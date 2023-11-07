Skip To Content
My Dumb Little Peanut Brain Just Got Completely Blown After I Saw These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

I just learned so much.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is a wax sculpture of Thomas Wedders, the man whose 7.5-inch nose was apparently the largest nose in history:

a wax sculpture with a big nose
Twitter: @exploresomenew2

No jokes, please. None.

2. This is what the surface of an ASTEROID looks like:

surface of an asteroid
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Specifically the asteroid Ryugu. It was taken by Japan's space agency after they landed a rover on the ol' chunk of rock.

3. These are what some of the Titanic's lifeboats looked like after they were docked in New York after the ship sunk:

Titanic lifeboats
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Imagine being on one of those in the pitch black night in the middle of the ocean. No, thanks!

4. This is the tree that will be used as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the 2023 holiday season:

a giant tree
Twitter: @rockcenternyc

It's from a suburb of Binghamton, New York. For some reason I thought these trees came from, like, a majestic forest and not your aunt's front yard.

5. This is what an Arizona Iced Tea can in Europe looks like compared to one in the good ol' USA:

Arizona tea cans
u/gkumk / Via reddit.com

Can you tell which is which? Of course you can.

6. This is what an anaconda looks like in the wild:

a giant anaconda on the side of the road
u/Two_Inches_Of_Fun / Via reddit.com

I'd only ever seen one in that documentary with J.Lo and Jon Voight. They can be upwards of 30 feet long

7. Despite making up the vast majority of the country, only 2% of the Australian population lives inside the yellow highlight on this map:

a map of Australia
u/colapepsikinnie / Via reddit.com

This is due to, among other things, many, many animals that do not want to see you thrive.

8. And here's a sign you might see before entering the yellow portion of that map of Australia:

&quot;Remote Areas Ahead&quot;
u/iamayeshaerotica / Via reddit.com

I think I'll turn around.

9. This totally safe device was known as a baby cage, a wire cage suspended out of an apartment window meant to give babies born in cities extra light and air:

a baby in a cage
Fox Photos / Getty Images

And probably a lifelong hatred of pigeons.

10. This is Sorvagsvatn, a lake in the Faroe Islands known as "the lake that hangs over the ocean":

Sorvagsvatn
Frank FichtmÃ¼ller / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ain't that neat.

11. Those orange pylons in football end zones have so much technology in them that they require fans to operate:

An orange post
u/jaaberg81 / Via reddit.com

I can't even make a joke about NFL officiating. The Giants have killed my spirit.

12. Cats, my friend...cats can get really, really big:

A woman holding a Maine coon
@a2z_farm / Via youtube.com

This is a Maine coon cat. It can be 40 inches in length.

13. And mushrooms? Well, mushrooms can be blue:

a blue mushroom
reddit.com

This is either Entoloma mengsongense or Entoloma hochstetteri. Don't eat it.

14. Bootleg Lego heads are terrifying:

A Lego
u/kitherarin / Via reddit.com

NO, THANKS! Let's leave this to the experts.

15. Veneers don't glow under a blacklight:

Teeth glowing in the dark
u/sarahkbug / Via reddit.com

Sorry to break the news to you.

16. The last McDonald's in Iceland closed in 2009. Feast your eyes on the final cheeseburger sold in the country, which has been preserved and lying in state for the past decade:

a preserved burger and fries
u/elpolloopasayo / Via reddit.com

Honestly, throw a little Tapatio on that there burger and we might be in business.

17. This is what happens when there's a fire in an aircraft hanger:

a fire in a hangar
u/stygarfield / Via reddit.com

The world's most dangerous foam party.

18. For some reason, someone once invented a device with which you could smoke an entire pack of cigarettes:

a woman smoking while on the phone
Jacobsen / Getty Images

Let's bring this back for the ultimate TikTok challenge.

19. If you leave an apple alone for long enough, it'll turn black:

a black apple
u/pandoxia / Via reddit.com

Snow White in shambles.

20. This is astronaut Dr. Joseph P. Allen IV doing maintenance on a satellite in the middle of the cold, dark void of space:

An astronaut on a satellite
Nasa / Getty Images

Again, no thanks!

21. Dirt doesn't stick to scars or burns:

a scar on a dirty hand
u/thesensualpencil / Via reddit.com

Because there aren't any sweat glands.

22. There are little vaccine packets being dropped into wooded areas to help stop the spread of rabies:

&quot;Rabies Vaccine&quot;
u/citii / Via reddit.com

Like a chaotic good silica gel packet.

23. And, finally, whoopee cushions will straight up crumble into dust over time:

A broken whoopee cushion
u/kanyequest / Via reddit.com

Look on my Toots, ye Mighty, and despair!