    My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally And Completely Blown After Seeing These 50 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

    Just truly incredible stuff.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Before he died, Abraham Lincoln had a "life mask" made of his face. This is what it looked like:

    Close-up of Lincoln&#x27;s craggly face and sunken eyes
    Print Collector / The Print Collector/Heritage Images

    Abe, my boy, I know I'm not supposed to say this, but you look a bit tired.

    2. This is what a fingerprint from a person born without fingerprints looks like:

    Close-up of a fingerprint without ridges
    u/jedwandermouse / Via reddit.com

    Would love to commit a crime with this fella.

    3. Recognize these big ol' rocks? This is Mount Rushmore before the presidential heads were carved into it:

    Close-up of Mount Rushmore sans faces
    FPG / Getty Images

    Wow. Presidential rocks.

    4. This is what the "American Selection" in an Irish grocery store looks like:

    Selection includes Cheerios, Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies, steak and other sauces, beef jerky, Pop-Tarts, toaster pastries, Cheese Whiz. Marshmallow Fluff, Nerds, Reese&#x27;s, Hershey&#x27;s, Mike &amp;amp; Ike, and other candies, pancake mix, and LaCroix seltzers
    u/irqdidly / Via reddit.com

    Beef jerky, Hershey's, Reese's, and an intriguing amount of Mike & Ike representation.

    5. This is what it looks like when a whole bunch of horses fly on a plane:

    Horses in individual crates on a plane
    u/nintendoge21 / Via reddit.com

    Wow. Now it's safe to say I HAVE seen everything.

    6. Alaska is big. REALLY big:

    A map showing the number of times other states fit into Alaska (Iowa: 12x; Texas: 2x, Delaware: 264x)
    u/patricknotastarfish / Via reddit.com

    On another note, imagine if there were 12 Iowas. Something to think about.

    7. And Australia...Australia is also very, very big:

    Map showing European, South American, Asian, and African countries (plus New Zealand and some US states) that fit into Australia
    Twitter: @Rainmaker1973 / Via greyhound.com.au

    You can fit a whole lot of snakes in that there country.

    8. This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human handprint:

    A polar bear paw print next to a much, much smaller handprint in the snow
    US Fish and Wildlife Service / Via blm.gov

    Not terrifying at all.

    9. This is how an offshore oil platform is transported to the location where it will be installed:

    It&#x27;s horizontal and being pulled on a ship by several tugboats
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Add this to the list of things I had never thought about in my life.

    10. Before it found its home in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty's head was on display at the 1878 Paris World's Fair:

    The very large head on display on a platform at the fair
    FPG / Getty Images

    Look at that big ol' honkin' head.

    11. And here's what Lady Liberty looked like while she was being packed up to be shipped to the US:

    The statue with scaffolding up to her shoulders
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    How much do you think shipping cost for that?

    12. This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:

    A large, brown, flat circular sea urchin and a smaller, white one with small slits
    u/MisterBuzz / Via reddit.com

    RIP to a real one.

    13. This is what a peeled lemon looks like:

    Very pale slices of fruit on a plate
    u/pecyon / Via reddit.com

    Now I have officially seen everything.

    14. The doors on the presidential limousine are ridiculously thick:

    A Secret Service agent opening a car door for President Joe Biden
    Mandel Ngan / Contributor

    This particular limo is known as "the Beast," for obvious reasons.

    15. Way out on the edge of the galaxy is this big ol' hunk of rock called Ultima Thule, Arrokoth, or (486958) 2014 MU69 — the farthest thing from Earth humanity has ever "explored up close":

    A fuzzy, black-and-white image of two spherical objects
    Handout / Getty Images

    Reminds me of two peanuts I ate earlier today. Those were some good peanuts.

    16. This is what the Roman Empire at its greatest extent looks like inside North America:

    It extends across the coasts with huge gaps above and within (the boot of Italy falls near Kansas)
    Twitter: @ArreteTonChar1

    I've always called Italy the Kansas of Europe.

    17. Baby Legos exist. BABY LEGOS EXIST!

    A tiny Lego figure on a finger
    u/socketlint / Via reddit.com

    Look at my son.

    18. Traffic lights are absolutely huge:

    A traffic light on the ground next to a man about the same height
    u/mechuser91 / Via reddit.com

    How many times do I need to remind you of the immensity of the traffic light?

    19. This right here is Vincent van Gogh's painting palette:

    Splotches of color on a palette
    Photo Josse / Corbis via Getty Images

    Neat! That van Gogh guy had some talent!

