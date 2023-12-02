Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing All These Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

You really need to see these. Like, now.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is a wax sculpture of Thomas Wedders, the man from the 18th century whose 7.5-inch nose is apparently the largest nose in history:

A wax sculpture with a big nose
Twitter: @exploresomenew2

No jokes, please. None.

2. This is Ralph Lincoln, the 11th-generation cousin of Abraham Lincoln:

Close-up of Ralph Lincoln, with a beard and light mustache and thick eyebrows
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Specifically, his third cousin many, many, many times removed.

3. This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human hand:

A polar bear paw print next to a much smaller handprint in the snow
US Fish and Wildlife / Via blm.gov

4. Traffic lights are absolutely gigantic:

A construction worker holding a traffic light that&#x27;s as tall as he is
Twitter: @cameronfromncl

Remind me never to start a fight with a traffic light.

5. This is what the toilet on a submarine looks like:

A toilet bowl surrounded by pipes and chains and cords and valves and knobs, with a sign with lots of text labeled, &quot;Directions for operating: before and after using&quot;
u/amishblueguy / Via reddit.com

If I have to read a list of directions that long to use a toilet, I'm going to tell you right now: It will end catastrophically. 

6. This is the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity:

A statue of a man atop a building
Sam Panthaky / AFP via Getty Images

It's located in India and is 600 feet high.

7. This is what the surface of an ASTEROID looks like:

The rocky surface of an asteroid
Associated Press

Specifically, the asteroid Ryugu. The photo was taken by Japan's space agency after they landed a rover on the ol' chunk of rock.

8. Redwood trees are absolutely gigantic:

People standing at the base of a redwood tree and looking like dolls by comparison
Pictorial Parade / Getty Images

9. This is what an anaconda looks like in the wild:

A giant squiggly anaconda on the side of a dirt road
u/Two_Inches_Of_Fun / Via reddit.com

I'd only ever seen one in that documentary with J.Lo and Jon Voight. They can be upward of 30 feet long

10. This is what a typhoon looks like from space:

A swirling, spherical mass with a hole in the center as seen from space
Universal History Archive / Contributor

Specifically, Super Typhoon Maysak in 2015.

11. You're probably familiar with the "Face on Mars," an image of a formation on Mars from the 1970s that launched a million conspiracy theories...

An apparent face on the surface of Mars
Corbis Historical

...well, this is what a much less blurry, much more recent photograph of that same "face" looks like:

A craggly, raised surface that looks nothing like a face
Photo 12 / Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

I still want to believe.

12. Speaking of Mars, this is what a sunset looks like on that there planet:

A misty, foggy view of the sun just visible over a slightly hilly landscape
Nasa / Getty Images

Not as nice as Key West, but what are you gonna do. Martians make do.

13. This is what the big ol' noggin of the Statue of Liberty looks like from the torch:

Close-up of the Statue of Liberty seen from above the crown
Fox Photos / Getty Images

How can I tell my barber I want my hair cut like Lady Liberty without telling them I want my hair cut like Lady Liberty?

14. This very, very, very tiny rectangle is $57 in gold:

A tiny rectangular dot in the middle of a person&#x27;s palm
u/super-saiyan-potato / Via reddit.com

15. This is what one of the world's oldest pairs of Levi's jeans looks like:

A torn, slightly faded, and dirty pair of jeans
Ben Curtis — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

It's from between 1886 and 1902.

16. They sell red Solo cups as "American party cups" in New Zealand:

A 10-pack of &quot;American party cups&quot;
u/Ok_Truck_8792 / Via reddit.com

America's finest cultural export.

17. These are what some of the Titanic's lifeboats looked like after they were docked in New York after the ship sank:

Small rowboats next to each other in the water with men standing in a few of them
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Imagine being in one of those in the pitch-black night in the middle of the ocean. No thanks!

18. This is what the US–Canada border looks like in Idaho:

A forest with a thin gap between two sections
u/TK2483 / Via reddit.com

19. Lots of US presidents have spoken multiple languages — here's a list of every purportedly multilingual president:

Many early presidents were fluent in Latin and/or ancient Greek, including John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Buchanan; Teddy Roosevelt and FDR were fluent in French and German; Martin Van Buren was a native Dutch speaker
en.wikipedia.org

Shoutout to the Little Magician and his Dutch prowess.

20. This just might set the world record for smallest hand-carved wooden spoon:

Close-up of a very tiny spoon on someone&#x27;s finger
u/timely_Reading_4975 / Via reddit.com

I love this little spoon.

21. This is the Queensland Stinger, one of the world's most dangerous plants:

A potted Queensland Stinger plant in a cage, with a note ID&#x27;ing it as &quot;The World&#x27;s Most Dangerous Plant&quot; and saying &quot;One touch can induce nine months of intense re-occurring throbbing pain!&quot;
u/mootjuggler / Via reddit.com

Apparently, touching it feels as if you're simultaneously "being burned by hot acid and electrocuted at the same time."

22. This is from the Murchison meteorite, which was found in Australia and contains material from over 7 billion years ago:

Piece of the Murchison meterorite
u/previous_report_68 / Via reddit.com

That makes it over 2 billion years older than our solar system.

23. Although this area makes up the vast majority of the country, no more than 5% of the Australian population lives inside the yellow highlight on this map:

A map of Australia showing a huge, yellowed section representing 2%–5% of the population
u/colapepsikinnie / Via reddit.com

This is due to, among other things, many, many animals that do not want to see you thrive.

And here's a sign you might see before entering the yellow portion of that map of Australia:

&quot;Remote Areas Ahead&quot; sign in an arid area, with warnings to &quot;carry adequate fuel, water, food, current road maps, and two spare tyres&quot; and &quot;keep friends or relatives informed of your outback travel itinerary,&quot; among others
u/iamayeshaerotica / Via reddit.com

I think I'll turn around.

24. This is the Thanksgiving menu that was served at the Plaza Hotel in 1899:

Extensive menu, including many varieties of game (including partridge, grouse, and woodcock), fish, roast meat, soups, &quot;new vegetables,&quot; salads such as chiffonade and chicory, &quot;sweet dishes,&quot; fresh fruits, and sweet buttermilk by the glass
u/surtock / Via reddit.com

What are you going for? Might be partridge and orange jelly tarts for your boy.

25. Those orange pylons in football end zones have so much technology in them that they require fans to operate:

A tall thin, orange post on a football field showing circular openings for fans
u/jaaberg81 / Via reddit.com

I can't even make a joke about NFL officiating. The Giants have killed my spirit.

26. Cats, my friend...cats can get really, really big:

A woman holding a 9-month-old Maine coon that she can barely hold
@a2z_farm / Via youtube.com

This is a Maine coon cat. It can be 40 inches long.

27. And mushrooms? Well, mushrooms can be blue:

A blue mushroom growing in the soil
u/laobalaomadecai / Via reddit.com

This is either Entoloma mengsongense or Entoloma hochstetteri. Don't eat it.

28. Veneers don't glow under a black light:

A smiling person&#x27;s teeth glowing in the dark except for four front teeth
u/sarahkbug / Via reddit.com

Sorry to break the news to you.

29. The last McDonald's in Iceland closed in 2009. Feast your eyes on the final cheeseburger sold in the country, which has been preserved and lying in state more than a decade:

A preserved burger and fries in a glass display, with a sign saying &quot;I am the last McDonald&#x27;s cheeseburger sold in Iceland in 2009&quot;
u/elpolloopasayo / Via reddit.com

Honestly, throw a little Tapatio on that there burger and we might be in business.

30. This is astronaut Joseph P. Allen IV doing maintenance on a satellite in the middle of the cold, dark void of space:

An astronaut on a satellite in space
NASA / Getty Images

Again, no thanks!

31. Dirt doesn't stick to scars or burns:

A clean scar on an otherwise dirty hand
u/thesensualpencil / Via reddit.com

Because there aren't any sweat glands.

32. These are little vaccine packets being dropped into wooded areas to help stop the spread of rabies:

A small packet that says &quot;Rabies vaccine, live vaccinia vector, do not disturb&quot;
u/citii / Via reddit.com

Like a chaotic good silica gel packet.

33. This is the world's most isolated lighthouse, Thridrangar Lighthouse, located in Iceland:

Overhead shot of a lighthouse on a small island
Arctic-images / Getty Images

It's only accessible via helicopter, in case you're planning on a trip.

34. Speaking of isolated things, this is a building also located in Iceland that some have called the most isolated house in the world:

A lone house on a rocky, hilly landscape
Bruce Yuanyue Bi / Getty Images

Would be cool to enjoy one single beer there.

35. In this picture, you can see both Europe and Africa:

The view from a plane, with two sections of land and lots of ocean
u/baguetteofdoom / Via reddit.com

That's Spain on the left and Morocco on the right. Look how close! Neat! 

36. Sperm whales sleep vertically:

Two whales in the water lying vertically next to each other
Kerstin Meyer / Getty Images

This is not terrifying to me. Nope, not at all.

37. This is what a peeled lime looks like:

A hand holding a perfectly peeled lime
u/tealraven / Via reddit.com

38. Reese's orange is a trademarked color:

Close-up of the Reese&#x27;s candy wrapper saying, &quot;The orange color is a registered trademark&quot;
u/v3xpunk / Via reddit.com

I wonder if Good & Plenty pink is also trademarked.

39. To scale, this is how big a strand of human hair is compared with an egg cell:

Model of an egg cell and human hair strand
u/guarentee_popular / Via reddit.com

The egg cell, or ovum, is the largest cell humans have and over 10,000 times bigger than a sperm cell.

40. This is what some of the first New York City tour buses looked like in 1904:

An old NYC tour bus with women and men in long dresses sitting on a raised platform on wheels with no sides
Universal History Archive / Contributor

No walls...no seatbelts...just vibes.

41. Champagne vending machines exist:

A champagne vending machine with small bottles of Moët &amp;amp; Chandon
u/iselljetparts / Via reddit.com

God is good, folks. God is good.

42. This is how big the Democratic Republic of Congo is compared with the East Coast of the United States:

Model of the Democratic Republic of Congo over the US, covering from Dallas, down to Florida, up past Chicago and Toronto, and east to New York
thetruesize.com

Bigger or smaller than you expected?

43. This is how big an eagle's talons are:

Each is about as big as a human finger, as seen by the hand up against the eagle&#x27;s talons
u/louiebauer / Via reddit.com

Note to self: Do not trifle with an eagle.

44. This totally safe device was known as a baby cage, a wire cage suspended out of an apartment window meant to give babies born in cities extra light and air:

A baby in a cage that looks like an air conditioner chassis outside a window
Fox Photos / Getty Images

And probably a lifelong hatred of pigeons.

45. This is Sørvágsvatn, a lake in the Faroe Islands of Denmark, known as "the lake that hangs over the ocean":

Sørvágsvatn, a winding lake above a craggly coastline
Frank Fichtmüller / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ain't that neat.

46. This is what an elephant's tail looks like close up:

An elephant nose and tail
Jacobeukman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's HAIRY!!! My goodness.

And this is what one of those tail hairs looks like up close:

A rounded hair in the palm of a hand
Thanh Nguyen / AFP via Getty Images

It's thick, folks. IT'S THICK!

47. This is apparently a set of "instructions for new mothers" given to new moms in the 1940s:

20-item instructions for mothers, including &quot;Please refrain from smoking one hour before nursing,&quot; &quot;Please do not eat candy, fresh fruit, or milkshakes&quot; because they may affect your baby, and &quot;Never let the baby&#x27;s nursing time exceed 20 minutes&quot;
u/the_unfunny_hump / Via reddit.com

NEVER UNWRAP YOUR BABY.

48. Bootleg Lego heads are terrifying:

A Lego with a scary smiley face
u/kitherarin / Via reddit.com

NO THANKS! Let's leave this to the experts.

49. These are the shoes (well, shoe) Marie Antoinette wore to her execution during the French Revolution:

One of Marie Antoinette&#x27;s shoes, with low heel and frilly front
Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images

Leave a comment describing the kicks you're wearing to your untimely end.

50. Speaking of 18th- and 19th-century French history, Napoleon's hat recently sold at auction for $2.1 million:

Napoleon&#x27;s hat on a velvet stand
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu via Getty Images

Leave a comment describing the hat you'd wear if you were exiled on an island off the coast of Tuscany.

51. This is how big Canada and the USA are compared with Europe:

North Africa is at the southern US, and Norway is in northern Canada; Ukraine is in eastern Canada, and Turkey and Georgia are on the East Coast of the US
u/whenissomeday / Via reddit.com

52. Here's a list of every named generation going back to the 1400s:

Generations list, starting with the Arthurian generation of 1461–1482
Facebook: CTYJohnsHopkins

And I bet they all hated the one that came after them, as humans always do.

53. This is what a float from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked like in the 1930s:

A large Uncle Sam float, with Santa in the background
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Uncle Sam seems OVER it.

54. This is what Ireland looks like from space:

It&#x27;s green and surrounded by water
NASA/Astronaut Terry Virts / Via Twitter: @AstroTerry

I think I see Bono.

55. This is what in-flight entertainment looked like in the 1960s:

TVs on top where overhead bags go in the present day
Avalon / Getty Images

My neck hurts just looking at this.

56. This is the tree that will be used as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the 2023 holiday season:

A giant tree in a lawn
Twitter: @rockcenternyc

It's from a suburb of Binghamton, New York. For some reason I thought these trees came from, like, a majestic forest and not your aunt's front yard.

57. This is what Jupiter would look like if it were as close as the moon:

A huge brown and white orb with stripes and swirls on the horizon
u/afarro / Via reddit.com

Petition to replace the moon with Jupiter. Get on it, Biden.

58. This is how big a wolf is in comparison with a human:

A wolf on its hind legs standing taller than an adult human
u/kirk6 / Via reddit.com

Wolves...they're big.

59. In 1984, a giant dinosaur replica was moved via a helicopter to the Boston Museum of Science:

The replica dangling from a helicopter over a city scene
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Never thought you'd see a dinosaur being airlifted, did you? I did, personally, but I'm sure you didn't.

60. This is what the first coat of paint on a painting looks like compared with the final coat:

The first coast has striations and discolorations; the final version is smooth
u/gustavoramosart / Via reddit.com

Art! It's a process.

61. This is a picture from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Can you spot Abe?

A black-and-white photo of a crowd, with many in it wearing top hats, with a man who appears to be Abe without a hat at the top right
Library of Congress / Getty Images

Who hasn't wanted to play a Gettysburg-themed game of Where's Waldo?

62. These are three of the smallest bones in your body, all located in your ear: the malleus, the incus, and the stapes:

One if thin and long with a round top, another is small with a donut hole, and the third is irregular
u/jurassicpark9265 / Via reddit.com

Adorable little bones.

63. This is what a flying fish looks like, wings outstretched:

A person holding up a fish with its big wings spread over the water
u/hootersbutwithcats / Via reddit.com

Look at my boy.

64. This is a close-up of some well-worn pebbles on the surface of Mars:

Many large pebbles and stones on a sandy surface
NASA/JPL-Caltech / MSSS / Kevin M. Gill

The most fascinating picture of rocks you'll see all day. Let me know in the comments if you've seen more interesting rocks than these.

65. And, folks, this is what a baby flamingo looks like:

A cute, downy bird with a large beak and long legs
Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Glorious.