My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing All These Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

1.
This is a wax sculpture of Thomas Wedders, the man from the 18th century whose 7.5-inch nose is apparently the largest nose in history:
2.
This is Ralph Lincoln, the 11th-generation cousin of Abraham Lincoln:
3.
This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human hand:
4.
Traffic lights are absolutely gigantic:
5.
This is what the toilet on a submarine looks like:
6.
This is the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity:
7.
This is what the surface of an ASTEROID looks like:
8.
Redwood trees are absolutely gigantic:
9.
This is what an anaconda looks like in the wild:
10.
This is what a typhoon looks like from space:
11.
You're probably familiar with the "Face on Mars," an image of a formation on Mars from the 1970s that launched a million conspiracy theories...
...well, this is what a much less blurry, much more recent photograph of that same "face" looks like:
12.
Speaking of Mars, this is what a sunset looks like on that there planet:
13.
This is what the big ol' noggin of the Statue of Liberty looks like from the torch:
14.
This very, very, very tiny rectangle is $57 in gold:
15.
This is what one of the world's oldest pairs of Levi's jeans looks like:
16.
They sell red Solo cups as "American party cups" in New Zealand:
17.
These are what some of the Titanic's lifeboats looked like after they were docked in New York after the ship sank:
18.
This is what the US–Canada border looks like in Idaho:
19.
Lots of US presidents have spoken multiple languages — here's a list of every purportedly multilingual president:
20.
This just might set the world record for smallest hand-carved wooden spoon:
21.
This is the Queensland Stinger, one of the world's most dangerous plants:
22.
This is from the Murchison meteorite, which was found in Australia and contains material from over 7 billion years ago:
23.
Although this area makes up the vast majority of the country, no more than 5% of the Australian population lives inside the yellow highlight on this map:
And here's a sign you might see before entering the yellow portion of that map of Australia:
24.
This is the Thanksgiving menu that was served at the Plaza Hotel in 1899:
25.
Those orange pylons in football end zones have so much technology in them that they require fans to operate:
26.
Cats, my friend...cats can get really, really big:
27.
And mushrooms? Well, mushrooms can be blue:
28.
Veneers don't glow under a black light:
29.
The last McDonald's in Iceland closed in 2009. Feast your eyes on the final cheeseburger sold in the country, which has been preserved and lying in state more than a decade:
30.
This is astronaut Joseph P. Allen IV doing maintenance on a satellite in the middle of the cold, dark void of space:
31.
Dirt doesn't stick to scars or burns:
32.
These are little vaccine packets being dropped into wooded areas to help stop the spread of rabies:
33.
This is the world's most isolated lighthouse, Thridrangar Lighthouse, located in Iceland:
34.
Speaking of isolated things, this is a building also located in Iceland that some have called the most isolated house in the world:
35.
In this picture, you can see both Europe and Africa:
36.
Sperm whales sleep vertically:
37.
This is what a peeled lime looks like:
38.
Reese's orange is a trademarked color:
39.
To scale, this is how big a strand of human hair is compared with an egg cell:
40.
This is what some of the first New York City tour buses looked like in 1904:
41.
Champagne vending machines exist:
42.
This is how big the Democratic Republic of Congo is compared with the East Coast of the United States:
43.
This is how big an eagle's talons are:
44.
This totally safe device was known as a baby cage, a wire cage suspended out of an apartment window meant to give babies born in cities extra light and air:
45.
This is Sørvágsvatn, a lake in the Faroe Islands of Denmark, known as "the lake that hangs over the ocean":
46.
This is what an elephant's tail looks like close up:
And this is what one of those tail hairs looks like up close:
47.
This is apparently a set of "instructions for new mothers" given to new moms in the 1940s:
48.
Bootleg Lego heads are terrifying:
49.
These are the shoes (well, shoe) Marie Antoinette wore to her execution during the French Revolution:
50.
Speaking of 18th- and 19th-century French history, Napoleon's hat recently sold at auction for $2.1 million:
51.
This is how big Canada and the USA are compared with Europe:
52.
Here's a list of every named generation going back to the 1400s:
53.
This is what a float from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked like in the 1930s:
54.
This is what Ireland looks like from space:
55.
This is what in-flight entertainment looked like in the 1960s:
56.
This is the tree that will be used as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the 2023 holiday season:
57.
This is what Jupiter would look like if it were as close as the moon:
58.
This is how big a wolf is in comparison with a human:
59.
In 1984, a giant dinosaur replica was moved via a helicopter to the Boston Museum of Science:
60.
This is what the first coat of paint on a painting looks like compared with the final coat:
61.
This is a picture from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Can you spot Abe?
62.
These are three of the smallest bones in your body, all located in your ear: the malleus, the incus, and the stapes:
63.
This is what a flying fish looks like, wings outstretched:
64.
This is a close-up of some well-worn pebbles on the surface of Mars:
65.
And, folks, this is what a baby flamingo looks like: