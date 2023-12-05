Skip To Content
    My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing All These Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

    You really need to check these out.

    Dave Stopera
    1. This is what an owl looks like without feathers:

    A bald, skinny bird with big eyes and claws standing on a post
    u/ecosm / Via reddit.com

    Gremlin mode.

    2. This is the unfinished portrait of George Washington that was used as a basis for the design of the $1 bill:

    An unfinished portrait of George, with less than half of it (including the entire bottom half) finished
    Graphicaartis / Getty Images

    The portrait was done by Gilbert Stuart, who apparently had something better to do than finish up ol' George's portrait?

    3. This is what baby hedgehogs look like:

    Four tiny hedgehogs in a person&#x27;s hand; they&#x27;re hairless except for the quills on the tops of their bodies
    Universalimagesgroup / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Look at those little guys.

    4. Michelangelo's "David" is really, really big:

    Close-up of the nude sculpture, with a person on scaffolding at the top, crouched and working on the head, who looks no bigger than the head
    Patrick Hertzog / AFP via Getty Images

    No comments about any other part of David's body.

    5. This 440-pound gold bar, located in Japan, is the largest gold ingot in the world:

    Three people leaning over a huge block of gold on a table
    AFP via Getty Images

    William Jennings Bryan is SICK right now.

    6. This is what an albino raccoon looks like:

    A person holding a cuddly white raccoon with paws that look like hands with fingers
    u/Dutch_Midget / Via reddit.com

    Like a big ol' rat.

    7. This is what Alex Trebek's Jeopardy podium looked like during a typical show:

    A podium showing a sheet of paper with clues X-ed out, contestant interview cards,  eyeglasses, a crayon, and a Final Jeopardy card
    u/dfcto / Via reddit.com

    He would use a black crayon to cross off clues because it didn't make any noise.

    8. This is how big a giant squid is compared with a human being:

    A man crouching next to a squid extended along a plastic cover in a field
    Barry Durrant / Getty Images

    It's, uh, giant.

    9. UPS drivers have special UPS socks as part of their uniform:

    Close-up of a UPS driver&#x27;s ankle UPS socks
    u/lui3zach / Via reddit.com

    Need this to be 2024's hottest fashion.

    10. In case you didn't know, Brussels sprouts grow like this:

    Brussels sprouts growing along long plant stalks
    u/amateurfunk / Via reddit.com

    Imagine eating a stalk of Brussels like a corn on the cob. What a beautiful world that would be.

    11. Bobsled tracks go almost completely vertical:

    A bobsled at the Olympics on a track that&#x27;s perpendicular to the floor
    Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images

    No thanks! I'm all set.

    12. This is what's inside a bag of microwavable popcorn:

    Corn kernels in clumps connected with solid oil/butter
    u/swoooooot / Via reddit.com

    Life is magical.

    13. You are, of course, familiar with Grant Wood's painting "American Gothic"...

    &quot;American Gothic,&quot; showing the stern woman and man, who&#x27;s holding a pitchfork
    Graphicaartis / Getty Images

    14. ...well, this is what it looks like from inside the actual house in the painting:

    The inside of the attic whose window is seen at the top of the painting in the background
    u/mccofport / Via reddit.com

    The window is down. Took me a second too.

    15. This is what the back of the Rosetta stone looks like:

    It&#x27;s behind glass and has a very uneven, scraggly surface, but no hieroglyphics
    u/str4ngerc4t / Via reddit.com

    It's...a stone.

    16. This is what color Venus is in real life:

    It&#x27;s an eerie, vaguely luminous white
    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

    It's not a big ol' orangey planet from the outside.

    17. There's a trap door on the Sphinx:

    A small door at the back of the structure
    u/assetequal / Via reddit.com

    There's actually a bunch of holes in the Sphinx (do not discuss this sentence in the comments) that mostly lead to nowhere.

    18. There was a lake in Australia named Lake Disappointment:

    A &quot;Lake Disappointment&quot; sign amid an arid landscape
    u/lexicallegend / Via reddit.com

    It was called that because the person who "discovered" it was disappointed at how small it was. It's now known as Kumpupintil Lake, which is much nicer.

    19. This adorable little thing is a hummingbird's feather:

    A tiny feather resting at the tip of someone&#x27;s pointy finger
    u/isaytyler / Via reddit.com

    So small.

    20. These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:

    Doctors wearing long gowns and head coverings with just the eyes cut out and nose coverings that look almost beaklike
    General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

    Terrifying!

    21. And, finally, there's a bird that looks like a strawberry that's called, well, the strawberry finch:

    A red bird with white dots
    Tahir Abbas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Call me when there's a Miller Lite finch.