    20. This is what a map of the United States looked like in 1783:

    A map of &quot;State Claims to Western Lands, 1783–1802,&quot; showing the eastern part of the US, &quot;British Possessions&quot; where Canada is now, Massachusetts territory where Maine is now, and Virginia territory extending up to the Great Lakes
    Interim Archives / Getty Images

    Hey, Massachusetts: RELAX.

    21. This is what the skull of the largest ape to ever roam the Earth, the Gigantopithecus, looks like compared with our tiny little human head:

    A huge skull next to a human skull that barely rises above the skull&#x27;s teeth
    u/TuxedoDood / Via reddit.com

    The ape was, well, giant. Like "as tall as a basketball hoop," according to the New York Times. Chill!

    22. This is what a $1,000 bill looks like:

    A $1,000 bill with the usual elements, plus Grover Cleveland in the middle
    u/3BirbsInARainCoat / Via reddit.com

    It was put into circulation in 1928. That's Grover Cleveland's big ol' mug on the front.

    23. Cough medicine used to have a very special ingredient in 1919:

    Arrow pointing to heroin on the label of a very old bottle: &quot;Cough Persistent With Heroin&quot;: Dose is &quot;one tablet every three hours for dry hard cough with scanty expectoration&quot;
    u/theoneandonlytrev / Via reddit.com

    Well, that's one way to sleep.

    24. This is what the inside of a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine looks like:

    A soda fountain with lots of slots showing brands of various beverages
    u/youlegendyoumartyr / Via reddit.com

    This is what the pinnacle of human innovation looks like.

    25. There are pants that shine INCREDIBLY bright when hit with light:

    A man in shadows wearing luminous pants
    u/pendedios / Via reddit.com

    They've been called "anti-paparazzi pants."

    26. American Froot Loops and Froot Loops from other countries are totally different colors:

    The non-US box&#x27;s Loops are less pastel and varied (light yellow and shades of red and purple) than the US label (with green, blue, orange, purple, yellow, and red)
    u/hissythesnake / Via reddit.com

    This is due to regulations elsewhere concerning food additives and coloring.

    27. The inside of a pine cone makes me somewhat uncomfortable:

    What look like hollow bones or even eyes inside the pine cone
    u/MrBonelessPizza24 / Via reddit.com

    I'm all set!

    28. While we're at it, this is what the inside of a wasp's nest looks like:

    Inside of a wasp nest showing what looks like rows of honeycomb
    u/bezododo / Via reddit.com

    The stuff of nightmares.

    29. There's a street named "Bucket of Blood Street" in Arizona:

    The street sign (with a &quot;Navajo&quot; cross street) above a stop sign
    Twitter: @HorrorHammer1

    The street was the location of a deadly gunfight in the late 1800s. I can only imagine that Mr. Stagger Lee was involved.

    30. This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like while it was being built:

    Black-and-white image of scaffolding at the base of the tower
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Not sure what I was expecting, but still neat.

    31. This is a proposed warning to be placed at a nuclear dumping ground to warn future generations of the danger of its contents:

    &quot;This place is not a place of honour / No highly esteemed deed is commemorated here / Nothing valued is here / What is here is dangerous and repulsive to us / This message is a warning about danger&quot;
    u/jonaskahnw / Via reddit.com

    Me, personally? I'd turn my little rear end around after reading that.

    32. This man, Paul Karason, had his skin turn permanently blue after spending years ingesting colloidal silver:

    Close-up of a bespectacled man with a thick beard and mustache and bluish skin
    NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    He claimed that it cured many of his health problems, including arthritis and acid reflux.

    33. This is the Speyer wine bottle, the oldest known bottle of wine on Earth:

    A wine bottle containing a murky, motley liquid
    Immanuel Giel

    It's almost 1,700 years old and likely still drinkable!

    34. This is the personal water closet of the last German emperor, Wilhelm II:

    What looks like an armoire with a toilet and tank inside
    u/lepke2011 / Via reddit.com

    What a beautiful toilet. Absolutely stunning.

    35. Stink bug eggs are little, tiny smiley faces:

    What look like tiny pearls with little dots on them in the palm of a hand
    u/nomad_raptor_ / Via reddit.com

    Ain't that sweet?

    36. This is the aftermath of the Great Molasses Flood of 1919, a deadly event that claimed the lives of 21 people in Boston after a container holding over 2 million gallons of molasses burst, sending a wave of molasses several feet high through the city streets:

    A black-and-white image of a pier with lots of liquid on the ground
    Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

    It sounds like it's funny, but I assure you: It is not.

