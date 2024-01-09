Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally And Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

Well, I'll be. These are fascinating.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Before he died, Abraham Lincoln had a "life mask" made of his face. This is what it looked like:

Print Collector / The Print Collector/Heritage Images

Abe, my boy, I know I'm not supposed to say this but you look a bit tired.

2. This is what the "American Selection" in an Irish grocery store looks like:

u/irqdidly / Via reddit.com

Jerkey, Pop-Tarts, Reeses, and an intriguing amount of Mike & Ike representation.

3. This is what a fingerprint from a person born without fingerprints looks like:

u/jedwandermouse / Via reddit.com

Would love to commit a crime with this fellah.

4. This is what it looks like when a whole bunch of horses fly on a plane:

u/nintendoge21 / Via reddit.com

Wow. Now it's safe to say I HAVE seen everything.

5. Coconuts, my friend...coconuts can be very, very tiny:

u/leoanimate / Via reddit.com

Folks, do we stan the tiny lil' coconut?

6. And Australia... Australia is very, very big:

Twitter: @Rainmaker1973 / Via greyhound.com.au

You can fit a whole lot of snakes in that there country.

7. This is how an offshore oil platform is transported to the location where it will be installed:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Add this to the list of things I had never thought about in my life.

8. Way out on the edge of the galaxy is this big ol' hunk of rock called Ultima Thule or 486958 Arrokoth, the farthest thing from Earth humanity has ever "explored up close":

Handout / Getty Images

Reminds me of two peanuts I ate earlier today. Those were some good peanuts.

9. Before it found its home in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty's head was on display at the 1878 Paris World's Fair:

Fpg / Getty Images

Look at that big ol' honkin' head.

10. And here's what Lady Lib looked like while it was being packed up to be shipped to the US:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

How much do you think shipping cost on that?

11. Cough medicine used to have a very special ingredient in 1919:

u/theoneandonlytrev / Via reddit.com

Well, that's one way to sleep.

12. Edible coffee cups exist:

u/thelethalsmokey / Via reddit.com

Call me when there are edible pink Starburst flavored C4s.

13. There's a street named "Bucket Of Blood Street" in Arizona:

Twitter: @HorrorHammer1

The street was the location of a deadly gunfight in the late 1800s. I can only imagine Mr. Stagger Lee was involved.

14. This is a proposed warning to be placed at nuclear dumping ground to warn future generations of the danger of its contents:

u/jonaskahnw / Via reddit.com

Me, personally? I'd turn my little rear-end around after reading that.

15. Baby LEGOs exist. BABY LEGOS EXIST!

u/socketlint / Via reddit.com

Look at my son.

16. Traffic lights are absolutely huge:

u/mechuser91 / Via reddit.com

How many times do I need to remind you of the immensity of the traffic light?

17. This right here is Vincent van Gogh's painting palette:

Photo Josse / Corbis via Getty Images

Neat! That van Gogh guy had some talent!

18. This is what a map of the United States looked like in 1783:

Interim Archives / Getty Images

Hey, Massachusetts: RELAX.

19. This is the personal water closet of the last German emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II:

u/lepke2011 / Via reddit.com

What a beautiful toilet. Absolutely stunning.

20. This is what a thing of string cheese looks like when it goes bad...very bad:

u/orangesprinkes / Via reddit.com

Forbidden Slim Jim.

21. These are what the hands of a German serial killer named Fritz Honka looked like:

u/kobrakay87 / Via reddit.com

NEXT!

22. And, finally, stink bug eggs are little tiny smiley faces:

u/nomad_raptor_ / Via reddit.com

Ain't that sweet?