the "New World":
12.
This is the check for $7,200,000 that the USA sent to Russia to purchase Alaska in 1867:
13.
Stoplights but for u-turns exist:
14.
This is what the REST of a fire hydrant looks like:
15.
This the Brewster armor suit, one of the first fully functional suits of body armor designed for World War I combat:
16.
Before the pin-setting machine was invented, bowling alleys would have teens and children set up bowling pins after each frame:
17.
You can move an entire house with a truck:
18.
This is what the first Corvettes ever produced looked like:
19.
One panel of glass survived the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. This is it:
20.
The Capitol lawn was mowed by a steam-powered lawnmower way back in 1903:
21.
This is a plane window that lets you adjust and tint the window to your liking:
22.
And, finally, Vietnamese toilet paper rolls do not have cardboard tubes in the middle: