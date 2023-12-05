My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing All These Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.
This is what an owl looks like without feathers:
2.
This is the unfinished portrait of George Washington that was used as a basis for the design of the $1 bill:
3.
This is what baby hedgehogs look like:
4.
Michelangelo's "David" is really, really big:
5.
This 440-pound gold bar, located in Japan, is the largest gold ingot in the world:
6.
This is what an albino raccoon looks like:
7.
This is what Alex Trebek's Jeopardy podium looked like during a typical show:
8.
This is how big a giant squid is compared with a human being:
9.
UPS drivers have special UPS socks as part of their uniform:
10.
In case you didn't know, Brussels sprouts grow like this:
11.
Bobsled tracks go almost completely vertical:
12.
This is what's inside a bag of microwavable popcorn:
13.
You are, of course, familiar with Grant Wood's painting "American Gothic"...
14.
...well, this is what it looks like from inside the actual house in the painting:
15.
This is what the back of the Rosetta stone looks like:
16.
This is what color Venus is in real life:
17.
There's a trap door on the Sphinx:
18.
There was a lake in Australia named Lake Disappointment:
19.
This adorable little thing is a hummingbird's feather:
20.
These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:
21.
And, finally, there's a bird that looks like a strawberry that's called, well, the strawberry finch: