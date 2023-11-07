My Dumb Little Peanut Brain Just Got Completely Blown After I Saw These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.
This is a wax sculpture of Thomas Wedders, the man whose 7.5-inch nose was apparently the largest nose in history:
2.
This is what the surface of an ASTEROID looks like:
3.
These are what some of the Titanic's lifeboats looked like after they were docked in New York after the ship sunk:
4.
This is the tree that will be used as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the 2023 holiday season:
5.
This is what an Arizona Iced Tea can in Europe looks like compared to one in the good ol' USA:
6.
This is what an anaconda looks like in the wild:
7.
Despite making up the vast majority of the country, only 2% of the Australian population lives inside the yellow highlight on this map:
8.
And here's a sign you might see before entering the yellow portion of that map of Australia:
9.
This totally safe device was known as a baby cage, a wire cage suspended out of an apartment window meant to give babies born in cities extra light and air:
10.
This is Sorvagsvatn, a lake in the Faroe Islands known as "the lake that hangs over the ocean":
11.
Those orange pylons in football end zones have so much technology in them that they require fans to operate:
12.
Cats, my friend...cats can get really, really big:
13.
And mushrooms? Well, mushrooms can be blue:
14.
Bootleg Lego heads are terrifying:
15.
Veneers don't glow under a blacklight:
16.
The last McDonald's in Iceland closed in 2009. Feast your eyes on the final cheeseburger sold in the country, which has been preserved and lying in state for the past decade:
17.
This is what happens when there's a fire in an aircraft hanger:
18.
For some reason, someone once invented a device with which you could smoke an entire pack of cigarettes:
19.
If you leave an apple alone for long enough, it'll turn black:
20.
This is astronaut Dr. Joseph P. Allen IV doing maintenance on a satellite in the middle of the cold, dark void of space:
21.
Dirt doesn't stick to scars or burns:
22.
There are little vaccine packets being dropped into wooded areas to help stop the spread of rabies:
23.
And, finally, whoopee cushions will straight up crumble into dust over time: