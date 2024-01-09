My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally And Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.
Before he died, Abraham Lincoln had a "life mask" made of his face. This is what it looked like:
2.
This is what the "American Selection" in an Irish grocery store looks like:
3.
This is what a fingerprint from a person born without fingerprints looks like:
4.
This is what it looks like when a whole bunch of horses fly on a plane:
5.
Coconuts, my friend...coconuts can be very, very tiny:
6.
And Australia... Australia is very, very big:
7.
This is how an offshore oil platform is transported to the location where it will be installed:
8.
Way out on the edge of the galaxy is this big ol' hunk of rock called Ultima Thule or 486958 Arrokoth, the farthest thing from Earth humanity has ever "explored up close":
9.
Before it found its home in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty's head was on display at the 1878 Paris World's Fair:
10.
And here's what Lady Lib looked like while it was being packed up to be shipped to the US:
11.
Cough medicine used to have a very special ingredient in 1919:
12.
Edible coffee cups exist:
13.
There's a street named "Bucket Of Blood Street" in Arizona:
14.
This is a proposed warning to be placed at nuclear dumping ground to warn future generations of the danger of its contents:
15.
Baby LEGOs exist. BABY LEGOS EXIST!
16.
Traffic lights are absolutely huge:
17.
This right here is Vincent van Gogh's painting palette:
18.
This is what a map of the United States looked like in 1783:
19.
This is the personal water closet of the last German emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II:
20.
This is what a thing of string cheese looks like when it goes bad...very bad:
21.
These are what the hands of a German serial killer named Fritz Honka looked like:
22.
And, finally, stink bug eggs are little tiny smiley faces: