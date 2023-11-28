Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures Just Turned My Dumb Little Brain Into Mush After Seeing Them For The Very First Time

You gotta see these pictures too.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is what a float from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked like in the 1930s:

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Uncle Sam seems OVER it.

2. This is what Ireland looks like from space:

NASA/Astronaut Terry Virts / Via Twitter: @AstroTerry

I think I see Bono.

3. This is how big Canada and the USA are compared to Europe:

u/whenissomeday / Via reddit.com

4. This is what in-flight entertainment looked like in the 1960s:

tvs on top where overhead bags go present-day
Avalon / Getty Images

My neck hurts just looking at this.

5. This is what Jupiter would look like if it was as close as the Moon:

u/afarro / Via reddit.com

Petition to replace the moon with Jupiter. Get on it, Biden.

6. This is how big a wolf is in comparison to a human:

wolf on its hind legs standing taller than a human
u/kirk6 / Via reddit.com

Wolves...they're big.

7. This is what a typhoon looks like from space:

Universal History Archive / Contributor

Specifically, Super Typhoon Maysak in 2015.

8. In 1984, a giant dinosaur replica was moved via a helicopter to the Boston Museum of Science:

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Never thought you'd see a dinosaur being airlifted, did you? I did, personally, but I'm sure you didn't.

9. This is what first coat of paint on a painting looks like compared to the final coat:

u/gustavoramosart / Via reddit.com

Art! It's a process.

10. This is what a baby camel looks like:

David Jones - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Ain't that cute.

11. And, folks, this is what a baby flamingo looks like:

Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Glorious.

12. This is how big an eagle's talons are:

about as big as a human finger
u/louiebauer / Via reddit.com

Note to self: do not trifle with an eagle.

13. You can buy specific colors of M&Ms in bulk:

u/kumquat_repub / Via reddit.com

I just think that's neat!

14. This is a picture from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Can you spot Abe?

A black-and-white photo of a crowd, with many in it wearing top hats, with a man who appears to be Abe without a hat on the top right
Library of Congress / Getty Images

Who hasn't wanted to play a Gettysburg-themed Where's Waldo?

15. These are three of the smallest bones in your body, all located in your ear: the malleus, the incus, and the stapes:

u/jurassicpark9265 / Via reddit.com

Adorable little bones.

16. Atlas Moths have wings that are designed to mimic snakes to scare off predators:

Bsip / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The official bad boy moth of the animal kingdom.

17. This is what a horse ambulance looks like:

truck with a large trailer for the horse
u/saxyourpantsoff / Via reddit.com

No bad vibes about horse ambulances and medical care in the comments, please. We keep it strictly positive when it comes to our equine friends here.

18. One semester at Harvard cost in $170.42 in 1869:

u/brooklyn_university / Via reddit.com

That's about $3,900 today.

19. This is what the inside of a wasp's nest looks like:

Inside of a wasp nest
reddit.com

Not unnerving at all.

20. This is a wasp that was trapped in amber 125 million years ago:

Marc Deville / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tell me, folks, if you had the choice would you rather travel back in time to the 1960s or the Cretaceous period?

21. This is what a flying fish looks like, wings outstretched:

u/hootersbutwithcats / Via reddit.com

Look at my boy.

22. This is a close-up of some well-worn pebbles on the surface of Mars:

Many large pebbles and stones on a sandy surface
NASA/JPL-Caltech / MSSS / Kevin M. Gill

The most fascinating picture of rocks you'll see all day. Let me know in the comments if you've seen more interesting rocks than these.