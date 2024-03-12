My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Mind-Bending Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.
There's a bird that looks JUST like Danny DeVito:
2.
This is what a 4,500-pound block of cheese looks like:
3.
The world's verified oldest woman just had a birthday last week:
4.
This bad boy is Zach T. Wilcox, owner of the world's longest beard, in 1922:
5.
This is Ruth Malcolmson, the woman who won the 1924 Miss America pageant:
6.
This is what a piece of the moon and a piece of Mars look like:
7.
Slang may just have peaked in the Victorian era:
8.
This painting by Leonardo da Vinci is the most expensive painting ever sold:
9.
This boat, known as Boomin' Beaver, is apparently the smallest ship in the US Navy:
10.
This is what a Twix that hasn't been dipped in chocolate looks like:
11.
This is what a stairwell that doesn't loop around and only goes in one direction looks like:
12.
This right here is a baby platypus, known as a "puggle":
13.
The most points you can get for a word in Scrabble, specifically for the word "oxyphenbutazone," is 1,778:
14.
This is how condoms were tested in the 1930s:
15.
You can tell the difference between cheap pasta and expensive pasta by looking at them:
16.
This is the Hoba meteorite, the largest meteorite on Earth:
17.
Hammerhead sharks look absolutely terrifying in X-ray form:
18.
Some water bottles will shrink after they're washed in a dishwasher:
19.
This is what the inside of a wind turbine blade looks like:
20.
Some children's doctor's offices put doorknobs up super high on doors so children can't "escape":
21.
This is what a license plate from Antarctica looks like:
22.
And, finally, this proposed design for a "female urinal" looks...not...great: