My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Mind-Bending Pictures For The First Time Last Week

Now, that is some interesting stuff.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. There's a bird that looks JUST like Danny DeVito:

Seagulls on a pebbled ground, one in the center with a visible crest on its head
u/jolteona / Via reddit.com

It's called a royal tern.

2. This is what a 4,500-pound block of cheese looks like:

Giant wheel of cheddar cheese for sale at $5.99/lb, labeled &quot;THE BIG CHEESE,&quot; weighing 4,500 lbs
u/chansharp / Via reddit.com

Nature is so beautiful.

3. The world's verified oldest woman just had a birthday last week:

Maria Branyas Morena&#x27;s Wikipedia page section with photo and facts including birth date, March 4, 1907, and nationality, Spanish
en.wikipedia.org

Imagine hearing the "Happy Birthday" song 117 times. Heinous stuff.

4. This bad boy is Zach T. Wilcox, owner of the world's longest beard, in 1922:

Man with an extremely long beard standing in a room, next to a draped curtain and ornate furniture
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Whoa, Zach! Save some beard for the rest of us, playboy.

5. This is Ruth Malcolmson, the woman who won the 1924 Miss America pageant:

Ruth Malcolmson, wearing a Miss Philadelphia sash, sits wearing a long pearl necklace and long, curly hair with pigtails
George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

Let's give it up for Ruth, the champ.

6. This is what a piece of the moon and a piece of Mars look like:

A person&#x27;s hand holding a speckled square mineral sample above a rough, irregular-shaped black sample
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

Read and see more here.

7. Slang may just have peaked in the Victorian era:

A list of &quot;Sorely missed Victorian slang&quot; phrases on a social media post by Adam Sharp, including &quot;Not up to dick&quot; (unwell), &quot;Got the morbs&quot; (temporary sadness), &quot;Bitch the pot&quot; (pour the tea), and &quot;Tight as a boiled owl&quot; (drunk)
Twitter: @adamcsharp

We gotta bring back the morbs. We gotta.

8. This painting by Leonardo da Vinci is the most expensive painting ever sold:

Salvator Mundi painting by da Vinci, with similar style to Mona Lisa
Carl Court / Staff

The painting, "Salvator Mundi," sold for $450 million in 2017. There's also some controversy as to how much Leo had to do with it, but that's for another post.

9. This boat, known as Boomin' Beaver, is apparently the smallest ship in the US Navy:

The Boomin&#x27; Beaver, a small oval boat, docked
u/This_Robot / Via reddit.com

It's apparently used to "tow small ships and deploy underwater fences." Folks, do we stan the tiny little ship?

10. This is what a Twix that hasn't been dipped in chocolate looks like:

Person holding a caramel biscuit, with another chocolate-covered biscuit in the background
u/smolangryginger / Via reddit.com

A "nude" Twix, if you will.

11. This is what a stairwell that doesn't loop around and only goes in one direction looks like:

A steep, seemingly endless series of steps leading upward
u/zbrew / Via reddit.com

This is like something you'd see in a dream.

12. This right here is a baby platypus, known as a "puggle":

Close-up of a platypus being held in a pink towel
Greg Wood / AFP via Getty Images

This is the most important thing you'll learn all day.

13. The most points you can get for a word in Scrabble, specifically for the word "oxyphenbutazone," is 1,778:

Scrabble game board showing a variety of words with high-scoring placements, including &quot;oxyphenbutazone&quot; going down and words like &quot;ejaculating&quot; and &quot;awakeners&quot; built off of it
u/agreeablecounter_2783 / Via reddit.com

It's actually the name for a baby ocelot! Just playin' — it's a type of drug.

14. This is how condoms were tested in the 1930s:

Two workers inspecting a large number of expanded condoms on a factory table
Science & Society Picture Library / SSPL via Getty Images

Can only imagine the epic water balloon fights at the ol' condom factory.

15. You can tell the difference between cheap pasta and expensive pasta by looking at them:

Two pieces of uncooked pasta on a textured surface, with the pasta on the right having a finer, more granulated texture
u/pipinghotgravy / Via reddit.com

You know, if you're ever so inclined to inspect your pasta instead of eating it. 

16. This is the Hoba meteorite, the largest meteorite on Earth:

A man standing on the large meteorite
Groblerdupreez / Getty Images

The largest that we know of, that is. It's located in Namibia.

17. Hammerhead sharks look absolutely terrifying in X-ray form:

X-ray of a hammerhead shark, with a very wide skull with eyes at either end
Adam Summers / Via adamsummers.org

No thanks!

18. Some water bottles will shrink after they're washed in a dishwasher:

A long, blue tube with a metallic cap next to a separate silver-colored, wider round cap
u/im-a-king / Via reddit.com

My goodness!

19. This is what the inside of a wind turbine blade looks like:

Inside a long, narrowing tunnel with light visible at the far end
u/accomplished_comb182 / Via reddit.com

Would love to rent this out for $850 a month.

20. Some children's doctor's offices put doorknobs up super high on doors so children can't "escape":

A closed wooden door in a room with a whiteboard and examination bed on the right side, with the knob more than halfway up the door
u/qbertking / Via reddit.com

This is some Dr. Seussery, right here.

21. This is what a license plate from Antarctica looks like:

Antarctica license plate, with two letters and two numerals and a penguin in the middle of the plate and &quot;The world&#x27;s last frontier&quot; slogan
u/TheFrederalGovt / Via reddit.com

Read more about why this exists here.

22. And, finally, this proposed design for a "female urinal" looks...not...great:

Urinal with a tubular protuberance extending from the center
u/nanahiraaa / Via reddit.com

I don't see any way that this doesn't end in a disastrous mess. Sound off on how you'd clean this disastrous mess in the comments!