    37. Coconuts, my friend...coconuts can be very, very tiny:

    A piece of a tiny coconut between a thumb and forefinger
    u/leoanimate / Via reddit.com

    Folks, do we stan the tiny lil' coconut?

    38. Bottles of soda look adorable before they get blown up with compressed air:

    Small tubes in the palm of a hand
    u/Altruistic_Jicama604 / Via reddit.com

    Ain't that sweet.

    39. Marisa Tomei's name can do amazing things:

    &quot;Marisa Tomei&quot; as an anagram for &quot;It&#x27;s-a me, Mario&quot;
    u/redditordeaditor6789 / Via reddit.com

    Incredible.

    40. South Korea and Ireland are almost the same size, although South Korea has 10 times Ireland's population:

    Side-by-side of South Korea and Ireland (with Northern Ireland)
    u/aaronhereee / Via reddit.com

    Just thought it was interesting!

    41. This is how big a wisdom tooth is compared with a baby tooth:

    A wisdom tooth with long roots and a tiny tooth in the palm of a hand
    u/fleischwors / Via reddit.com

    Teeth: They can get big.

    42. This is what the leg of the largest dinosaur to ever exist, the Argentinosaurus, looks like compared with a human:

    A woman standing next to the bones of a dinosaur leg in a museum and only reaching the top of the foot
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    The Argentinosaurus measured about 130 feet across. That's a big 'saur!

    43. A medium shirt in North America is an extra large in Japan:

    Label of a medium Champion shirt showing it&#x27;s M/M in Canada, M in Mexico, and XL in Japan
    u/arbortologist / Via reddit.com

    Buyer beware.

    44. This is the pistol Gavrilo Princip used to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand and set off World War I:

    A gun behind glass on a pedestal
    u/farstay-9417 / Via reddit.com

    This pistol led to the deaths of over 16 million people.

    And this is the car Franz Ferdinand was driving in:

    A vintage car with no convertible top
    u/supaguy10 / Via reddit.com

    Bad vibes, man.

    45. This is what an early design for an electric hair dryer looked like:

    A seated woman underneath a metallic head covering that looks like armor, with metallic cables emerging from it and extending toward the ceiling or behind her
    Brandstaetter Images / Getty Images

    Totally practical and not at all ridiculous looking.

    46. This is what an Italian public school lunch looks like:

    A plate with a large piece of meat and potatoes, with Brussels sprouts, pasta, and a roll on the side
    u/petertreatwoone / Via reddit.com

    When I was in school in the US, we used to grab a Go-Gurt and a bag of Funyuns and we LIKED it.

    47. This is what Robert Wadlow, the tallest man who ever lived, looked like when he was 10 years old:

    He&#x27;s actually taller than his father; both of them are dressed in suits and ties
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    This is him standing tall at 6 feet 6 inches next to his father.

    And here's Wadlow at his tallest, coming in at 8 feet 11 inches:

    He&#x27;s wearing a suit and standing in front of a car next to two smiling women, one of whom comes to his hip and another to his waist
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Bobby, in case you haven't realized, was very tall.

    48. This is a list of every cause of death that occurred during a week in London in 1665:

    The &quot;deaths and casualties&quot; include &quot;feaver,&quot; &quot;griping in the guts,&quot; &quot;jaundies,&quot; &quot;vomiting,&quot; &quot;wormes,&quot; &quot;suddenly,&quot; &quot;strangury,&quot; &quot;scurvy,&quot; sore legge,&quot; &quot;sciatica,&quot; rupture,&quot; &quot;rickets,&quot; &quot;quinine,&quot; &quot;lethargy,&quot; &quot;plague,&quot; &quot;aged,&quot; and &quot;stopping of the stomach&quot;
    u/chata187 / Via reddit.com

    "Griping in the guts"...been there, brother.

    49. This is what a coca plant looks like:

    Green shrubbery with the label &quot;Cocaine plant / Erythroxylum coca / Erythroxylaceae / Ecuador, South America&quot;
    u/sirspitfire / Via reddit.com

    You know, a "cocaine plant." Moving on.

    50. And finally, apparently, back in the day, peanut sellers would, well, wear suits with a ton of peanuts sewn into them:

    Two people sitting in a horse-drawn carriage wearing suits and caps completely covered with peanuts
    Fox Photos / Getty Images

    We need to bring this back. I need to bring this back.