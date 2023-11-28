These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures Just Turned My Dumb Little Brain Into Mush After Seeing Them For The Very First Time

1.
This is what a float from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked like in the 1930s:
2.
This is what Ireland looks like from space:
3.
This is how big Canada and the USA are compared to Europe:
4.
This is what in-flight entertainment looked like in the 1960s:
5.
This is what Jupiter would look like if it was as close as the Moon:
6.
This is how big a wolf is in comparison to a human:
7.
This is what a typhoon looks like from space:
8.
In 1984, a giant dinosaur replica was moved via a helicopter to the Boston Museum of Science:
9.
This is what first coat of paint on a painting looks like compared to the final coat:
10.
This is what a baby camel looks like:
11.
And, folks, this is what a baby flamingo looks like:
12.
This is how big an eagle's talons are:
13.
You can buy specific colors of M&Ms in bulk:
14.
This is a picture from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Can you spot Abe?
15.
These are three of the smallest bones in your body, all located in your ear: the malleus, the incus, and the stapes:
16.
Atlas Moths have wings that are designed to mimic snakes to scare off predators:
17.
This is what a horse ambulance looks like:
18.
One semester at Harvard cost in $170.42 in 1869:
19.
This is what the inside of a wasp's nest looks like:
20.
This is a wasp that was trapped in amber 125 million years ago:
21.
This is what a flying fish looks like, wings outstretched:
22.
This is a close-up of some well-worn pebbles on the surface of Mars: