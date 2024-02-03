My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally And Completely Blown After Seeing These 50 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

1.Before he died, Abraham Lincoln had a "life mask" made of his face. This is what it looked like:
2.This is what a fingerprint from a person born without fingerprints looks like:
3.Recognize these big ol' rocks? This is Mount Rushmore before the presidential heads were carved into it:
4.This is what the "American Selection" in an Irish grocery store looks like:
5.This is what it looks like when a whole bunch of horses fly on a plane:
6.Alaska is big. REALLY big:
7.And Australia...Australia is also very, very big:
8.This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human handprint:
9.This is how an offshore oil platform is transported to the location where it will be installed:
10.Before it found its home in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty's head was on display at the 1878 Paris World's Fair:
11.And here's what Lady Liberty looked like while she was being packed up to be shipped to the US:
12.This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:
13.This is what a peeled lemon looks like:
14.The doors on the presidential limousine are ridiculously thick:
15.Way out on the edge of the galaxy is this big ol' hunk of rock called Ultima Thule, Arrokoth, or (486958) 2014 MU69 — the farthest thing from Earth humanity has ever "explored up close":
16.This is what the Roman Empire at its greatest extent looks like inside North America:
17.Baby Legos exist. BABY LEGOS EXIST!
18.Traffic lights are absolutely huge:
19.This right here is Vincent van Gogh's painting palette:
20.This is what a map of the United States looked like in 1783:
21.This is what the skull of the largest ape to ever roam the Earth, the Gigantopithecus, looks like compared with our tiny little human head:
22.This is what a $1,000 bill looks like:
23.Cough medicine used to have a very special ingredient in 1919:
24.This is what the inside of a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine looks like:
25.There are pants that shine INCREDIBLY bright when hit with light:
26.American Froot Loops and Froot Loops from other countries are totally different colors:
27.The inside of a pine cone makes me somewhat uncomfortable:
28.While we're at it, this is what the inside of a wasp's nest looks like:
29.There's a street named "Bucket of Blood Street" in Arizona:
30.This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like while it was being built:
31.This is a proposed warning to be placed at a nuclear dumping ground to warn future generations of the danger of its contents:
32.This man, Paul Karason, had his skin turn permanently blue after spending years ingesting colloidal silver:
33.This is the Speyer wine bottle, the oldest known bottle of wine on Earth:
34.This is the personal water closet of the last German emperor, Wilhelm II:
35.Stink bug eggs are little, tiny smiley faces:
36.This is the aftermath of the Great Molasses Flood of 1919, a deadly event that claimed the lives of 21 people in Boston after a container holding over 2 million gallons of molasses burst, sending a wave of molasses several feet high through the city streets:
37.Coconuts, my friend...coconuts can be very, very tiny:
38.Bottles of soda look adorable before they get blown up with compressed air:
39.Marisa Tomei's name can do amazing things:
40.South Korea and Ireland are almost the same size, although South Korea has 10 times Ireland's population:
41.This is how big a wisdom tooth is compared with a baby tooth:
42.This is what the leg of the largest dinosaur to ever exist, the Argentinosaurus, looks like compared with a human:
43.A medium shirt in North America is an extra large in Japan:
44.This is the pistol Gavrilo Princip used to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand and set off World War I:
And this is the car Franz Ferdinand was driving in:
45.This is what an early design for an electric hair dryer looked like:
46.This is what an Italian public school lunch looks like:
47.This is what Robert Wadlow, the tallest man who ever lived, looked like when he was 10 years old:
And here's Wadlow at his tallest, coming in at 8 feet 11 inches:
48.This is a list of every cause of death that occurred during a week in London in 1665:
49.This is what a coca plant looks like:
50.And finally, apparently, back in the day, peanut sellers would, well, wear suits with a ton of peanuts sewn into them: